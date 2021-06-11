Pub sales dip 26% below pre-Covid levels despite lockdown easing

11 June 2021, 00:00

Pubs, bars and restaurants across the UK saw sales slide more than a quarter below pre-pandemic levels last month
Pubs, bars and restaurants across the UK saw sales slide more than a quarter below pre-pandemic levels last month. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Pubs, bars and restaurants across the UK saw sales slide more than a quarter below pre-pandemic levels last month despite the reopening of thousands of venues, according to new figures.

The latest Coffer CGA business tracker revealed that hospitality operators reported a 26% decline for May against the same month in 2019.

Trading was weighed down by restrictions enforcing only outside operations for until May 17, while poor weather also impacted upon customer numbers.

The survey revealed that the reopening of indoor areas from May 17 particularly boosted restaurants, which reported a 13% decline against the same month in 2019.

Pubs saw stronger sales at the end of the month on the back of warm bank holiday weather but still reported a 34% fall against the same month two years earlier.

Meanwhile, bars were the hardest hit part of the sector, as they saw a 38% decline.

Karl Chessell, director for hospitality operators and food at CGA, said: "May brought a solid if unspectacular return to inside trading for managed restaurants, pubs and bars.

"Consumers have been eager to get back inside restaurants, and sunny weather helped pubs close the month on a high, but distancing and other trading constraints continue to offset those benefits.

Read more: G7 summit 2021: Dates, Cornwall location and participating countries revealed

Read more: Boris Johnson and President Biden meet ahead of G7 summit

"While the long-term outlook for the sector remains good, so much now hinges on whether the government sticks to its road map to recovery."

Hospitality operators are anxiously awaiting the Government's next announcement about pandemic restrictions, due on Monday June 14, in the hope that the current virus curbs will be axed a week later.

Mark Sheehan, managing director at Coffer Corporate Leisure, said: "Hospitality is fighting for survival.

Pubs saw stronger sales at the end of the month on the back of warm bank holiday weather but still reported a 34% fall against the same month two years earlier
Pubs saw stronger sales at the end of the month on the back of warm bank holiday weather but still reported a 34% fall against the same month two years earlier. Picture: PA

"The costs of compliance are higher notwithstanding the pressure on labour costs and until we see restrictions lifted we will see closures increasing.

"The good news is that the public have shown they want to return to hospitality in increasing numbers and the future, once restrictions have gone, looks very positive."

Paul Newman, head of leisure and hospitality at RSM, said: "With rumours that the road map to reopening the economy could be put back by several weeks, further government support is now needed until social distancing measures are fully lifted.

"A targeted extension to the 100% business rates relief for leisure and hospitality properties beyond the current end of June deadline will go some way to ensuring that pubs are still in business to capitalise on the welcome boost to trade that the Euros will offer."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden

Biden urges world leaders to join him after US pledges 500 million vaccines
The PM has pledged 100 million spare vaccine doses at least

UK to donate 100 million Covid vaccines to countries within weeks, PM announces
The uniform policy will be changed for staff and students

School bans skirts for being 'far too revealing'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was “absolutely common ground” between the UK, US and European Union that the Good Friday Agreement should be protected

Johnson calls Biden 'breath of fresh air' following 'great' talks
Macron

Man who slapped Emmanuel Macron jailed for four months

The hotel has shut after a Covid outbreak

G7: Cornwall hotel housing security and journalists shuts down after Covid outbreak

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Brexit: 'Leave voters will soon realise they were conned,' says caller

Brexit: 'Leave voters will soon realise they were conned,' says caller
'My dad went to work using gloves and a scarf as PPE': Bereaved son responds to Hancock

'My dad went to work using gloves and a scarf as PPE': Bereaved son responds to Hancock
Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller over her views on girls in bikinis

Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller 'shocked' at girls wearing bikinis on a street
'If you went to the best university but sexually harass people, you're a failure'

'If you went to the best university but sexually harass people, you're a failure'
'Why wasn't more done?': Nick Ferrari grills International Trade Minister

'Why wasn't more done?': Nick Ferrari grills International Trade Minister over NI Protocol
James O'Brien reveals exactly how many Oxford students voted to remove Queen portrait

James O'Brien reveals exactly how many Oxford students voted to remove Queen portrait

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London