Putin claims British Secret Service behind attack on Russian nuclear plant and warns of 'serious consequences'

Putin claims British secret service behind attack on Russian nuclear plant and warns of 'serious consequences'.

By Danielle DeWolfe

Vladimir Putin has claimed Britain masterminded the attack on a Russian nuclear power plant, warning the nation will face "serious consequences" for their actions.

The Russian president today claimed the British secret service was directly involved in the plot, training up now-captured Ukrainian “saboteurs”.

As part of his monologue, President Putin alleged that Britain was behind the unspecified attack, which was carried out by Ukrainian special forces on an unnamed Russian atomic facility.

However, Putin provided no evidence to back up his allegations and did not elaborate on the nuclear facility he was referring to as part of his speech, which took place at an economic conference in Vladivostok, in Russia's Far East.

The Russian president today claimed the British secret service was directly involved in the plot, training up now-captured Ukrainian "saboteurs".

“Are they trying to provoke us into retaliating against Ukrainian atomic power stations?” Putin said.

He added that his claims were “the complete, absolute, crystal truth”.

The president was also seen to take a swipe at Rishi Sunak, adding: "Does the British prime minister know what his secret services are doing in Ukraine?"

“Do they understand what they are playing with?” Putin said, adding: “Are they trying to provoke us into retaliating against Ukrainian atomic power stations?”

Putin accused Britain of "underestimating" the consequences of its actions, adding the aim of the attack was to damage power lines at the nuclear plant.

Both Russian and Ukraine have accused each other of launching attacks near the Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant’s six reactors in recent weeks.

It comes as North Korean President Kim Jong-un arrived in the country on Wednesday to meet with Putin to discuss an arms deal. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Aside from finger pointing, the Russian president appeared to back Donald Trump when touching on the subject of legal action brought against the ex-US president in the state of Georgia.

Putin went on to describe legal proceedings against Trump as “politically motivated persecution”.

It comes as North Korean president Kim Jong-un arrived in the country on Wednesday.

The meeting is expected to see the two leaders discuss a potential arms deal.

The North Korean leader’s armoured train was pictured crossing into Russia on Tuesday ahead of the meeting in Russia's Far East.