Prison worker 'suspended after being caught kissing Zara Aleena's murderer at HMP Belmarsh'

Killer Jordan McSweeney (L). Picture: PA / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

A female prison worker has been "suspended" after allegedly being caught kissing Zara Aleena's killer in HMP Belmarsh.

The unnamed woman, 32, a staffer at the Category A prison in south-east London, was allegedly arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after growing close to convicted killer Jordan McSweeney.

McSweeney is serving at least 38 years behind bars for Zara's murder in 2021.

McSweeney had only been released from prison nine days before he carried out what a judge described as a "terrifying and ruthless" attack, just minutes from the aspiring lawyer's front door, leaving her to die on a nearby driveway.

A court heard the killer grabbed her from behind before he repeatedly kicked and stamped on her head and body, before sexually assaulting her.

The attack lasted nine minutes and resulted in 46 separate injuries. Ms Aleena was found struggling to breathe and later died in hospital.

A source told The Sun prison worker was "seen behaving intimately with McSweeney, who is one the most dangerous prisoners".

McSweeney is serving at least 38 years behind bars for murder of Zara Aleena in 2021. Picture: PA

They added: “Just look at his record.

“How you could go anywhere near a man like that romantically is beyond me.”

Zara Aleena (pictured) was murdered by McSweeney in what a judge called a 'terrifying and ruthless' attack. Picture: Alamy

A Ministry of Justice source told the outlet: “There is zero tolerance of inappropriate relationships with prisoners.

“Those found guilty can end up in prison themselves.”

The Prison Service said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on a live police investigation.”