Pictured: Beckenham Junction knife attack suspect Rakeem Thomas, 29, remanded in custody

30 March 2024, 16:39 | Updated: 30 March 2024, 17:22

Rakeem Thomas and Beckenham Junction platform
Rakeem Thomas (left), 19, was charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon, police said on Friday. Picture: Police/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The teenager charged with attempted murder after footage of a frenzied knife attack on a south London train went viral has been pictured for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rakeem Thomas, 19, was charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon, police said on Friday.

The victim was rushed to hospital following the incident between Shortlands and Beckenham Junction station and is in a critical but stable condition.

Thomas, of Beckenham, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Saturday wearing a grey jumper and spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

The case was sent to the Old Bailey where Thomas will appear for a hearing on April 26.

British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Beckenham Junction station just before 4pm yesterday (27 March) following reports of a fight on board a train between Beckenham and Shortlands railway station.

Read More: Greggs staff forced into wearing body cameras after surge in sausage roll thefts and attacks on workers

Read More: Manhunt for rapist who attacked two women in London four years apart - and 'probably targeted more victims'

"British Transport Police attended, alongside London Ambulance Service and Metropolitan Police and a man in his 20’s was taken to hospital.

"He is in a critical but stable condition and his family are being supported by specialist officers."

Rakeem Thomas, 19, was charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon, police said on Friday.
Rakeem Thomas, 19, was charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon, police said on Friday. Picture: Police Issue

Superintendent Darren Malpas said: “We understand the concerns of the public following this incident and our detectives have been working tirelessly to investigate. I hope this arrest will bring some reassurance to those on the rail network.“

High-visibility patrols will continue in the area and across the network as a visible reassurance to the travelling public.

“Any witnesses who are yet to get in touch are urged to do so by calling 0800 405040 or texting 61016 quoting reference 397 of 27 March.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Footage from the incident was shared widely on social media showing the attacker, clad in black with a face mask, wielding a huge zombie knife.

He took several lunges at the man lying on the floor at the foot of the train doors while passengers appeared horrified.

The attack happened at around 3.56pm on Wednesday.

One passenger could be heard screaming: "F****** stop it now", before calling police to report the attack.

They tell the 999 operator: "I'm on the train to Beckenham Junction and this man's stabbing someone on the train."

Just hours later, and less than 10 miles away, Kennington Tube station was locked down following another stabbing. Two men were seriously injured in an attack on the northbound platform.

The incident is not believed to be linked to the Beckenham Junction stabbing, British Transport Police said.

Officers were called to the scene of the second incident at around 10.37pm on Wednesday, following reports of a member of the public being stabbed.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Paul Attwell said: “We understand that people will be worried by this senseless attack.

Read More: Iranian journalist stabbed 'multiple times' outside London home shares update as police launch counter-terror probe

"Our teams have been working throughout the night, aided by CCTV footage, forensics and detailed accounts from witnesses at the scene.

"We believe that one of the victims was injured after bravely stepping in to try to prevent the attack.

"If you have information that could help us, we urge you to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 728 of 27 March.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Protesters gather for a rally in Trafalgar Square. Tens of thousands of people marched in solidarity with Palestine in Central London, calling for a ceasefire as the Israel-Hamas war continues. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News

Man arrested for terrorism-related offences at Pro-Palestine march in central London at which Corbyn spoke

Jeffrey Donaldson has quit over alleged historic sex offences

Northern Ireland's deputy FM ‘shocked and devastated’ after Jeffrey Donaldson charged over ‘historic sex offences’

Finley Boden was 10 months old when he was murdered by his parents

Inside horrifying squalor 10-month-old Finley Boden was forced to live in by drug addict parents before his murder

Sir Keir Starmer is right to reclaim the Union Jack

Labour is right to reclaim the Union Jack - here's why

Tusk said war is looming

‘It feels like 1939’: Europe is not ready for looming war with Putin, Poland's PM warns

The death of Camila Gómez has sparked a furious outcry in Mexico

Murder suspect ‘beaten to death in street by mob of protestors’ after girl, 8, killed in Mexico

Several people were taken hostage

Masked man who ‘threatened to blow himself up’ arrested after four people taken hostage in Dutch bar

There are concerns the use of the union flag may alienate ethnic minority voters

Starmer faces backlash from Labour MPs over ‘dominant’ use of union flag in electoral campaign

Smoke billows from the area of an Israeli air strike on the southern Lebanese village of Khiam near the border with Israel on March 23

Several injured after shell explodes near UN observers in southern Lebanon near Israel border

Lizzo is facing multiple lawsuits

Lizzo ‘quits music’ after being ‘constantly dragged’ and ‘lied about’ as she faces harassment lawsuits

Pouria Zeraati has posted a picture of him recovering in hospital

Iranian journalist stabbed 'multiple times' outside London home shares update as police launch counter-terror probe

Greggs has seen an increase in attacks on staff

Greggs staff forced into wearing body cameras after surge in sausage roll thefts and attacks on workers

Daniel Alaby

Heartbreak as boy, 5, who went missing dies after being rescued from the River Thames

Tory MPs have backed a proposal to publish the crime rates of migrant nationalities.

Tory MPs call for migrant nationality crime rates to be put into ‘league table’ in bid to toughen up visa restrictions

The banking group confirmed 48 more branch closures for this year.

NatWest and the Royal Bank of Scotland to shut 48 more branches this year - is your local on the list?

Conjoined twin who shot to fame with sister on The Oprah Winfrey Show marries army veteran in private ceremony

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany break silence after reports of private wedding ceremony to army veteran

Latest News

See more Latest News

The King's scheduled appearance this weekend is 'a sign of things heading in the right direction' a source has claimed.

King Charles ‘turning the dial’ towards resuming royal duties as he's set for first public appearance amid cancer battle
Drivers have been stuck in 20-mile-long queues.

Motorists stuck in ’horrendous’ 20-mile queues as millions hit the roads for Easter weekend
Linda McGarry, mother of George Gilbey, has thanks fans for their support.

George Gilbey’s mum breaks silence on son’s death as she’s ‘taken aback’ by outpouring of love from fans
More than half of NEU members voted in the indicative ballot.

Teaching union members back further strike action over pay in indicative ballot

The photography firm has since apologised.

Photography firm apologises for 'upset caused' after children with complex needs omitted from school photo
Police have released images of a man they want to speak to

Manhunt for rapist who attacked two women in London four years apart - and 'probably targeted more victims'
Louis Gossett Jr. has died aged 87

Louis Gossett Jr, first black man to win Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, dies aged 87

Jeffrey Donaldson

DUP's Jeffrey Donaldson 'charged with historic sex offences' as he steps down as party leader
Russia bombed Ukrainian infrastructure overnight

Russia launches 'massive attack' on Ukraine's power supplies, with 'energy security under growing threat'
Newry Magistrates' Court

Man, 61, charged with non-recent sexual offences in Northern Ireland

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles recorded the Easter message earlier this month.

King Charles stresses ‘importance of friendship in times of need’ in Easter message as royals face double cancer battle
Sir Jonathan Pryce, who played Prince Philip in The Crown, says he doesn't believe the show made conspiracy theories about Kate worse.

'The Crown enhanced the monarchy’s image’: Sir Jonathan Pryce dismisses show's role in Kate conspiracy theories
Camilla received messages of support for Kate as she toured Shrewsbury

'Catherine is thrilled by the kind wishes and support': The Queen keeps up royal duties as Brits send Kate love

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit