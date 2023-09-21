Commuter chaos as deluge of heavy rain causes major rail disruption during morning rush hour

Heavy downpours hit overnight. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Commuters are facing travel chaos after heavy overnight downpours caused major rail disruption on Thursday morning.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Several services were either cancelled or delayed as Brits tried to make their way into work.

It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain across parts of south-east England from 4pm on Wednesday until 3am on Thursday.

A National Rail statement said all lines between London Kings Cross, Moorgate and Stevenage, Hertfordshire are closed following "a number of incidents".

"Trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised," the statement said.

"Major disruption is expected until 09:00."

Read more: Exact dates commuters will be hit by rail strikes in September and October

Read more: More misery for commuters as Tube staff to strike again on two dates in October

👇 Take a look at Thursday's #4cast to see what the weather is doing where you are pic.twitter.com/yvyBg8kzj0 — Met Office (@metoffice) September 20, 2023

Customers have been warned not to travel on routes which usually run through Stevenage after damage to overhead electric wires resulted in the closure of all rail lines via the station.

Disruption was also reported through Tulse Hill in Lambeth and Cheltenham Spa, as well as between Lewes and Wivelsfield in East Sussex and West Ealing and Greenford in west London.

Flooding earlier affected rail lines at Burnham, Buckinghamshire and between Swansea and Llandrindod in Wales, with both incidents having since cleared up.

London is well and truly flooding, I’ve never seen anything like this, emergency services everywhere were driving! 😱 pic.twitter.com/SVuT9Y2eLA — FPL Akshay (@FPLAkshay_) September 20, 2023

However, there is also travel disruption on the Tube due to the wet weather, with parts of the District line, Metropolitan line and Overground suspended first thing.

The Overground and Piccadilly line are also facing delays as a result of train cancellations.

Meanwhile, roads were turned to rivers in several parts of the country, causing further delays.

What does the weather have in store for the next 10 days? Find out with Aidan McGivern. pic.twitter.com/GpexyLTCQc — Met Office (@metoffice) September 20, 2023

Sunny spells are forecast for the east of England throughout Thursday morning, while some heavy and thundery showers could break out elsewhere before easing in the evening.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: "A band of rain will clear by the start of Thursday and that will be followed by sunny spells and showers with low pressure never too far away from the UK.

"Some cooler weather, along with some chilly nights, are likely as we move towards the weekend."