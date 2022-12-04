England hero Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup to help panicked family after armed robbers target his Surrey home

Sterling has gone home from the World Cup. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

England star Raheem Sterling has rushed home from the World Cup after his Surrey home was burgled by armed robbers while his fiancee and children were still inside.

It's not clear whether the Three Lions forward will return to Qatar during the tournament.

Fiancee Paige Milian was home with two children when the thugs came in, stealing £300,000 in watches.

Sterling, 27, requested to go home to be with his family through the difficult aftermath of the crime.

Gareth Southgate told ITV after the victory over Senegal: “He is dealing with a family matter.

Sterling holds one of his three children after the match against Wales. Picture: Getty

"I had quite a bit of time with him this morning but I have had to pass that on to other people to help him with that.

“He will go and deal with that matter and we will have to take it from there.”

The news of Sterling's break-in was confirmed after the final whistle blew following the Three Lions' easy victory over the African champions in Qatar.

England face France in an eye-watering quarter final next weekend.

Sterling during the match against the USA. Picture: Getty

Teammate Declan Rice commented: "I saw him at breakfast this morning then the manager said he had the difficulties at home so we've all sent him a message."

Southgate added: "Sometimes football isn't the most important thing and family should come first.

"We want to give him that space and we will see over the next few days how that develops."