Kate ‘doing well’ after successful abdominal surgery as William clears calendar while she recovers

17 January 2024, 19:29

The Princess of Wales will return to public duties in April after undergoing surgery
The Princess of Wales will return to public duties in April after undergoing surgery.

By Jenny Medlicott

The Princess of Wales is ‘doing well’ after having successful surgery on her abdomen, sources have said.

Kate was admitted to The London Clinic in Marylebone on Tuesday for planned abdominal surgery.

She will spend the next two weeks in hospital while she recovers, Kensington Palace announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The Princess of Wales is "doing well" following the "successful" operation, Palace sources told The Times.

Kate is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: “The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in the hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.

“Based on the current medical advice she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The Princess of Wales apologised for having to step back from royal duties while she recovers from the surgery.

It is not thought the surgery was for anything cancerous, the MailOnline reported.

Meanwhile, Prince William will step back from official duties to stay by her side while she recovers and care for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It is thought the pair were planning a trip to Rome but now this has been thrown into doubt. It also remains unclear whether the Prince of Wales will attend the BAFTAs, which he normally attends with Kate.

Kate will remain out of action until Easter
Kate will remain out of action until Easter.

The spokesperson for Kate continued: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.

"She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

It comes just weeks after Kate spent Christmas with her family on the Sandringham Estate.

In the weeks before Christmas, the Princess of Wales was joined by Prince William and her three children as she arrived at Westmister Abbey for her annual Christmas carol service.

Kate Middleton on the Sandringham Estate at Christmas
Kate Middleton on the Sandringham Estate at Christmas.

A host of celebrities attended the event alongside the Royal Family in central London, including actor Jim Broadbent and singers Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert.

Princess Kate's sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews were also seen entering the Abbey on December 8.

She delivered a rendition of Last Christmas played on John Lennon's piano.

