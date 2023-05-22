'The real Fast & Furious': Inside world of boy racers who turn roads into Formula 1 tracks but 'don’t give a s*** about police'

Boy racers push speeds near 200mph. Picture: Channel 4

By Kieran Kelly

A new social media trend has seen a rise in the number of boy racers turning roads and motorways into the 'real life Fast & Furious'.

The reckless drivers hit speeds as high as 180mph as they race along Britain's roads late at night.

Some groups see the road as a competition, with one group setting up bets as high as £10,000 as boy racers compete for the top spot.

In a new Channel 4 documentary, Untold: The Secret World of Boy Racers, one participant said: "The ladder is a nice way to compete, to have fun.

"Every so often money comes into it when somebody’s getting a bit too c***y. You can put down £5,000 to £10,000 in one night."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Channel 4 reporter goes in ride-along with boy racer for documentary

He adds: "I’m not worried. I’ve got 700 horse power on tap.

"Nobody’s catching me."

Read More: Labour's Rachel Reeves flies in 'luxury' then tries to hide the evidence by photoshopping picture of her ticket

Read More: Thug left rail worker with fractured skull and brain bleed in unprovoked attack at train station

Another boy racer, who described himself as 'Race' in the film, told the documentary he has 21 points on his license.

He said: "I was doing 140mph down the M6. For me, there’s no better feeling than your heart absolutely f***ing racing."

He added: "I just don’t worry. If they’re going to send out an Insignia or a Corsa and I’m driving a BMW, I’ll be fine."

Boy racers compete for £10,000 prizes. Picture: Channel 4

According to another boy racer, Speed, drivers hit speeds as high as 180mph, but added that he will not be happy until he has hit 200mph.

He said: "Everywhere I go, cameras out, videos, thumbs up, crowd pleaser, that’s what it is."

Speed added: "I want the attention. I think this car is a way of me expressing myself. It’s like my personality has spilled out onto this car."