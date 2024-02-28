Pupils evacuated and woman, 70, left seriously injured after 'suspected gas explosion' rips through part of Bury

School evacuated and pensioner taken to hospital after suspected gas explosion in Bury. Picture: x/@@TamoorT

Stephen Rigley

A 70-year-old woman has been left seriously injured after a suspected 'gas explosion' near a primary school.

Students and staff were evacuated from St Luke's Primary School in Bury, with the suspected explosion at a property on Nelson Street in Fishpool.

The elderly woman has been rushed to hospital and a police cordon remains around the property and neighbouring houses.

The house, which is just yards away from the school was engulfed in flames. Bury Council told residents on the street to keep their windows closed due to the amount of smoke.

Shocked and concerned locals can be seen wondering around the streets watching the blaze rip through the terraced property.

Devon Street, Gigg lane and Nelson street have been closed while firefighters deal with the situation.

Councillor Tamoor Tariq, who represents Redvales Ward in the Greater Manchester town, said on X: "Heartbreaking to share there has been a gas explosion in the last few minutes right across from my house.

"I understand everyone has been taken into a place of safety and emergency services are doing all possible to deal with this awful situation.

"St Luke's primary have also evacuated children, as they are just yards away."

Authorities on the scene after house explosion in Fishpool

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at a property on Nelson Street in the Fishpool area of Bury. At this stage, a woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. A 200m cordon is in place around the property and neighbouring homes. Local residents and the community will be informed if they need to take any further action.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: "Multiple fire engines from across Greater Manchester along with the technical response unit from Ashton fire station are currently in attendance at an incident involving terraced houses on Nelson Street in Bury.

"Firefighters are working alongside Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service and residents are asked to avoid the area at this time."