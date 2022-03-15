'Narcissistic psychopath': Putin is capable of nuclear war, says Countess Alexandra Tolstoy

15 March 2022, 13:07 | Updated: 15 March 2022, 13:08

Countess Alexandra Tolstoy said she believes Putin is a 'psychopath'.
Countess Alexandra Tolstoy said she believes Putin is a 'psychopath'.

By Emma Soteriou

Countess Alexandra Tolstoy has told LBC that Russian president Vladimir Putin is "capable" of causing nuclear war because he is a "psychopath".

Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the countess shared her greatest fear for the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine.

"I hardly want to express my greatest fear but I suppose it's nuclear war," she said.

"He's capable of that - his narcissistic streak?" Nick asked.

"He is capable," Countess Tolstoy said.

She added: "In my view, he is psychopathic."

"So we're dealing with a narcissistic psychopath, which is pretty frightening," Nick said.

"If [Putin] is dying, I feel like he would think 'right, well everyone's going to die with me'.

"There's a famous news segment in the Russian news where a news presenter says 'well, if Russia's not going to be in the world, then nobody's going to be in the world' and I feel that's his view.

"But, on the other hand, I have read that the chain of command – and there is a serious chain of command that will implement it - that it will not happen.

"We need to keep hope in that."

It follows reports that Putin could be 'suffering from steroid side effects of cancer treatment'.

A security source told the Mail: "It is only human sources that can offer you the sort of rich picture that we have of Putin's psyche.

"There has been an identifiable change in his decision-making over the past five years or so.

"Those around him see a marked change in the cogency and clarity of what he says and how he perceives the world around him."

Having previously been in a relationship with a Russian Oligarch, the countess was also asked how such men gain fulfilment.

She explained: "[Oligarchs] never do gain fulfilment. There's always a need for more, for more, for more. More anything.

"And with Putin, it's just gone to an absurd limit where more is... Ukraine."

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

