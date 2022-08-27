'Devastating': Olympian Rebecca Adlington shares heartbreak of miscarriage and 'emergency surgery'

Rebecca Adlington revealed on Instagram she has suffered a miscarriage and undergone emergency surgery. Picture: Alamy/Instagram @beckadlington

By Daisy Stephens

Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington has revealed she had emergency surgery after suffering a miscarriage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former competitive swimmer, 33, shared a lengthy post on Instagram describing how she discovered she had lost her pregnancy during a 12-week scan on Tuesday.

Adlington said she left hospital on Thursday but was readmitted on Friday and treated for sepsis, a kidney infection and fever.

Although she is now "slowly on the mend", she said it has been a "devastating time" for her and her husband.

Read more: Even well-off Brits earning £45,000 a year will suffer in coming months, chancellor warns

Read more: Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Second man arrested on suspicion of murder after nine-year-old shot

Sharing a photograph from hospital while holding a cup of tea, Adlington wrote: "On Tuesday me and Andy went to hospital for our 12 week scan only to discover we've had a miscarriage which resulted in emergency surgery.

"I managed to leave hospital Thursday only to be readmitted Friday.

"After a day of treating sepsis, a kidney infection and a fever I'm slowly on the mend.

"Long way to go but I'm in the right place."

She went on: "I can't thank the hospitals and the staff enough, been so supportive.

"It's such a devastating time but important in times like these we remember we aren't alone and have so much support.

"@andrewparsons5 you have been my rock this week.

"Same with family and friends.

"We haven't managed to process it all yet but I know with their support we'll get through it.

"Once I'm able to leave hospital I'm extremely grateful I get to go home and give my 2 little ones the best hugs!"

The Olympian said she was "slowly on the mend". Picture: Alamy

Soap actress Catherine Tyldesley and Paralympian Ellie Simmonds are among those posting messages of support.

Tyldesley wrote: "Oh love. I'm so sorry. Sending you both so much love and strength."

Adlington, who competed on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2013, is already mother to seven-year-old daughter Summer from her first marriage to fellow former competitive swimmer Harry Needs, and one-year-old son Albie with Andy Parsons, who she married last year.