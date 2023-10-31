Rebekah Vardy rushed to hospital after being dragged along the ground in horse riding accident

Rebekah Vardy has been rushed to hospital after an accident on her horse saw her dragged along the ground by her stirrup.

The 41-year-old wife of Leicester City striker broke her heel and fractured part of her foot in a horse riding accident, one of her friends has said.

She had to be taken to the accident and emergency department in Leicestershire on Friday, it has been reported.

A source told The Sun: "Her foot got caught in the stirrup and she was dragged along the ground while it was spinning in circles.

"Becky was taken to hospital and after X-rays was told she’d broken the heel on her left foot. Other bones in the foot are fractured too and she’s got a bit of ligament damage.

"Becky is a confident rider but this accident left her pretty badly shaken."

Rebekah apparently saw the funny side in her ending up in the same boot Coleen Rooney wore during their famous Wagatha Christie libel trial.

The accident happened shortly after Rebekah returned from a holiday with children.

Coleen, 37, underwent a two-year investigation in a bid to find out who was leaking details of her life to The Sun newspaper. She has recently opened up about her side of this story in her new Disney+ docuseries, Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.



