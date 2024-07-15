'I'm 100% behind you': Ralf Schumacher's son congratulates his father after he comes out as gay

Ralf Schumacher and David Schumacher at Hockenheimring on April 05, 2022. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Ralf Schumacher's son has congratulated the retired Formula One driver after he came out as gay in a social media post on Sunday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The six-time Grand Prix winner and brother of Michael Schumacher revealed he is in a relationship with his business manager, a man named Etienne.

Taking to social media, the 49-year-old wrote: “The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything.”

Ralf’s son, David, shared a heartfelt message of support for his father, this morning.

He wrote: “I'm very happy that you've finally found someone with whom you can really tell that you feel comfortable and safe.

“It doesn't matter whether they are a man or a woman.

“I'm 100% behind you, Dad, and I wish you all the best! Congratulations!”

Ralf Schumacher after third practice ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Canada. Picture: Getty

This comes almost ten years after Ralf separated from his ex-wife and David's mother Cora Brinkman.

The pair were married for 14 years, tying the knot in 2001, weeks before David’s birth.

While Ralf is still close with his son, German outlet Bild reports he has had very little contact with Cora since 2022.

She is best known for her time on German television, starring on shows such as Top of the Pops and Alarm Fur Cobra 11 - Die Autobahnpolizei.

Support has flooded in for Ralf since the announcement, with friend and actress Carmen Geiss hailing him as a “liberal” and “good-hearted person.”

Read more: England players return home after Euros final heartbreak amid speculation over Southgate's future as Three Lions boss

Read more: William and Kate hail 'inspirational' England team as they share photo of Charlotte and Louis watching Euros final

“I LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH,” she wrote.

“You have the best partner, Etienne, you can imagine. After two years you can finally show your love to the world. I have known Ralf for more than 25 years and he has always been a great joy to me.

“Always liberal, a good-hearted person who I can call day and night and above all has always been honest with me in his position.

David Schumacher has said he is "100%" behind his father. Picture: Getty

“I am happy that I got to be a part of this love and even more happy for the two who searched and found each other, because I also love Etienne deeply.”

Ralf had a successful F1 career but often failed to live up to his brother’s successes.

The brothers have reportedly grown apart in the 11 years since Michael suffered severe injuries in a skiing accident.“When I see his children Gina-Maria and Mick, my heart smiles,' Ralf told German magazine Bunte in November.

“If someone in the family is looking for my advice, I'm there. They go their own way.”