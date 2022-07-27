Rail and Tube misery for thousands as union workers join forces for mass walkouts

27 July 2022, 01:32 | Updated: 27 July 2022, 02:06

Network Rail has released a map which shows which train lines will be affected on Wednesday.
Network Rail has released a map which shows which train lines will be affected on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy/Network Rail

By Emma Soteriou

Thousands of commuters are set to face travel chaos across the country as more than 40,000 rail workers go on strike.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fourteen train operating companies are taking action in an ongoing row over pay, jobs and conditions, which saw the network upended by the biggest rail strike in modern history last month.

A "very limited timetable" is in place due to only a fifth of services running, Network Rail has said.

Thousands of specially-trained and fully qualified back-up staff have been prepared to step in during the walkout to keep vital services running for those who need them.

It comes as a second strike is also due to take place on Saturday - with two more days of action planned to grind the country to a halt in August.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) last night announced a third strike would also be taking place across the London Underground in August, meaning three gruelling consecutive days of travel hell for commuters.

Vast swathes of the country will be left without any rail services at all as operators from the RMT down their tools.

Network Rail has urged people not to travel and warned disruption is expected to last into Thursday morning, with a later start to services.

Read more: RMT union announce another Tube strike with workers set to walkout on August 19

Read more: Rail strikes 'could last for months' if other side doesn't back down, Mick Lynch warns

Network Rail has released a map that shows which lines will be affected.
Network Rail has released a map that shows which lines will be affected. Picture: Network Rail

Many lines will be closed altogether during the strike, with a highly limited service running on other branches from 7.30am to 6.30pm.

Some parts of the country will be completely cut off, with no services running.

The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) has also announced a strike by its members at Avanti West Coast on Wednesday, while members of the drivers union Aslef will strike on Saturday in a number of companies.

Last-ditch talks to avoid strike action have collapsed, meaning the UK is heading for further chaos on the rails this week.

Read more: Travel chaos for train passengers as RMT confirms next week's rail strikes will go ahead

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said: “Despite our best efforts to find a breakthrough, I’m afraid there will be more disruption for passengers this week as the RMT seems hell-bent on continuing their political campaigning, rather than compromising and agreeing a deal for their members.

“I can only apologise for the impact this pointless strike will have on passengers, especially those travelling for holidays or attending events such as the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 semi-final (Wednesday 27th) and the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (Thursday 28th).

"It is frustrating to yet again ask our passengers to change their plans and only make essential journeys."

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We are concerned about the impact this will have on the public going about their everyday lives.

"And we will continue to call on the RMT to call off the strikes, it is in their gift to prevent this disruption."

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said union members were more determined than ever to secure a decent pay rise, job security and good working conditions.

"Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay offer and the train companies have not offered us anything new.

"In fact Network Rail have upped the ante, threatening to impose compulsory redundancies and unsafe 50% cuts to maintenance work if we did not withdraw our planned strike action.

"The train operating companies have put driver-only operations on the table along with ransacking our members' terms and conditions.

"RMT will continue to negotiate in good faith but we will not be bullied or cajoled by anyone.

"The Government need to stop their interference in this dispute so the rail employers can come to a negotiated settlement with us."

Transport for London (TfL) said while the industrial action does not involve its staff, varying degrees of disruption are expected on the District and Bakerloo Tube lines, London Overground, and the Elizabeth line, which all share some sections of track with Network Rail.

A separate train strike by the Asflef union, which represents drivers, will take place on Saturday.

Seven different companies will be impacted: Arriva Rail London; Chiltern Railways; Greater Anglia; Great Western; Hull Trains; LNER; Southeastern; and West Midlands Trains.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "It's now clearer than ever that the RMT has no interest in engaging in constructive discussions and is hell-bent on creating further misery for passengers across the UK.

"This action is a cynically timed attempt to derail the start of the Commonwealth Games, one of the first major events the country has been able to look forward to since the pandemic.

"As well as those travelling to the Games, RMT's actions will affect people in need of urgent care, hardworking families off on long-awaited holidays and day trips, and businesses - all while a fair two-year, 8% deal hasn't even been put to their members.

"The rail industry has to modernise and be brought into the 21st century for the benefit of passengers and staff. We're extremely disappointed to see that instead of staying at the table, RMT executives have chosen to walk away once more.

"We continue to encourage RMT to do the right thing by their members and passengers alike and call off the strikes."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson is believed to be holding a party at Daylesford House

Boris and Carrie 'planning to hold wedding do at billionaire Tory donor's home'

Brits celebrated the win

England's lionesses head to Wembley after crushing Sweden 4-0 in Euro 2022 semi final

PC Matthew Tregale, 33, denied all the charges at Plymouth Magistrates' Court

Cop charged with attempted rape, false imprisonment and sexual assault against three women

The debate was cancelled after the presenter fainted and collapsed

Tory leadership debate cancelled after presenter Kate McCann faints on air

A stabbing took place in Hornchurch.

Man, 29, charged with attempted murder after stabbing at pub in east London

London Underground workers are to strike on August 19

RMT union announce another Tube strike with workers set to walkout on August 19

Jasin Bushi was jailed for two years

Teenager, 18, jailed after hacking women's Snapchat accounts and threatened to post nudes

EU agrees to ration gas use this winter over Russia supply fears

EU agrees to ration gas use this winter over Russia supply fears

Reservoirs have dried up and the green grass of Hyde Park has turned yellow

Drought 'very likely' as England sees driest start to year since '76

Seven Australian rugby players have withdrawn from a match after they refused to wear a rainbow pride jersey

Seven rugby players refuse to play match in LGBT rainbow 'inclusion shirt'

Fury as Brits travelling to Spain forced to prove they have £85 to spend each day

Brexit fury: Tourists slam rule which requires Brits to have £85 to spend per day in Spain

A man died in a car crash while being pursued by police, after a woman's body was found in East Yorkshire

Murder suspect dies in police chase after woman’s body found at house

Russia has announced it will leave the international space station

Russia to quit International Space Station after 2024 as Kremlin plans to build rival

A total of 48 Lloyds bank branches will close

Will your local branch be affected by Lloyds and Halifax closures?

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Shamima Begum, who left the UK at the age of 15, has made a fresh plea to be allowed to return home.

Shamima Begum says she wants to be 'as British as possible' in new plea to return to UK

Latest News

See more Latest News

A resident holds a placard reading ”MONUSCO get out without delay” as they protest against the United Nations peacekeeping force (MONUSCO) deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

At least 15 killed, 50 injured in anti-UN protests in Congo’s east
Lunar Rover

Buzz Aldrin flight-to-moon jacket sells at auction for 2.8 million dollars
Congressman Son’s Same-Sex Wedding

US politician who voted no to gay marriage attends son’s same-sex wedding
The International Space Station over clear skies

Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024

A rare, nearly 1,850-year-old bronze coin discovered off the Israeli coastal city of Haifa is on display at Israel’s Antiquities Authority office in Jerusalem

Rare zodiac coin found off Israel’s coast

Rescuers remove debris following a Russian missile attack in Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine

Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets

One of seven cats that keep visitors company at a Miau Cafe in Warsaw, Poland

Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu

Aronofsky and Inarritu movies set for Venice Film Festival

Romay Davis, 102, poses with a photo showing her during the Second World War, at her home in Montgomery, Alabama

102-year-old Second World War veteran from segregated mail unit honoured
An aerial view of the newly built Peljesac Bridge in Komarna, southern Croatia

Croatia opens bridge connecting two parts of country’s Adriatic Sea coastline

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
Cross Question with Ben Kentish

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 26/07 | Watch again

Social workers 'showed no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

Social workers showed 'no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC
Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10

Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10
Tories have become 'the English Nationalist Party' warns member

Tories have morphed into 'English Nationalist Party' member declares
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit
Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos

Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos
90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip

90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/7 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London