Rebecca Loos believes David Beckham should 'man up and apologise for hurting his wife'

Rebecca Loos says David Beckham should 'man up' for hurting his wife, source claims. Picture: social media/alamy

By StephenRigley

David Beckham needs to "man up and publicly apologise for hurting his wife," a source close to Rebecca Loos has claimed.

The yoga instructor and former PA has told friends she is upset that the former England captain never said sorry in his smash-hit Netflix documentary.

And Ms Loos went on to accuse him of "playing the victim," it is claimed.

The 48-year-old and his wife Victoria, 49, both spoke about the fall-out from his alleged affair with mother-of-two Ms Loos for the first time.

The father-of-four seemed close to tears at one point as he described how the 2004 scandal came close to destroying their marriage.

The friend told MailOnline: "Rebecca thinks David should man up and publicly apologise for the pain he caused his wife instead of playing the victim."

Beckham has always described the affair claims as "ludicrous," but he has never confirmed or denied that one took place.

Over the weekend Ms Loos broke her silence on the scandal after the documentary had aired. Addressing her 22,000 followers on Instagram, she posted: "Hello Winter! Early as Usual."

Rebecca Loos on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Ms Loos now lives in Norway and spends her time practising yoga, running, biking and hiking and foraging for food with her sons. She has previously said she has "no regrets"

She later met her Norwegian doctor husband Sven Christjar Skaiaa. They relocated to the tiny hamlet of Hemsedal in the mountains and have two sons Magnus, 13, and Liam, 10.

Hemsedal is so remote it is a three hour drive from the nearest airport and a two-hours from the nearest hospital.

In the documentary, Victoria spoke about how the allegations impacted their relationship, saying the months that followed were the "hardest" of her life and that she no longer felt like the couple "had each other".

"It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us.

"Here's the thing - we were against each other if I'm being completely honest.

"You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other.

"But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either.

"And that's sad. I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare.

"It was an absolute circus - and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town right? Unless you're in it."

The Beckham family. Picture: Alamy

When the singer was asked if she "resented" her husband, she replied: "If I'm being totally honest, yes I did. It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life."

David told the documentary he "felt physically sick every day" as the couple fought to save their marriage.

"There was some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with," David said.

"It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."