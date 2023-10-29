Range-Rover slams into London bus stop, as nine people rushed to hospital with injuries and one arrested

A Range-Rover hit a bus stop in central London, leaving nine injured as police arrest one man. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Nine people have been rushed to hospital after a Range-Rover swerved off the road in central London before hitting a bus stop.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning in Aldwych, close to the West End.

Officers have arrested one man in his 20s on suspicion of dangerous driving. They said that they do not believe the crash was terror-related.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at approximately 03:35hrs on Sunday, 29 October to reports of a car in collision with a number of pedestrians at a bus stop in Aldwych, WC2.

"London Ambulance Service attended and confirmed eight pedestrians – no further details – were taken to hospital for treatment; condition awaits.

Read more: Neighbours star Jason Donovan 'nearly taken out' by London bus while cycling, in footage filmed by Jeremy Vine

Read more: Hunt for masked man after more than 10 Muslim women sexually assaulted on London buses

The incident took place at a bus stop on Aldwych. Picture: Getty

"A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving; he has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

"Road closures remain in place.

"Enquiries into the circumstances continue. At this stage, the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

"Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or 'X' @MetCC and quote CAD 1295/29Oct."