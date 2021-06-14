Public 'fed up' of 'woke' policing, chief constable says

14 June 2021, 12:03

Stephen Watson became Chief constable of Greater Manchester Police in May.
Stephen Watson became Chief constable of Greater Manchester Police in May. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

The public will not tolerate 'woke' policing over catching burglars, the chief constable of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Stephen Watson felt people were "fed up" of virtue-signalling from police and that impartiality from officers could be undermined by responses to campaign groups.

He added that he "absolutely would not" take the knee in uniform, the only exceptions being for "the Queen, God, and Mrs Watson".

This comes after multiple police incidents surrounding the issue, including a Met officer who was investigated for chanting "Free Palestine" on camera at a protest.

Read more: Riot police descend on London Eye after patrol officers pelted with items

Read more: Police officer at G7 summit tests positive for Covid

Mr Watson took over the chief constable role in May, hoping to improve England's second largest force, which is in "special measures" after it was discovered 80,000 crimes had not been recorded.

He said he wanted to improve confidence in the force by sending officers to every burglary and investigating every crime.

However, the chief constable said if he did not see change in the force within two years, he would quit.

He already has experience turning failing forces around, after making improvements as chief constable at South Yorkshire Police.

His predecessor at GMP, Ian Hopkins, stepped down following the watchdog report from Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin calls accusation of cyberattacks against US ‘farcical’

The last of restrictions were intended to be lifted on 21 June.

Analysis: Delay in easing of restrictions 'inevitable'

Protesters outside Downing Street on Monday afternoon

Huge crowd of anti-lockdown protesters gathers at Downing Street over ‘Freedom Day’ delay
Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar puts Aung San Suu Kyi on trial over ‘bogus’ charges

Anger is growing amongst Tory MPs over a proposed four-week delay to the June 21 lockdown easing.

MPs lead furious backlash over proposed four-week delay to June 21 lockdown easing
Arlene Foster has formally resigned as Northern Ireland's first minister

Arlene Foster steps down as Northern Ireland First Minister

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien: PM's 12 weeks of Covid promise now gives 'shivers down the spine'

James O'Brien: PM's 12 weeks of Covid promise now givesJames O'Brien: PM's 12 weeks of Covid promise now gives 'shivers down the spine'
The Labour leader was speaking on the regular Call Keir segment

'Are you too woke for the Labour Party Sir Keir?' Nick Ferrari grills Starmer
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister over the G7 beach BBQ backlash

'Why are G7 world leaders allowed to have a BBQ on a beach and the public are not?'
Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer - watch live 9am

Call Keir: Watch Again 14/06

Dominic Raab: EU are 'lobsided' in approach to Northern Ireland

Dominic Raab: EU are 'lopsided' in approach to Northern Ireland
Frontline worker 'really really proud' to be recognised in Queen's birthday honours

Frontline worker 'really proud' to be recognised in Queen's birthday honours

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London