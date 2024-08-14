Ten prisoners hospitalised after suspected drug overdose at men's maximum security jail

An ambulance arriving at Portlaoise Prison as ten prisoners are being treated for suspected overdoses. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Ten prisoners have been hospitalised after a suspected overdose at a prison in Ireland.

The incident happened at Portlaoise Prison - a maximum security prison in County Laois.

On Wednesday morning, it was reported that one prisoner remains critically ill and the remaining nine prisoners are described as being in a serious but stable condition.

The drug used has still not been identified but it is understood to be a powder substance, local media reports.

The Irish prisons service confirmed it has secured extra naloxone kits.

The prisoners were brought to the Midlands Regional Hospital, County Laois, on Tuesday afternoon.

Portlaoise Prison is a maximum security jail in County Laois. Picture: Alamy

The suspected overdose happened on the C wing of the facility, which is home to a number of convicted killers and gangland criminals, reports the Irish Independent.

One of the prisoners hospitalised is a gangland criminal in his 40s serving a life sentence for murder.

From Dublin’s south inner city, he was convicted for his role in a gun murder in 2009.

The incident comes just weeks after the Irish Prison Service issued an urgent drug alert to all prisons in July following a detection of the drug nitazene - which resulted in a fatal overdose.

The Irish Prison Service said it is working closely with the Health Service Executive following the incident.

Portlaoise is Ireland’s highest security prison and only houses adult males.

The Irish Prison Service said it is 'working closely' with the HSE in response to the incident. Picture: Alamy

An Irish prisons service spokesperson said: "The Irish Prison Service is working closely with the HSE in response to a number of overdose presentations in custody.

"The Prison Service has secured extra naloxone kits in the event of clinical intervention.

"Extra vigilance is being taken across the prison estate and the Irish Prison Service has commenced an information campaign for prisoners around the dangers of consuming contraband."