Putin's top generals plotting to ‘throw’ Ukraine war, according to rumour in leaked US spy documents

13 April 2023, 17:57 | Updated: 13 April 2023, 18:01

Putin is receiving treatment for cancer and his top generals are looking to 'throw' the war in Ukraine, according to a rumour in US intelligence documents
Putin is receiving treatment for cancer and his top generals are looking to 'throw' the war in Ukraine, according to a rumour in US intelligence documents. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Vladimir Putin is receiving treatment for cancer, according to rumours contained within leaked US intelligence documents.

The leak of the intel report, which has sparked a national security investigation in the US, also claims his top generals are plotting to ‘throw’ the war in Ukraine to undermine his leadership. The documents are understood to be leaked directly from the Pentagon.

The documents surfaced last week on social media and are reportedly one of the worst intelligence breaches in US history.

The US is working to figure out who leaked the documents with NBC News reporting that the suspected leaker of the American intelligence documents is Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. 

The classified documents contain a rumour of a plot for generals to 'throw' Putin's war in Ukraine
The classified documents contain a rumour of a plot for generals to 'throw' Putin's war in Ukraine. Picture: Social Media

One hundred pages of documents were leaked, including ‘top secret’ pages with rumours that high ranking Kremlin officials were planning to ‘throw’ the war in Ukraine to ‘sabotage’ Putin’s leadership.

Vladimir Putin’s feet twitch and spasm in meeting with with Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

The plan reportedly hinges on Putin being incapacitated while receiving chemotherapy.

Russian National Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov were named as being behind the supposed plot.

It says it is 'presumably in an attempt to sabotage Russian President Vladimir Putin'.

The text says: “[Redacted] on 17 February learned of an alleged Russian plot to 'throw' the so-called 'special military operation,' presumably in an attempt to sabotage Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“According to who received the information from an unidentified Russian source with access to Kremlin officials, Russia planned to divert resources from Taganrog, Russia to Mariupol, Ukraine and focus its attention on the southern front. 

“According to source, the plan for 'the offensive' (no further information) was suspected to be a strategy devised by Russian National Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov to sabotage presumably Putin. 

“According to source, Gerasimov opposed the offensive; he informed Putin that the Ukrainian Armed Force' capabilities were superior to Russia's and cautioned that Russia would suffer heavy casualties were it to proceed with the offensive.

“[Redacted] on 22 February indicated that Gerasimov reportedly planned to continue his efforts to sabotage the offensive, nothing that he promised to 'throw' the so-called special military operation by 5 March, when Putin was allegedly scheduled to start a round of chemotherapy, and would thus be able to influence the war effort.”

The documents show that the rumour was picked up by a US spy agency and was deemed worth flagging to the Pentagon - there is no suggestion that it is true.

Rumours about Putin’s health have been circulating for some time. The 70-year-old has been pictured looking bloated and puffy, and in some clips he appears to be struggling with motor control either clutching a desk or tapping feet while speaking with his officials.

On a visit to a war monument in July he was seen stumbling and sweating with one arm hanging by his side. In another video he appeared unsteady as he lay flowers at a different war memorial.

There has been speculation that he has been suffering from a severe health condition either Parkinson’s or cancer.

A Young Conservative politician has prompted fury after claiming Welsh people "have lower IQs", in a video on social media.

Fury after Young Conservative politician says 'Welsh people have lower IQs' following failed Cardiff councillor bid
Dr Steffen McAndrew, 41, was attempting to donate blood at an appointment at the medical centre in Ayr, Scotland

Male GP turned away from blood donation after refusing to answer if he was pregnant

Cannes Indiana Jones

New films by Wes Anderson and Alice Rohrwacher compete for Palme d’Or at Cannes

Camilla Parker-Bowles alongside her coronation invite

Is Camilla going to be Queen after the King's Coronation?

Royal sources have said Prince William has no interest in talking to his brother at their father's coronation.

Prince Harry faces 'cold shoulder' from most Royals when he arrives for King's coronation

Ausra Plungiene was last seen on Tuesday - and police say they are concerned for her safety

Body found in search for missing Ausra Plungiene who vanished walking dog in Snowdonia

Norway Russia

Norway expelling 15 Russian diplomats suspected of intelligence work

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Prince Andrew has been hit with claims he made unreasonable demands as a trade envoy to Bahrain in 2003

'Six foot ironing board and room temperature water': Prince Andrew's 'insane' trade envoy demands revealed
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and King Charles

Why isn't Meghan Markle attending King Charles's Coronation?

The King is said to be disappointed he won't see Meghan at the coronation

King Charles 'very happy to see darling boy Prince Harry' but 'disappointed he won't see Meghan or grandchildren'

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race
Kirstie Allsopp said she believes stamp duty is acting as a deterrent to older people downsizing.

Stamp duty 'doesn't work' and pensioners should be paid to downsize, says Kirstie Allsopp

Journalist's German fiance refused a visa application due to post-Brexit rules

New mum's German fiancé barred from living in the UK due to post-Brexit visa process

Shelagh on domestic violence

Caller fears child protection services will 'only believe’ her when her child 'turns up in a body bag’
Shelagh Fogarty discusses junior doctors strikes.

'We spit out exhausted, dejected, demoralised, disillusioned people': Shelagh Fogarty recalls former Health Secretary's words
Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure of his business

Frustrated caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure his business
James O'Brien soliloquizes on situation in Northern Ireland.

'Flags and feelings prioritised over facts and figures!': James O'Brien realises perfect Brexit summary
Nick Ferrari laughs in disbelief after 'The Fat Doctor' claims there's no evidence for weight loss improving health

Nick Ferrari laughs in disbelief after 'The Fat Doctor' claims there's no evidence for weight loss improving health
'Tax the rich until the pips squeak': Journalist offers solution to NHS pay demands

'Tax the rich until the pips squeak': Journalist offers solution to NHS pay demands

Restoring trust in the CBI quickly will be a task of Herculean proportion, writes David Buik

Restoring trust in the CBI quickly will be a task of Herculean proportion, writes David Buik

