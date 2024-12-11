Rayner takes on the NIMBYs: New moves to stop towns and villages objecting to government infrastructure plans

11 December 2024, 01:14 | Updated: 11 December 2024, 01:43

Plans for new jails will be forced through
Plans for new jails will be forced through. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner is set to take on the NIMBYs with new plans to overrule objections of local towns and villages when it comes to infrastructure projects.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Rayner wants to speed up planning applications, with some potentially avoiding scrutiny by local councillors if they meet certain rules.

New prisons will be among those forced through the planning process, allowing the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to bypass councils, who normally decide on applications.

It comes in a bid to tackle the prison overcrowding crisis.

Officials will be able to send plans to the planning inspectorate, which could give them the green light in as little as 16 weeks.

Ms Rayner is expected to confirm the sweeping changes to the National Planning Policy Framework - the document which sets out national priorities for building - following a consultation.

It comes after the PM last week vowed to face down "NIMBYs" to achieve plans to build 1.5 million homes and make 150 planning decisions on major infrastructure projects.

Read more: Tory prison expansion plans 'years behind schedule' and 'billions over budget'

Read more: Polish criminals languishing in UK jails could be deported from British prisons in new deal

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood
Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood. Picture: Alamy

The government has said it will build four new prisons within the next seven years, creating 14,000 cell spaces in jails by 2031.

Some 6,400 of these will be at newly built prisons, with £2.3 billion towards the cost over the next two years.

Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: "The last Government pretended they could send people away for longer and longer without building the prisons they promised.

"This strategy reveals that their prison building plans were years delayed and nearly £5bn over budget. They left our prisons in crisis, on the edge of collapse.  

"Part of our plan for change, this capacity strategy, alongside an independent review of sentencing policy, will keep our streets safe and ensure no government runs out of prison places again."

Ms Rayner last week approved a super-prison in the green belt in Lancashire, despite complaints from locals that it would mean the village is outnumbered by prisoners.

The project has been stuck in the planning system for over three years.

The three other prisons given the green light are expected to be located in Leicestershire, Buckinghamshire and Yorkshire and each house between 1,500 and 1,700 criminals.

The move is part of a 10-year plan to "make sure we can always lock up dangerous criminals".

Prisons will be deemed sites of "national importance" amid efforts to prevent lengthy planning delays, and new land will be bought for future prisons, the MoJ added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Participants gather to stage a rally demanding South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, in front of the headquarters of the ruling People Power Party in Seoul

South Korea’s national police chief detained over martial law

Police stand near houses vandalised with anti-Israel slogans in the Sydney suburb of Woollahra

Sydney attacks condemned as antisemitic

Michael Schumacher's manager received a call demanding £12million, a court has heard.

Michael Schumacher's manager took call 'demanding £12million or photos of him would be leaked', blackmail trial hears

Palestinians line up to receive free meals at Jabaliya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip

UN says humanitarian aid to North Gaza largely blocked for two months

Cruise AV, General Motor’s autonomous electric Bolt EV

GM to retreat from robotaxis and stop funding autonomous vehicle unit

Michael Jeffries

Ex-Abercrombie boss asks court to determine his competency to face sex charges

Paul Rudd in Dublin

Paul Rudd surprises locals in Dublin pub as he enjoys singalong with band - but 'forgets to settle bill'

A massive explosion ripped through a terrace house in Ilford

Two rushed to hospital after house explosion in Ilford - with 60 firefighters called out to tackle blaze

French rugby players Oscar Jegou, right, and Hugo Auradou, centre

French rugby players cleared of sexual assault in Argentina

Luigi Mangione is taken into court

Man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare chief appears in court in Pennsylvania

Luigi Mangione yelled at crowds outside court before his hearing.

Healthcare CEO suspect launches angry outburst outside court as he contests extradition to New York

Alex Jones

Court asked to approve The Onion’s winning bid for Alex Jones’ Infowars

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 'split' just weeks after announcing pregnancy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a hearing in his trial on corruption charges

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu gives evidence in court as he slams 'absurd' corruption allegations

Junior Doctors In England Hold 72-hour Walkout Over Pay

Government departments recommended a pay rise of 2.8% - but union bosses brand it 'barely above the cost of living'

Donald Trump

Trump’s hush money case could be halted but conviction upheld, say prosecutors

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kenneth Chesebro in court

Further charges against Trump lawyers and aide over 2020 fake electors

Massive cuts to the Met were announced today.

With a ‘blackhole’ in the Met Police budget, money isn't the only challenge to effective Met Policing
Suella Braverman speaks to LBC's Andrew Marr

Suella Braverman brands UK-Germany small boats deal 'useless' as she fails to say what she doesn't like about Reform UK
Jamal Khashoggi’s widow has called for an apology and compensation

Jamal Khashoggi’s widow calls for apology and compensation amid 'unfinished business' over his death
Director Ang Lee

Ang Lee to receive Directors Guild lifetime achievement award

Car driving past flames

Wind-driven California wildfire sees thousands ordered to evacuate

Israeli troops near the buffer zone between Syria and Israel in the Golan Heights, as the military also bombed Damascus

Israel to set up 'sterile defensive zone' in Syria as it brands reports IDF tanks are approaching Damascus 'fake news'
Tom Voyce in action for England

Former England rugby star Tom Voyce feared dead after his car went into river during Storm Darragh
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US says it will support new Syria leaders who protect women and reject terrorism

Christopher Stockton guilty of murdering his girlfriend's 22-month-old son Charlie Roberts

Step-father who shook baby to death after staying up late playing computer games guilty of murder

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News