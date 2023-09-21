Commuter chaos as deluge of heavy rain causes major rail disruption during morning rush hour

21 September 2023, 07:49

Heavy downpours hit overnight
Heavy downpours hit overnight. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Commuters are facing travel chaos after heavy overnight downpours caused major rail disruption on Thursday morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Several services were either cancelled or delayed as Brits tried to make their way into work.

It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain across parts of south-east England from 4pm on Wednesday until 3am on Thursday.

A National Rail statement said all lines between London Kings Cross, Moorgate and Stevenage, Hertfordshire are closed following "a number of incidents".

"Trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised," the statement said.

"Major disruption is expected until 09:00."

Read more: Exact dates commuters will be hit by rail strikes in September and October

Read more: More misery for commuters as Tube staff to strike again on two dates in October

Customers have been warned not to travel on routes which usually run through Stevenage after damage to overhead electric wires resulted in the closure of all rail lines via the station.

Disruption was also reported through Tulse Hill in Lambeth and Cheltenham Spa, as well as between Lewes and Wivelsfield in East Sussex and West Ealing and Greenford in west London.

Flooding earlier affected rail lines at Burnham, Buckinghamshire and between Swansea and Llandrindod in Wales, with both incidents having since cleared up.

However, there is also travel disruption on the Tube due to the wet weather, with parts of the District line, Metropolitan line and Overground suspended first thing.

The Overground and Piccadilly line are also facing delays as a result of train cancellations.

Meanwhile, roads were turned to rivers in several parts of the country, causing further delays.

Sunny spells are forecast for the east of England throughout Thursday morning, while some heavy and thundery showers could break out elsewhere before easing in the evening.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: "A band of rain will clear by the start of Thursday and that will be followed by sunny spells and showers with low pressure never too far away from the UK.

"Some cooler weather, along with some chilly nights, are likely as we move towards the weekend."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Thieves are targeting shops on the Tube network as part of a shoplifting epidemic

Organised gangs shoplifting stores on Tube stops as part of getaway network as they 'steal items to order'

Emergency workers at the scene of the blast

Four killed, five injured in gas blast and fire at Romania construction site

Hurricane Nigel is set to hit the UK this week

Exact date Hurricane Nigel set to batter UK, with two months' worth of rain falling in just hours this week

Six men are on trial at the Old Bailey variously accused of murder, kidnap, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice over the death of radio DJ Mehmet Koray Alpergin

Popular DJ tortured to death by ‘sadistic thugs’ who locked his girlfriend in a toilet for two days, court told

Emergency services at the scene

Three South African navy personnel die after being swept off submarine deck

The Toshiba logo on a building in Kawasaki, Japan

Japan’s troubled Toshiba to delist after takeover by consortium succeeds

Google is being sued by the family of a man who drove off a collapsed bridge

Family of man who drove off collapsed bridge sues Google Maps for 'misguiding him to death'

A fire following a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv

Russia strikes hit cities across Ukraine, killing at least two people

Bob Ross Painting

First Bob Ross TV painting, completed in 30 minutes, goes on sale for nearly £8m

Exclusive
Kemi Badenoch has hit out at Tory Zac Goldsmith as rifts over Net Zero pledges deepen

Kemi's Zac attack: Badenoch slams Goldsmith as Tory rift widens after Sunak softens Net Zero stance

Police from a unit that investigated Jimmy Savile are helping with the Russell Brand case

'Jimmy Savile police' on Russell Brand case after serious sexual assault allegations

The stolen tank in a scrapyard near Haifa, Israel

Israeli tank stolen from military zone discovered in scrapyard

Exclusive
Charlie Cosser's father has told LBC 'Cosser's Law' needs to be introduced

Murdered teen's 'heartbroken' family calls for law change to reveal killer's name

Stephen Fry was speaking at an AI festival

Stephen Fry rushed to hospital after falling off O2 stage following AI speech

Biden US Brazil

US to protect hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans amid pressure over border

The prime minister unveiled changes to some of the government's climate promises.

Rishi Sunak’s delayed bans on petrol and diesel cars and gas boilers - what does it mean for you?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak announced delays to the net zero targets to cut 'unacceptable costs' for families.

Rishi’s green gamble: PM cuts ‘unacceptable costs’ for families as he scales back net zero targets on cars and boilers
UN General Assembly Security Council

Zelensky denounces Russia as ‘a terrorist state’ at UN Security Council meeting

Labour's Shadow Environment Secretary said the decision will "threaten the future economy".

‘Rishi Sunak has sold out the biggest economic opportunity of the 21st century,’ Shadow Environment Secretary says
Armenia Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan claims control of Nagorno-Karabakh as Armenian forces agree to disarm

UN General Assembly

South Korean leader warns Russia against weapons collaboration with the North

Election 2024 Trump

Trump’s New York hush-money criminal trial may overlap with presidential primary

Quavo Gun Violence Prevention

Quavo steps up advocacy against gun violence after nephew Takeoff’s death

People-Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner reach divorce settlement

Germany Catholics Same Sex Marriage

Catholic priests bless same-sex couples in defiance of German archbishop

Biden

Biden warns Netanyahu about the health of Israel’s democracy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royal pair attended the state banquet at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday evening.

Charles and Camilla join Macrons and A-list stars at Palace of Versailles banquet with luxury champagne-soaked chicken
Charles was welcomed to France by Macron

Red white and bleu: French and British planes fly overhead as King Charles begins three-day visit to France
Kate laughed as she tried on a lifejacket on a visit to a Naval base

Giggling Kate tries on lifejacket as she gets stuck into new role on visit to Navy base

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others
JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien
The joint doctors strike on Wednesday is 'a moment in history', Andrew Marr said.

Andrew Marr: First ever joint doctors' strikes are an ‘immensely worrying’ moment in history that will cause ‘real harm’
Brook House

Sangita Myska links attitude of political leaders to 'toxic culture' revealed at immigration removal centre
James O'Brien appalled by proposal that doctors could be forced of picket lines

James O'Brien appalled by doctors set to be 'forced off picket lines'

Ben Kentish and Danny Blanchflower

'Incompetent clown': Economics Professor lambasts Liz Truss' Institute for Government speech
Nick Ferrari/Tulip Siddiq HS2

'Shrouded in secrecy': Labour's Shadow Economic Secretary insists they cannot commit to HS2 without knowing full costs
Sangita and Labour MP

'Why won't Labour commit to ending it!': Sangita Myska grills Labour MP over House of Lords reform
'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10
Nick Ferrari speaks to best friend of Joanna Brown

Best friend of mother bludgeoned to death by pilot husband expresses fear to Nick Ferrari over his release

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit