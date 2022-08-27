Ian Payne 4pm - 7pm
'Devastating': Olympian Rebecca Adlington shares heartbreak of miscarriage and 'emergency surgery'
27 August 2022, 16:29
Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington has revealed she had emergency surgery after suffering a miscarriage.
The former competitive swimmer, 33, shared a lengthy post on Instagram describing how she discovered she had lost her pregnancy during a 12-week scan on Tuesday.
Adlington said she left hospital on Thursday but was readmitted on Friday and treated for sepsis, a kidney infection and fever.
Although she is now "slowly on the mend", she said it has been a "devastating time" for her and her husband.
Sharing a photograph from hospital while holding a cup of tea, Adlington wrote: "On Tuesday me and Andy went to hospital for our 12 week scan only to discover we've had a miscarriage which resulted in emergency surgery.
"I managed to leave hospital Thursday only to be readmitted Friday.
"After a day of treating sepsis, a kidney infection and a fever I'm slowly on the mend.
"Long way to go but I'm in the right place."
She went on: "I can't thank the hospitals and the staff enough, been so supportive.
"It's such a devastating time but important in times like these we remember we aren't alone and have so much support.
"@andrewparsons5 you have been my rock this week.
"Same with family and friends.
"We haven't managed to process it all yet but I know with their support we'll get through it.
"Once I'm able to leave hospital I'm extremely grateful I get to go home and give my 2 little ones the best hugs!"
Soap actress Catherine Tyldesley and Paralympian Ellie Simmonds are among those posting messages of support.
Tyldesley wrote: "Oh love. I'm so sorry. Sending you both so much love and strength."
Adlington, who competed on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2013, is already mother to seven-year-old daughter Summer from her first marriage to fellow former competitive swimmer Harry Needs, and one-year-old son Albie with Andy Parsons, who she married last year.