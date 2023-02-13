Queen Consort Camilla forced to cancel West Midlands royal visit after 'contracting illness'

13 February 2023, 12:41

Camilla was to visit Elmhurst Ballet School, in Birmingham, and Southwater One Library in Telford as part of the royal visit.
By Danielle DeWolfe

The Queen Consort has been forced to cancel her latest royal visit after contracting a 'seasonal illness', Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Camilla had been scheduled to attend two events in the West Midlands tomorrow, visits which have now been postponed.

Despite the nature of the illness remaining unclear, the palace has described the illness as "seasonal".

Set to visit Elmhurst Ballet School, in Birmingham, as part of the school's centenary celebrations, Camilla was then scheduled to visit Southwater One Library in Telford.

The Queen Consort was set to visit the West Midlands on Tuesday.
Both visits have now been postponed.

Despite this, according to the palace, Camilla is still scheduled to go ahead with visits planned for Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace added it was hoped a new date could be found for the postponed visit.

It follows a busy few weeks for the Queen Consort, whose diary of royal visits include Stretford, Bolton and the Welsh town of Wrexham.

It also follows a recent trip by Camilla and husband King Charles to Brick Lane, meeting members of London's Bangladeshi community and receiving a takeaway from one south Asian restaurant.

