Greggs staff forced into wearing body cameras after surge in sausage roll thefts and attacks on workers

Greggs has seen an increase in attacks on staff. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Greggs has begun arming its workers with body cameras following a surge in sausage roll thefts and attacks on staff.

The beloved bakery chain has given staff cameras that can record up to 90 minutes in a bid to deter thieves from stealing from their stores.

Some of the UK's busiest Greggs, including at London Bridge station, have begun phasing in the move.

A sign has been placed outside the shop which reads: "Keeping Everyone Safe".

"To ensure the safety of our customers and colleagues, we're trialling body-worn cameras in this shop. Audio and video will be recorded."

Greggs in Leicester Square, London. Picture: Getty

There's been a rise in sausage roll thefts. Picture: Alamy

A source told The Sun that the cameras were being used due to rising fears among staff that they could be attacked.

They told the newspaper: "Everyone's noticed there's more shoplifting. If it was filmed on a bodycam there's more of a chance they would be put off trying."

Another worker said: "They don't really do much because they take five seconds to power up and start recording. By the time you've got it on, the thieves are gone."

Greggs is not the first food chain to introduce extra security measures in a bid to keep staff safe.

Body cameras are being trialled in some stores. Picture: Alamy

In November 2023, Lidl became the first supermarket to give its staff body cameras across all UK stores in a bid to tackle the surge of shoplifting cases.

“Safety and security has always been an absolute priority for us,” Ryan McDonnell, chief executive at Lidl GB, said at the time.

Meanwhile, Tesco staff have been offered body cameras after physical assaults rose by a third in the last 12 months up to September 2023.