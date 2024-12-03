Queen set to miss Qatari state visit over health reasons as Kate joins royal party

Kate, Charles and Camilla during Trooping the Colour in June. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The Queen has missed a number of events in recent weeks after contracting a chest infection on a trip in October.

Kate will join the King and Prince William in welcoming the Emir of Qatar at the start of his state visit, marking another step in her gradual return to royal duties after completing her cancer treatment.

The Queen will miss the start of the day because of the ‘lingering side effects’ of a chest infection she picked up on a trip to Australia and Samoa in October.

The Palace said Camilla, 77, is hoping to attend some elements of the day, including a private lunch and an exhibition of Qatari artefacts in Buckingham Palace.

She will miss the beginning of the visit, where the Emir will be treated to the official open-air greeting on Horse Guards Parade and a carriage ride back to Buckingham Palace.

Flags of Qatar and Union Jacks line The Mall. Picture: Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales will dine with King Charles' guests Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the first of his three wives, Sheikha Jawaher at Buckingham Palace.

However, Kate will not attend the grand state banquet hosted by the King in the palace's ballroom that evening.

Kate announced in September that she completed her chemotherapy treatment in a deeply personal video with her family and said her focus was "doing what I can to stay cancer free".

The princess had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since late February, with the King beginning his cancer care earlier that month.

The King was diagnosed with cancer after receiving unrelated treatment for an enlarged prostate, and resumed his public duties in April.

Kate has made a few official appearances, joining senior members of the royal family for the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and travelling with William to Merseyside to meet the bereaved families of the Southport stabbings.

The occasion marks the start of a busier week for Kate, who will be hosting her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday, when she is expected to be joined by her children and husband for the event.

As part of the visit, Sheikh Tamim, 44, will also travel to Downing Street for bilateral talks with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Qatar, one of the richest Gulf states, is a key mediator in the Israel-Hamas war, and there are reports the Government is hoping to seal a free-trade deal with the Gulf Co-operation Council.

But the country has faced criticism over its human rights record, in particular the abuse of migrant workers during the Fifa World Cup in 2022, its criminalisation of same-sex relationships, and its discrimination against women.

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell condemned the decision to "reward" the Emir with the honour of a state visit, saying "Feting the Emir is collusion with tyranny".

His Peter Tatchell Foundation is to stage a peaceful protest near Buckingham Palace, at Canada Gate to the right of the royal residence, on Tuesday morning ready for when Sheikh Tamim arrives in the carriage procession.

Mr Tatchell said: "This state visit sends the wrong message - that the UK prioritises trade and investment over human rights.

"The UK should be challenging Qatar's human rights record and seeking the release of political prisoners, not rewarding its ruler with royal pageantry and red carpets."

Sheikh Tamim was educated in Britain, attending public schools Sherborne and Harrow, before graduating from Sandhurst military academy.

On Wednesday, the final day of the two-day visit, the Emir will visit Sandhurst before travelling to the Palace to bid farewell formally to the King and Queen, with Camilla expected to be there.