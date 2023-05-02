Prison worker 'suspended after being caught kissing Zara Aleena's murderer at HMP Belmarsh'

2 May 2023, 15:20 | Updated: 2 May 2023, 15:31

Killer Jordan McSweeney (L)
Killer Jordan McSweeney (L). Picture: PA / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

A female prison worker has been "suspended" after allegedly being caught kissing Zara Aleena's killer in HMP Belmarsh.

The unnamed woman, 32, a staffer at the Category A prison in south-east London, was allegedly arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after growing close to convicted killer Jordan McSweeney.

McSweeney is serving at least 38 years behind bars for Zara's murder in 2021.

McSweeney had only been released from prison nine days before he carried out what a judge described as a "terrifying and ruthless" attack, just minutes from the aspiring lawyer's front door, leaving her to die on a nearby driveway.

A court heard the killer grabbed her from behind before he repeatedly kicked and stamped on her head and body, before sexually assaulting her.

Read more: Moment furious driver 'runs over foot' of Just Stop Oil protester as group causes more London traffic chaos

Read more: NHS staff in England to get 5 per cent pay rise after health unions back deal

The attack lasted nine minutes and resulted in 46 separate injuries. Ms Aleena was found struggling to breathe and later died in hospital.

A source told The Sun prison worker was "seen behaving intimately with McSweeney, who is one the most dangerous prisoners".

McSweeney is serving at least 38 years behind bars for murder of Zara Aleena in 2021.
McSweeney is serving at least 38 years behind bars for murder of Zara Aleena in 2021. Picture: PA

They added: “Just look at his record.

“How you could go anywhere near a man like that romantically is beyond me.”

Zara Aleena (pictured) was murdered by McSweeney in what a judge called a 'terrifying and ruthless' attack
Zara Aleena (pictured) was murdered by McSweeney in what a judge called a 'terrifying and ruthless' attack. Picture: Alamy

A Ministry of Justice source told the outlet: “There is zero tolerance of inappropriate relationships with prisoners.

“Those found guilty can end up in prison themselves.”

The Prison Service said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on a live police investigation.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tony Awards-Nominations

Musical comedy Some Like It Hot leads Tony Award nominations

Michael and Helen Palin were married for 57 years before she passed away.

Michael Palin tells of ‘indescribable loss’ as he reveals wife has died weeks after their 57th wedding anniversary

Bride Killed

US bride killed by ‘drink driver’ in golf cart crash hours after wedding

Israel Palestinians

Rockets fired towards Israel after Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike dies

Rain and thunderstorms have been forecast for the bank holiday weekend.

Rain and thunderstorms predicted in disappointing forecast for King’s Coronation weekend

Breaking
NHS workers marching in London yesterday

NHS staff in England to get 5 per cent pay rise after health unions back deal

Kenya Opposition Protests

Kenyan riot police clash with anti-government protesters in Nairobi

The attack took place in Stockwell Park Walk on Monday

Man, 33, arrested on suspicion of murder after 'random' fatal stabbing of woman in Brixton

Netherlands Nitrogen Pollution

EU backs Dutch government’s farm buyout plan to cut nitrogen pollution

The parents of murdered mum-to-be Marelle Sturrock (L) have paid tribute to the "happiest person" and revealed the name of their daughter's unborn child.

Parents of murdered teacher Marelle Sturrock pay tribute to 'happiest person' and reveal she was expecting baby boy

It was claimed that the car ran over the protester's foot

Moment furious driver 'runs over foot' of Just Stop Oil protester as group causes more London traffic chaos

Missing Teens Bodies Found Oklahoma

Seven bodies found in US house during search for missing teenagers

Mideast Israel Palestinians

Palestinian prisoner dies in Israeli jail after hunger strike

Geoffrey Hinton quit Google and warned of the dangers of the tech he helped to create

AI 'godfather' Geoffrey Hinton describes ‘nightmare scenario’ as he quits Google with warnings

United States Sudan American Doctor

Sudanese flee to coastal city and Egyptian border in bid to escape fighting

Lucy Letby is giving evidence in court

‘I did my best to care for them’: Nurse accused of murdering seven babies gives evidence for the first time

Latest News

See more Latest News

Animal Rising said it would aim to prevent races from running at this year's Epsom Derby

'One thousand' animal protesters plan to halt races at Epsom Derby - weeks after causing chaos at the Grand National
Australia Tobacco

Australian stores to be banned from selling vapes

Police shared photos of the man's fake 'Boris Johnson' driving licence

Police arrest fake ‘Boris Johnson’ after suspected drink-drive smash in Netherlands

Princess Anne said the monarchy is in safe hands with her brother King Charles

Princess Anne says slimmed-down monarchy 'doesn't sound like a good idea'

Kyrgios Stolen Car

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios ‘helps police catch armed robber using Tesla app’

Several Cadbury's products have been recalled

Six Cadbury chocolate desserts recalled over listeria contamination fear - see the full list
Cabinet minister James Cleverly said a "good offer" had been made to teachers over pay and workload

Foreign Secretary says school pupils have suffered enough - teachers must return to classrooms
The palace said the "Homage of the People" was an "invitation" for people to vocally offer their "true allegiance"

Palace row erupts over 'misunderstood' plans for people to swear allegiance to the King

Carl O’Keeffe, 49, had to be rescued from the simulated cave experience at Kong Adventure Centre, in Keswick

'I saw him die': Sister of father 'crushed to death' in indoor cave left 'traumatised' after seeing tragedy
Serena Williams has confirmed she is pregnant with her second child

Serena Williams announces pregnancy at Met Gala and debuts baby bump in pics with husband Alexis Ohanian

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A new photo of Princess Charlotte taken by Kate has been released to mark the young royal turning eight.

New photo by Kate of grinning birthday girl Princess Charlotte released to mark royal turning eight
A waxwork figure of Prince Harry has been reunited with the rest of the Royal Family figurines at Madame Tussauds in London as the duke returns to the capital for the coronation.

Madame Tussauds waxwork of Harry reunited with royals - but Meghan's stays with US-based stars
Two previously unseen photographs of Prince George and Princess Charlotte with King Charles have been revealed for the first time in a new documentary.

'Adorable' never-before-seen pics of King Charles with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted in documentary

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James OB GoT

'A bit Game of Thrones': James O'Brien 'baffled' by the King's Coronation

'Royal blood - nonsense!': James O'Brien caller says Coronation feels wrong during cost of living crisis

'Royal blood - nonsense!': James O'Brien caller rebukes King's Coronation amid cost of living crisis
Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Caller tells David Lammy of his experience of people cheating the system.

'I just don't understand it': David Lammy implores a caller to whistleblow on those cheating the benefits system
Caller tells Andrew Castle monarchy are 'chosen' by God.

'There's strong evidence for it': Caller believes the monarchy was chosen by God

Life long Conservative voter tells David she will be voting Labour at the next General Election.

Lifelong Conservative voter accuses Tories of 'stripping away constitutional human rights’

King Charles's coronation will take place Saturday 6th May

Pro-monarchy caller: ‘I give King Charles my full and utter support’

Royal commentator takes aim at Charles and Camilla's backstory

'Charles and Camilla don't represent a moral monarchy' says royal commentator

Shelagh Fogarty

'Why can't it be a person of the people?': Ex-broadcaster frustrated at BBC chairman appointment system
'Richard Sharp becomes the latest man whose entire life has been polluted by proximity to Boris Johnson.'

James O’Brien brands Richard Sharp: ’The latest man whose entire life has been polluted by Boris Johnson.’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit