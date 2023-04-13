Putin's top generals plotting to ‘throw’ Ukraine war, according to rumour in leaked US spy documents

Putin is receiving treatment for cancer and his top generals are looking to 'throw' the war in Ukraine, according to a rumour in US intelligence documents. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Vladimir Putin is receiving treatment for cancer, according to rumours contained within leaked US intelligence documents.

The leak of the intel report, which has sparked a national security investigation in the US, also claims his top generals are plotting to ‘throw’ the war in Ukraine to undermine his leadership. The documents are understood to be leaked directly from the Pentagon.

The documents surfaced last week on social media and are reportedly one of the worst intelligence breaches in US history.

The US is working to figure out who leaked the documents with NBC News reporting that the suspected leaker of the American intelligence documents is Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

The classified documents contain a rumour of a plot for generals to 'throw' Putin's war in Ukraine. Picture: Social Media

One hundred pages of documents were leaked, including ‘top secret’ pages with rumours that high ranking Kremlin officials were planning to ‘throw’ the war in Ukraine to ‘sabotage’ Putin’s leadership.

The plan reportedly hinges on Putin being incapacitated while receiving chemotherapy.

Russian National Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov were named as being behind the supposed plot.

It says it is 'presumably in an attempt to sabotage Russian President Vladimir Putin'.

The text says: “[Redacted] on 17 February learned of an alleged Russian plot to 'throw' the so-called 'special military operation,' presumably in an attempt to sabotage Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“According to who received the information from an unidentified Russian source with access to Kremlin officials, Russia planned to divert resources from Taganrog, Russia to Mariupol, Ukraine and focus its attention on the southern front.

“According to source, the plan for 'the offensive' (no further information) was suspected to be a strategy devised by Russian National Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov to sabotage presumably Putin.

“According to source, Gerasimov opposed the offensive; he informed Putin that the Ukrainian Armed Force' capabilities were superior to Russia's and cautioned that Russia would suffer heavy casualties were it to proceed with the offensive.

“[Redacted] on 22 February indicated that Gerasimov reportedly planned to continue his efforts to sabotage the offensive, nothing that he promised to 'throw' the so-called special military operation by 5 March, when Putin was allegedly scheduled to start a round of chemotherapy, and would thus be able to influence the war effort.”

The documents show that the rumour was picked up by a US spy agency and was deemed worth flagging to the Pentagon - there is no suggestion that it is true.

Rumours about Putin’s health have been circulating for some time. The 70-year-old has been pictured looking bloated and puffy, and in some clips he appears to be struggling with motor control either clutching a desk or tapping feet while speaking with his officials.

On a visit to a war monument in July he was seen stumbling and sweating with one arm hanging by his side. In another video he appeared unsteady as he lay flowers at a different war memorial.

There has been speculation that he has been suffering from a severe health condition either Parkinson’s or cancer.