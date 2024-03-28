Supermarket opening times for Easter 2024: Trading hours revealed for Sainsbury's, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Aldi

By Christian Oliver

With Easter fast approaching Brits will be flocking to the supermarket to stock up on Easter eggs, hot cross buns and other treats to enjoy over the four-day weekend.

But amid the festivities, many supermarkets are set to alter their opening times - potentially thwarting that last-minute dash to the shop to pick up a forgotten roast dinner ingredient.

There are two bank holidays to keep in mind: Good Friday on March 29, and Easter Monday on April 1. Between the two is the Easter weekend.

Amid the varied supermarket opening times, here's a list of what you need to know so you can get to your favourite grocery store before it closes its doors over the weekend.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's more than 1,400 stores are all set to have varied opening times over the weekend - specifically between local stores and supermarkets.

Most stores are set to open on Good Friday and Easter Saturday between 7am and 10pm. All stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, however, in both England and Wales.

The majority of outlets should be open as normal on Monday, likely between 8am and 8pm.

You can check your local store's opening times here.

Tesco

Tesco will be open on Good Friday between 8am and 10pm for most of its stores, and then from 8am until 12pm on Easter Saturday. This will again depend on specific shops.

All of its stores will be closed on Easter Sunday except in Scotland.

The larger supermarkets will be open from 8am to 8pm on Easter Monday.

You can check your local store's opening times here.

Asda

The majority of Asda stores will be open from 7am until 10pm on Good Friday, despite the bank holiday. This will be the same for Easter Saturday.

Most of Asda's stores across the country will be shut on Easter Sunday, but some smaller shops may still be open. Scotland's Asda supermarkets will also remain open.

All Asda stores will be open as normal on Easter Monday.

You can check your local store's opening times here.

Morrisons

Morrisons' stores will be open as usual on Good Friday and Easter Saturday, likely between 7am and 10pm. The shops will be closed on Easter Sunday except for those in Scotland.

On Easter Monday shops should open as normal between 7am and 8pm. Some may be opening until 10pm.

You can check your local store's opening times here.

Lidl

Lidl stores should be open as normal on Good Friday between 8am and 8pm. This should stay the same on Saturday.

It will be closed for Easter Sunday, however, before opening back up on Easter Monday for its usual hours of 8am and 8pm.

The supermarket is also urging people to visit their stores in the quieter hours over the weekend. It has suggested shoppers do their groceries at 8am or after 6pm.

You can check your local store's opening times here.

Aldi

Most Aldi supermarkets should be keeping almost normal opening hour over the Easter weekend, except on Sunday.

Stores will be open between 8am and 10pm on both Good Friday and Easter Saturday. It will the be closed on Easter Sudnay before opening its doors as usual on Easter Monday between 8am and 8pm.

You can check your local store's opening times here.

Co-op

If you've forgotten a key ingredient over the Easter weekend, Co-op's convenience shops will be open as usual to save your recipe.

The stores will be open between 7am and 10pm on Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Monday.

Larger shops, however, will be closed on Easter Sunday.

You can check your local store's opening times here.

Waitrose

Waitrose shops should be open as normal on Good Friday between 8am and 10pm, with similar normal hours on Saturday.

For Easter Sunday, however, most shops will be closed. Some smaller stores may be open though.

Normal trading hours should resume on Monday.

You can check your local store's opening times here.

Marks & Spencer

Trading hours on Good Friday and Easter Monday will remain open as usual, many between 8am and 8pm.

Stores will then be closed on Easter Sunday apart from smaller shops, which should be open from 9am until 6pm.

You can check your local store's opening times here.

This is just a rough indication of when supermarkets will be open over the weekend. Local opening times will likely vary. You can check this using the specific supermarket's postcode checker on their own website.