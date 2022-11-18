R&B singer B Smyth dies aged just 28

18 November 2022, 14:35

B.Smyth has died
B.Smyth has died. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

US R&B singer B. Smyth has died of respiratory failure, his brother has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Twerkoholic singer, 28, died after suffering with pulmonary fibrosis, according to a message his older brother Denzil posted on Instagram on Friday.

"Regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis," he said.

B. Smyth launched his music career by publishing cover versions of popular songs on YouTube.

He later signed with Motown Records and releasing songs with artists like Future and 2Chainz.

Denzil said: "My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single #Twerkoholic part 2 while he was in the ICU, it really brought him a big smile to his face.

"So on behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years.

"We ask for privacy during these difficult times. We also want to say thank you for all of your prayers."

B.Smyth was best known for his song Twerkoholic
B.Smyth was best known for his song Twerkoholic. Picture: Getty

B. Smyth, born Brandon Smith, grew up in Florida, came to prominence after uploading cover versions of songs by artists like Michael Jackson and Frank Ocean.

He released his first single Leggo, featuring 2Chainz, in 2012 after securing a record deal.

B. Smyth's best-known song is Twerkoholic, released in 2014, which has 20 million streams on YouTube and 13 million on Spotify.

Follow-up Twerkoholic 2 came out while B. Smyth was in hospital.

B. Smyth died of pulmonary fibrosis
B.Smyth died of pulmonary fibrosis. Picture: Getty

He collaborated with Future on Win Win, which came out in 2013, as well as with rappers Young Thug and Rick Ross.

Tributes poured in in response to B. Smyth's brother's Instagram post.

Read more: Singer Rex Orange County accused of sexually assaulting woman in a taxi and at his home

Read more: Singer Aaron Carter, brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, 'found dead in bathtub' aged 34

Collaborator Dirty100 said: "My condolences to your family and everyone you blessed with your beautiful voice and amazing artistry."

Rapped DJ Mad Skillz wrote that he was "such a talented young brother".

Pulmonary fibrosis is a disease that causes scarring in the lungs. It is unclear what causes the condition, which is rare in people under 50.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

North Korea launched the missile on Friday morning

North Korea fires missile that could have hit the US mainland, Japan says

The missile test comes amid swirling rumours about Putin's health

Russia's terrifying 'Satan 2' nuclear missile passes second test

h

Salt Bae blasted after posting pic of eye-watering £140k bill at his Abu Dhabi restaurant

1

Civil servants across various departments will strike in December, affecting passport control as well as driving tests and licenses
Khaola Saleem and Raneem Oudeh

Chilling phone call as mother and daughter tell police their murderer is attacking - and police say they will call back next day
Matt Ratana died from a wound to the chest

Trial date set for man accused of murdering Met police officer in South London station

The humanitarian ship the Ocean Viking makes its way into the military base in Toulon, France

Half the children from humanitarian ship Ocean Viking have ‘fled French centres’

Alex Foster had been a special constable with Northamptonshire Police force

Police trainer jailed for trying to have sex with '15-year-old girl' in KFC who was actually undercover cop

james newspaper

James O’Brien berates right-wing media 'hypocrisy' over Qatar World Cup

1

Manchester United to sue Cristiano Ronaldo after bombshell TV interview

Emergency forces stand at the rabbi’s house near the ‘Old Synagogue’ in Essen, Germany

Bullet holes found at building next to old synagogue in Germany

Buskers play in the snow in front of a monument in Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts

Breaking
Jordan McSweeney (left) brutally murdered Zara Aleena (right) as she waled home alone in Ilford from a night out

Sexual predator Jordan McSweeney admits murder and sexual assault of aspiring lawyer Zara Aleena as she walked home

A ninth member of the family was also ordered to carry out community service

Eight relatives jailed after turning wedding into 'bloodbath' mass brawl involving 40 guests

Counterfeit shirts seized by police

£500,000 of fake England football shirts seized by police ahead of 2022 World Cup

1

Redesigned London Underground map shows the cheapest pints of beer near Tube stations

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hamas police officers secure the scene of a burned apartment on the third floor of a three-storey building in the Jebaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip

Gaza fire kills 21 people from same family during birthday party

Morgan Keane's friends paid tribute to him in December 2021

French hunters who accidentally killed British man ‘made light of his death because he was English’
Ellen Cadman-Smith

School mentor who sent vulnerable teenage boy thousands of sexual messages says she 'will never apologise'
Police officers stand at the entrance the street after an explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue

Turkey: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul which killed six

The woman spewed anti-Semitic abuse

Woman hurls anti-Semitic abuse at London home - after mistaking Christmas decorations for Star of David
A release from Nord Stream 2 is seen on September 28

Sweden: Traces of explosives found at Baltic Sea pipelines

The U-turn comes just days before the start of the tournament

'You're not drinking anymore': Beer banned in World Cup stadiums after demand from Qatari's all-powerful royals
Milk could be 'derogatory' to vegans, a woman said

Backlash after woman tells waitress not to use term 'normal milk' - calling it offensive to vegans
Kyiv on Thursday November 17 2022

Russian missile shot down over Kyiv ‘contained nuclear warhead dummy’

Waves crash against the lighthouse in Seaham Harbour, County Durham

Danger to life warnings as Met Office issues amber alert with heavy rains set to batter parts of UK

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JOB Job Centre

James O'Brien wants to know how Chancellor plans to fill job vacancies in post-Brexit Britain
‘It’s a horror show’: It takes up to six months for products to reach the EU, says Nick Ferrari caller

‘It’s a horror show’: Business consultant slams Brexit for slowing down exports to the EU

jeremy hunt leaving

'Jeremy Hunt has crushed the UK' says lifelong Tory voter as he plans to move businesses out of the UK
The Autumn statement has done nothing to help people with their heating bills

Autumn statement has done nothing to help consumers keep the heating on

Sangita Myska and Sarah Pennells

24-year-old 'struggling to make ends meet' on £34,000 salary amid cost of living crisis

Tom Swarbrick

'What is Conservative about hammering the working poor?' Tom Swarbrick asks Tory MP

Chancellor forgotten about working poor

Teacher complains that the UK's economic crisis forces them to put house reno on hold

Andrew Marr reflects on today's budget implications

Marr: Sunak and Hunt's tricky accounting means it may fall to Labour to impose spending cuts
Sangita Myska responds to Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement

Autumn Statement is 'quickest U-turn in economic history': Sangita Myska

Sadiq Khan reveals the inspirations behind his Clear the Air podcast

Sadiq Khan: The people who are giving us hope amid the climate crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit