Don't say 'pub crawl' or 'few beers with the lads' - say 'pub tour' or 'treating colleagues to a drink', beer lovers told

Beer lovers have been told to consider changing their pub language to include more people. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Drinkers have been told to swap out phrases like "happy hour" and "pub crawl" by beer campaigners in the latest "woke" row.

Members of the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) have been encouraged to say they are not going to "join the lads for a few" but instead are "treating colleagues to a drink".

The phrase "happy hour" should instead be replaced with "savour a pint" and "pub crawl" with "pub tour".

Camra said it is trying to make its image more appealing to women pub-lovers and shed the stereotype of boozing boys.

"We want to connect in a positive way with everybody. We are welcoming to all," a message to members said, according to the Sun.

"Avoid 'lad culture' overtones which can be alienating to many. Beer banter is fine, just make sure it's inclusive to everyone.

"Terms such as 'pub crawl' and 'happy hour' should be avoided. Instead, use alternatives such as 'pub tour' and encourage the 'savouring of a pint'. Empathy with our members is paramount.

"Treat your colleagues to a drink after work, rather than 'join the lads for a swift few'."

A member said: "I have never in my life met a person who believed that a pub crawl literally meant drinking so much that you could not get to the next pub other than on all fours."

But Camra boss Tom Stainer said: "Our brand guidelines were updated to provide guidance to our volunteers on fostering an inclusive and welcoming Camra experience for all."

Camra, which gets involved in issues like campaigns over pub closures and their impact on the community, has been working to ensure it appears inclusive to broaden its membership base.

It has reportedly launched a bid to ensure more women, gay people and people from ethnic minorities join up.

It drew controversy after that bid, characterised as shedding the image of "male, pale and grey" members, was criticised.

Bob Blackman, a Conservative MP, said: "I've been a member of CAMRA since it started and I'm male, pale and grey. All sorts like drinking good beer.

"It is not a question of if you are male, female or black or white."