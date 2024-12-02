Queen to miss start of Qatari state visit due to 'lingering side effects' of chest infection

By Henry Moore

Queen Camilla is set to miss the start of the upcoming Qatari state visit, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The Queen is to miss the ceremonial welcome during the Qatari state visit due to the lingering side effects of a chest infection, but will attend other elements of the day, Buckingham Palace said.

It comes after Queen Camilla was forced to pull out of a number of events last month due to illness.

Doctors have advised Camilla to take time to rest and recover fully.

The Queen will miss the outdoor event on Horse Guards Parade where the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales will join the Emir of Qatar and his wife on Tuesday.

She will not be present for the carriage ride back to Buckingham Palace.

But Camilla will be present at the lunch at the Palace on the royal party's return and is hoping to view an exhibition in the Picture Gallery.

Camilla will join the King and their guests for photographs at the start of the banquet in the evening, and attend the banquet itself.

But she will take a short break before dinner while guests are being met in a receiving line.

The chest infection has seen the royal miss a string of appearances, most notably Remembrance event and the royal variety performance.

A Royal source said the Queen was "naturally disappointed to miss the evening's entertainments, and sends her sincere apologies to all those involved, but is a great believer that 'the show must go on".

"She hopes to be back to full strength and regular public duties very soon."

Announcing the illness last month, the Palace said: "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest."