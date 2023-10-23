Former Olympic swimming gold medallist Rebecca Adlington suffers late miscarriage

23 October 2023, 05:43 | Updated: 23 October 2023, 05:45

Rebecca Adlington has suffered a miscarriage
Rebecca Adlington has suffered a miscarriage. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Former Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington has suffered a late miscarriage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rebecca shared the news with her followers on Sunday evening that she had given birth to a daughter named Harper on Friday evening.

The Olympic gold medallist wrote on Instagram: "I don't really have the words right now but unfortunately we went for our 20 week scan this week and they discovered no heartbeat.

"I gave birth to our angel, Harper on Friday at 7pm. We held her, and had time with her.

"We will forever love and remember her always."

Read more: 'Devastating': Olympian Rebecca Adlington shares heartbreak of miscarriage and 'emergency surgery'

Read more: Five people fall ill every day after swimming in Britain's polluted waters, as Feargal Sharkey reveals brush with death

Rebecca also thanked the staff at Wythenshawe hospital in Manchester, as well as her husband Andy for his "selfless support, love and help".

She said she "couldn't have survived without him".

Rebecca said: "I don't have the strength or words right now, and don't feel ready to share this news.

"However, I can't pretend to be OK or fake a smile. I can't have people ask me how pregnancy is or when I am due as I still look pregnant."

Her friends sent messages of support after reading the sad news.

Rebecca Adlington won two swimming golds in 2008
Rebecca Adlington won two swimming golds in 2008. Picture: Getty

Former Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford said: "Sending love to you. So sorry to read this Becky xx."

Jessica Ennis-Hill said: "Oh Becky I’m sending you and your family so much love. I’m so sorry xxxx."

It comes just a year after Rebecca suffered a miscarriage after 12 weeks of pregnancy, which meant she needed emergency surgery.

She is already mother to seven-year-old daughter Summer from her first marriage to fellow former competitive swimmer Harry Needs, and one-year-old son Albie with Andy, whom she married in 2021.

Rebecca won two gold medals in swimming events at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, aged just 19. She won two bronzes four years later in London, before retiring from competitive swimming aged 23.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Israel strikes sites across Gaza after small aid shipment allowed in

Pro-Palestine protests in London on Saturday and (right) Israel supporters take part in another protest on Sunday

Organisers of pro-Israel prayer walk in north London say they've been 'silenced' by police

The man appears to cross the tracks to harass the woman

Shocking moment man crosses train tracks to harass young woman, as she begs him to leave her alone

Sir Bobby Charlton's brother has paid tribute to him and Jack Charlton

'Bobby and Jack were everybody's heroes': Last remaining Charlton brother pays tribute after England legend's death

Australia Indigenous Voice

Australia’s rejection of Indigenous Voice labelled ‘shameful’

Israel continues to bombard Gaza

Hamas kills Israeli soldier during raid to free hostages, as Rishi Sunak calls for release of remaining 200 captives

Argentina Elections

Economy minister springs surprise in Argentina presidential election

The Home Secretary is expected to quiz Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley on Monday about the incident.

Suella Braverman to challenge Met police after ‘jihad’ chant at London protest was allowed by officers

Student Marie Andersen was pictured with this anti-Semitic banner and tried to defend it as about the 'Israeli government' during an interview.

‘It’s against the Israeli government’: Student Marie Andersen tries to defend vile anti-Semitic sign after global fury

Javier Milei

Argentinian election could bring in right-wing populist president

The former gangster has died aged 64.

Notorious former London gangster-turned-actor Dave Courtney dies aged 64

Israel Palestinians

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as other fronts threaten to ignite

Taylor Swift at the world premiere of the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles

Swift beats Scorsese at box office but Killers Of The Flower Moon opens strongly

The tree is being held in a secret location to protect it from 'trophy hunters'.

Sycamore Gap Tree being stored in 'secret location' to protect it from ‘souvenir hunters’ looking for keepsakes

The IDF said it is investigating after the accidental fire.

Israeli tank accidentally fires 'at Egyptian position' as IDF expresses 'sorrow' after border guards injured in blast

Ms Gilbert was found in her flooded home on Saturday morning.

Son describes heartbreak finding housebound mum, 83, ’floating in water’ after home was flooded during Storm Babet

Latest News

See more Latest News

Yahel (left), Lianne (middle), Noiya (right) were all killed during the Hamas attack, their family has said.

‘She lit up the room like a beacon’: Missing British girl, 16, murdered in Hamas attack, family says
Olaf Scholz at a synagogue

Chancellor voices outrage at antisemitic agitation in Germany ‘of all places’

A student was pictured with this anti-Semitic banner

Named and shamed: Worldwide revulsion as student Marie Andersen pictured with anti-Semitic sign binning Star of David
Israeli troops are poised to enter Gaza

Israel pummels Gaza and bombs mosque in the West Bank as Iran threatens that the Middle East 'will go out of control'
Soldiers in a military vehicle near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as Hamas war threatens to spread

Salman Rushdie

Salman Rushdie says freedom of expression must be defended unconditionally

B-52

South Korea, US and Japan hold first-ever trilateral aerial exercise

LBC announces week of guest presenters

Five days of big names: LBC announces guest host week

Terry and Mitchell are missing after escaping jail

Manhunt launched after two prisoners escape Suffolk jail as public told to stay away

Just Stop Oil are turning their focus on Strictly

Just Stop Oil 'targets Strictly as activists plot infiltrating audience' to disrupt programme in front of millions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again
King Charles

King Charles mourns 'heartbreaking loss of life' and calls for tolerance and respect amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Kate Middleton watched England beat Fiji

Kate cheers on as England beat Fiji at Rugby World Cup, after William and George watched Wales lose

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita questions IDF spokesperson on Israel's siege of Gaza.

Israel is under 'no obligation' to supply Gaza, IDF spokesperson tells Sangita Myska

Andrew Caste forecasts "landslide" election

Andrew Castle forecasts 'landslide' general election, as he reacts to Tories' latest by-election defeat
James O'Brien

'I think they're the loneliest voters in Britain', James O'Brien claims after Tories' double by-election defeat
Shelagh

Rishi Sunak has 'failed monumentally' to 'humanise' both sides of the Israel-Hamas conflict says Israel expert
Shelagh and Callum

Twitter is a 'particularly dangerous' place to get information now says the Centre for Countering Digital Hate
JOB and caller Andy

Biden's visit to Israel is to show that the US stands 'unequivocally' with Israel says James O'Brien caller
Shelagh and caller Simon

LBC caller details 'disgusting anti-Semitic' act he witnessed, as hate crimes rise in fall out of Israel-Hamas war
Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit