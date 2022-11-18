R&B singer B Smyth dies aged just 28

B.Smyth has died. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

US R&B singer B. Smyth has died of respiratory failure, his brother has said.

The Twerkoholic singer, 28, died after suffering with pulmonary fibrosis, according to a message his older brother Denzil posted on Instagram on Friday.

"Regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis," he said.

B. Smyth launched his music career by publishing cover versions of popular songs on YouTube.

He later signed with Motown Records and releasing songs with artists like Future and 2Chainz.

Denzil said: "My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single #Twerkoholic part 2 while he was in the ICU, it really brought him a big smile to his face.

"So on behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years.

"We ask for privacy during these difficult times. We also want to say thank you for all of your prayers."

B.Smyth was best known for his song Twerkoholic. Picture: Getty

B. Smyth, born Brandon Smith, grew up in Florida, came to prominence after uploading cover versions of songs by artists like Michael Jackson and Frank Ocean.

He released his first single Leggo, featuring 2Chainz, in 2012 after securing a record deal.

B. Smyth's best-known song is Twerkoholic, released in 2014, which has 20 million streams on YouTube and 13 million on Spotify.

Follow-up Twerkoholic 2 came out while B. Smyth was in hospital.

B.Smyth died of pulmonary fibrosis. Picture: Getty

He collaborated with Future on Win Win, which came out in 2013, as well as with rappers Young Thug and Rick Ross.

Tributes poured in in response to B. Smyth's brother's Instagram post.

Collaborator Dirty100 said: "My condolences to your family and everyone you blessed with your beautiful voice and amazing artistry."

Rapped DJ Mad Skillz wrote that he was "such a talented young brother".

Pulmonary fibrosis is a disease that causes scarring in the lungs. It is unclear what causes the condition, which is rare in people under 50.