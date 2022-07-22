Travel chaos for train passengers as RMT confirms next week's rail strikes will go ahead

Breaking News

22 July 2022, 17:27 | Updated: 22 July 2022, 18:11

Next week's trains trikes will go ahead after RMT boss Mick Lynch said workers were determined to ensure their demands were met
By Daisy Stephens

A strike by more than 40,000 workers at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will go ahead next Wednesday, the RMT union has announced.

The union said there had been no breakthrough in talks.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on Wednesday July 27, crippling rail services across the country.

The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) has also announced a strike by its members at Avanti West Coast on the same day.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said workers were "more determined than ever" to secure their demands, which include a pay rise, job security and improved working conditions.

He claimed Network Rail "have not made any improvement" on their previous pay offer and had "upped the ante" by threatening workers with compulsory redundancies.

He said the union would continue to negotiate but would not be "bullied or cajoled".

But Network Rail's chief negotiator Tim Shoveller said the RMT had "walked away from ongoing and constructive talks" and had made it "abundantly clear that their political campaign is taking precedence over representing their members' interests".

Mick Lynch said Network Rail had threatened compulsory redundancies
"Strike action will take place next Wednesday as planned and our members are more determined than ever to secure a decent pay rise, job security and good working conditions," said Mr Lynch.

"Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay offer and the Train Companies have not offered us anything new.

"In fact Network Rail have upped the ante threatening to impose compulsory redundancies and unsafe 50 per cent cuts to maintenance work, if we did not withdraw our planned strike action.

"The train operating companies have put driver only operations on the table along with ransacking our members terms and conditions.

"RMT will continue to negotiate in good faith but we will not be bullied or cajoled by anyone.

"The government need to stop their interference in this dispute so the rail employers can come to a negotiated settlement with us."

The strikes will likely cause chaos for travellers across the UK
Transport for London (TfL) said while the industrial action does not involve its staff, varying degrees of disruption are expected on the District and Bakerloo Tube lines, London Overground, and the Elizabeth line, which all share some sections of track with Network Rail.

Passengers should also expect some disruption on the morning of July 28 with a later start to services as signalling staff return to work.

On July 30, members of the drivers' union Aslef at eight train operators across the country will go on strike.

Andy Lord, TfL's chief operating officer, said: "The upcoming strike action will mean disruption for some of our customers, with the London Overground, Elizabeth line, and London Underground services being affected.

"I encourage customers to check before they travel as the levels of service will vary on different modes of transport and different days. Alternative travel, including buses and other Tube lines, is likely to be much busier than usual."

There is also a TSSA strike on the same day
Mr Shoveller said: "Once again the RMT Executive has walked away from ongoing and constructive talks that could have avoided next week's strike and it's now abundantly clear that their political campaign is taking precedence over representing their members' interests.

"A two-year, 8% deal with a no-compulsory-redundancy guarantee and other benefits and extras was on the table and they have walked away without giving their members a voice or a choice.

"Our door remains open to try and avert this pointless action that will cost strikers dear. We will now consider how we will move forward with our reform plans despite the RMT obstinacy."

