'Queen Elizabeth was at peace and had no regrets before she died', says minister who spent time with her in her final days

6 September 2023, 21:33 | Updated: 6 September 2023, 21:40

The Queen 'had no regrets' before she died
The Queen 'had no regrets' before she died. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

The Queen was "at peace" and had "no regrets" in the days before she died, according to a senior church minister who spent time with her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dr Iain Greenshields, who was then Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, stayed at Balmoral last summer, as is traditional.

Speaking ahead of the first anniversary of the Queen's death on September 8, Dr Greenshields said he found the late monarch to be sharp, although more frail than he had expected, when he visited and had several one-on-one conversations.

"It would be normal for a Moderator to talk about matters of faith but I was very interested in how much she wanted to talk about her own," he said.

Read more: William and Kate to lead tributes to the Queen on anniversary of her death as Charles set for 'private' reflection

Read more: King Charles has ‘no time in diary’ to meet Prince Harry when he returns to UK ahead of Queen's death anniversary

Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Getty
.
. Picture: Getty
.
. Picture: Getty

"It was her Platinum Jubilee year and so she was looking back. She had remarkable recall. She had no regrets and was very much at peace. 

"She also mentioned her father - George VI - and the great influence his faith had on her," he told Mail Online.

Dr Greenshields took part in several small dinners with the Queen and a few other guests during his stay at the royal residence.

"At one point in our conversations she went to the window and said 'who would not want to be here'.

"She was in a very peaceful, private place. She was at peace."

.
. Picture: Getty
.
. Picture: Getty
.
. Picture: Getty

When the Queen died, Dr Greenshields delivered the sermon at the service of thanksgiving at St Giles’s Cathedral in Edinburgh.

He also attended her funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Dr Greenshields said: "When she died, I thought of my mother and how she, too, had spoken about her faith just before she died and that normally she would never do so.

"So, I do wonder if people, even subconsciously, are getting ready for the end. It’s also very common when people are dying to reflect on their parents, as the Queen did."

Prince William and Kate will lead the country in paying tribute to the Queen on the anniversary of her death.

They will also "look forward" from her passing.

King Charles will mark the occasion in private at Balmoral.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Khalife has fled from prison

'Staggering lapse in security': Questions over why ex-soldier accused of terrorism was kept in medium-security prison

Biden Investigation

Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden before end of September

Russia Ukraine War

Russian missile strike on market kills 17 as Blinken announces aid package

Parents have been warned after young twins died when they got trapped in a toy box

Twins suffocate to death in toy box with arms around each other as devastated family issues urgent warning to parents

Greece Ferry Death

Greek island ferry captain charged over death of passenger pushed into sea

Steve Harper suffered a brain haemorrhage

Newcastle United legend Steve Harper rushed to hospital with brain haemorrhage

Marie Stevens died aged 40 just three weeks after the attack.

Woman, 40, dies after attack by two Rottweilers that bit her arms and legs 'as she tried to pet them'

Katana Paris was given an extra six months' prison sentence

Sex offender who identifies as a woman groped genitals of two prison officers while being served food

Brazil Floods

Brazil storm leaves dozens dead and 1,600 homeless as families plead for help

Prince Harry 'hates' that he lost his honorary titles.

Prince Harry will ‘never forgive’ King Charles for revoking honorary military titles after he stepped down as senior royal
Kaba was shot dead by police

Family of Chris Kaba afraid whenever their sons leave house one year on from shooting

Vehicles left scattered during floods after heavy rain in Istanbul

Death toll rises from fierce storms and flooding across Europe

Andrew Marr says time is running out for the Tories

Tories are on the defensive again over the school concrete crisis - time is running out for them, says Andrew Marr

The Rolling Stones have announced their first album of original music since 2005.

The Rolling Stones unveil new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ in first release of original music in 18 years

Russia Ukraine War

Russian missile turns market into fiery, blackened ruin strewn with bodies

Commenters loved the mother's response to her child being scammed

Mum shares ingenious revenge she took on ice cream man who scammed her child

Latest News

See more Latest News

The moment a man appears to fall to his death from a ferry

Moment late ferry passenger 'pushed to his death' as he tries to board departing ship

Officials asked utility firms if they could supply temporary classrooms in the concrete crisis for five years

Utility firms asked if they could supply temporary classrooms for five years amid school concrete crisis
Russia Ukraine War

Russian shelling in Ukrainian city kills 17 and wounds dozens amid Blinken visit

One tourist told LBC the storm was 'biblical' storm

Skathios devastation laid bare: Cars and boats float through island's destroyed streets as tourist tells of 'biblical' storm
It's only going to get warmer...

Exact day England's heatwave will peak as temperatures expected to soar to 33C

Barbara Slater announced the plans on Wednesday.

Head of BBC Sport Barbara Slater announces her retirement six months after Gary Lineker debacle
Khalife has fled from prison

Police launch manhunt after soldier accused of terror offences escapes from jail 'by hanging underneath delivery van'
Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales was suspended by FIFA after kissing Jenni Hermoso

Spain's Jenni Hermoso files sexual assault complaint against suspended FA boss Luis Rubiales after World Cup kiss
Roku logo

Streaming platform Roku to cut about 10% of its workforce

Leo the cat

Alaska couple reunited with cat 26 days after home collapsed into swollen river

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry watches during Major League football match

Ecstatic Prince Harry joins Hollywood A-listers in star-studded crowd to watch Messi's victory in LA
King Charles reportedly has no time to see the Duke of Sussex on his return.

King Charles has ‘no time in diary’ to meet Prince Harry when he returns to UK ahead of Queen's death anniversary
Charles was disappointed that Harry was a boy, Diana claimed

Unheard Princess Diana tapes reveal her claim that Charles was disappointed when Harry was born as he 'wanted a girl'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss what they think are the weaknesses of the Conservatives.

To 'get on' in this country, you must be a 'healthy recluse', says Conservative-critical caller
Nick Ferrari and Birmingham City lecturer discuss the council's bankruptcy.

Birmingham City Council's bankruptcy is 'manna from heaven' for PM but all councils are 'squeezed', says lecturer
James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' news article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' article on sickness benefits claimants

Shelagh and caller Mary

'It's broken beyond repair': This caller fears for poverty stricken people as report reveals collapse of social contract
James O'Brien and caller Eddie criticise Tory Party tactics.

'Accruing credits to get to the next level': James O'Brien compares today's politics to a 'video game'
Mum criticises DofE and Education Secretary for handling of RAAC crisis.

'I am seethingly angry': Mum vents frustrations amid 'shambolic' handling of RAAC crisis

LBC caller blames increased attacks against shop workers on them 'riling up' customers

NHS 'breathes and sweats woke', says caller who 'detests' using public health service

Shelagh Fogarty questions why schools are only built to last 30 years.

'Someone needs to carry the can' for schools with 'built-in obsolescence', ex-headteacher demands
James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's handling of finances in light of thousands of schools closed over concrete damage.

'Schools have been allowed to wither': James O'Brien criticises Sunak's refusal to fund concrete safety repairs
Gails Chairman Luke Johnson tells Jick Ferrari that shoplifting is 'barbaric'.

'I don't believe anybody has to steal to survive': Gail's chairman gives his views amid shoplifting epidemic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit