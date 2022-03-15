'Narcissistic psychopath': Putin is capable of nuclear war, says Countess Alexandra Tolstoy

Countess Alexandra Tolstoy said she believes Putin is a 'psychopath'. Picture: LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Countess Alexandra Tolstoy has told LBC that Russian president Vladimir Putin is "capable" of causing nuclear war because he is a "psychopath".

Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the countess shared her greatest fear for the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine.

"I hardly want to express my greatest fear but I suppose it's nuclear war," she said.

"He's capable of that - his narcissistic streak?" Nick asked.

"He is capable," Countess Tolstoy said.

She added: "In my view, he is psychopathic."

"So we're dealing with a narcissistic psychopath, which is pretty frightening," Nick said.

"If [Putin] is dying, I feel like he would think 'right, well everyone's going to die with me'.

"There's a famous news segment in the Russian news where a news presenter says 'well, if Russia's not going to be in the world, then nobody's going to be in the world' and I feel that's his view.

"But, on the other hand, I have read that the chain of command – and there is a serious chain of command that will implement it - that it will not happen.

"We need to keep hope in that."

It follows reports that Putin could be 'suffering from steroid side effects of cancer treatment'.

A security source told the Mail: "It is only human sources that can offer you the sort of rich picture that we have of Putin's psyche.

"There has been an identifiable change in his decision-making over the past five years or so.

"Those around him see a marked change in the cogency and clarity of what he says and how he perceives the world around him."

Having previously been in a relationship with a Russian Oligarch, the countess was also asked how such men gain fulfilment.

She explained: "[Oligarchs] never do gain fulfilment. There's always a need for more, for more, for more. More anything.

"And with Putin, it's just gone to an absurd limit where more is... Ukraine."