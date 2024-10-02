'Ridiculously overpriced' yacht advertised on Instagram for people escaping Lebanon amid attacks

Private companies are advertising alternate routes out of Lebanon - including a luxury yacht. Picture: Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

Private companies are advertising alternate routes out of Lebanon - including a "ridiculously priced" luxury yacht.

Captain Elias Khawand, founder of Admiral Yachting Lebanon, is offering escape from Lebanon via his luxury yacht service.

The company, whose slogan is "Sail, Explore, Dance", has switched from offering luxury travel packages to daily evacuation services from Beirut to Cyprus.

Khawand has taken to Instagram to advertise the six-hour boat passage.

He put on his Instagram story today the views of the sunset from the passage.

He is allegedly charging between $1000 - $1500 for the journey.

Instagram commenter said: "Ridiculously overpriced, shame on them."

Another outraged user said: "from the current situation and people's plight, it's really outrageous to take advantage of it."

Instagram commenters on Admiral Yachting Lebanon's Instagram page. Picture: Social Media

Mass evacuation of Lebanon has caused airport delays at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport, the regions only operational commercial airport.

The UK is prioritising vulnerable brits for evacuation flights, but could charter more to meet demand.

Nearly 200 rockets were launched by Iran towards Israel on Tuesday evening, according to Israel's army radio.

The attack, in retaliation for Israel's campaign against the Hezbollah group in Lebanon, marks a significant escalation in the Middle East conflict.

In an address to Britain yesterday, the Prime Minister Kier Starmer said: "I want to repeat my advice to British nationals who are still in Lebanon:

"You must leave now. You should register your presence with government officials on our website."

"We have a charter flight. We're doing everything we can to get people out. But the situation is extremely volatile, so if you have the means to leave, the time is now. Do not wait."