Raoul Moat's long lost father fears new drama will 're-traumatise' grandchildren

Raoul Moat was subject to a week-long manhunt in 2010. Picture: Getty/PA

By Asher McShane

The long-lost father of Raoul Moat has said he’s worried about a new drama about his killer son’s spree will only serve to traumatise his grandchildren again.

Peter Blake said the programme, which started last night, will only torment his children.

The 37-year-old was part of a week-long manhunt in 2010 before he was cornered in Rothbury, Northumberland and shot himself.

Peter, 81, told the Sun: “The biggest victims out of this are his children. They were traumatised at the time and this will traumatise them further.

“"I have been in contact with his children and advised them not to watch. I told them it won't be sympathetic towards him and it will be sensationalised to appeal to viewers.

"They still live in Newcastle and some people know who they are. They have already suffered because of Raoul's crimes such as being tormented at school.

“They are innocent but their lives have been blighted by this. I'm very worried of how this will impact them.

"I find the whole thing distasteful. The whole thing is still raw. I'm sure it will also be upsetting for Chris Brown's family and other victims."

Moat’s shooting spree started after he tracked down his ex Samantha Stobbart and her new boyfriend over a decade ago.

He fired a shotgun through a window in Gateshead, killing Chris and injuring Sam.

He then shot PC David Rathband in the face, leaving him blind - PC Rathband took his own life two years later after struggling to deal with his disability.

Moat's daughter Katelaine Fitzpatrick, 24, admits she's ashamed to call him her dad, and thinks the documentary will only cause more pain.

She said: "This TV series is going to bring the horror back.

"For many it will just be a crime drama on telly, but for me and his victims, and the family of his victims, this is our life.

"He was a monster. “