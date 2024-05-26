Reeves pledges no income tax or NI rises under a Labour government

26 May 2024, 16:56

Rachel Reeves has been questioned on her plans under a Labour government
Rachel Reeves has been questioned on her plans under a Labour government . Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has failed to rule out public spending cuts when questioned on her plans under a Labour government

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

She ruled out increases to income tax or national insurance, after saying both she and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer want taxes on working people to be lower, although she noted she would not put forward “unfunded proposals”.

Speaking to BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, Ms Reeves also said she did not want to make any cuts to public spending but was unable to give cast-iron guarantees and instead pointed to the need to conduct a spending review if she was in the Treasury.

Read More: James Cleverly says National Service is 'compulsory' but those who refuse will not receive 'criminal sanctions'

Read More: Sunak vows to bring back National Service for every 18-year-old if Tories win the general election

She later declined to put a timeline on when a Labour government would increase defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the size of the economy.

London, UK. 26th May, 2024. Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, at the BBC for Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. Credit: Mark Thomas/Alamy Live News
Rachel Reeves ruled out increases to income tax or national insurance, after saying both she and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer want taxes on working people to be lower,. Picture: Alamy

Ms Reeves also said there is “not going to be a return to austerity” under Labour with commitments to boost frontline services a “down payment on the changes that we want to make”.

She said: “But in the end we have to grow the economy, we have to turn around this dire economic performance.”

The shadow chancellor added: “I don’t want to make any cuts to public spending which is why we’ve announced the immediate injection of cash into public services."

"So that money for our NHS, the additional police – 13,000 additional police and community officers – and the 6,500 additional teachers in our schools, they are all fully costed and fully funded promises because unless things are fully costed and fully funded, frankly, you can’t believe they’re going to happen.”

After being pressed repeatedly on her tax plans, Ms Reeves said: “What I want and Keir wants is taxes on working people to be lower and we certainly won’t be increasing income tax or national insurance if we win at the election.”

She added: “We opposed the increases to national insurance when Rishi Sunak put those forward as chancellor."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meeting veterans at a community breakfast in his constituency in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture date: Saturday May 25, 2024.
She added: “We opposed the increases to national insurance when Rishi Sunak put those forward as chancellor.". Picture: Alamy

“We would like taxes on working people to be lower but unlike the Conservatives, who have already racked up £64 billion of unfunded tax cuts in just three days of this campaign, I will never play fast and loose with the public finances, I will never put forward unfunded proposals.”

"There's nothing that will be in our manifesto that we haven't said where the money is going to come from.

"We've made those commitments so VAT and business rates on private schools, private equity bosses being taxed properly on their bonuses, an extension of the windfall tax so the energy profits are properly taxed, ensuring non-doms pay their fair share of tax in the country they live in, and also cracking down on tax avoidance - which is costing our economy billions of pounds every year."

She added: "Beyond that, we have to grow the economy", before being pressed further on taxes.

Ms Reeves said: "What I want and Keir (Starmer) wants is taxes on working people to be lower and we certainly won't be increasing income tax or national insurance if we win at the election."

She added: "We opposed the increases to national insurance when Rishi Sunak put those forward as chancellor.

"We would like taxes on working people to be lower but unlike the Conservatives, who have already racked up £64 billion of unfunded tax cuts in just three days of this campaign, I will never play fast and loose with the public finances, I will never put forward unfunded proposals."

Asked when Labour would increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, Ms Reeves said: “We’re not going to put a timetable on that."

“We’ve committed to do in government a strategic defence review to make sure that we’re getting value for money for all of our spending, including on defence where some of the procurement costs of purchasing new equipment have, frankly, got out of control under this Government.”

On whether Labour would scrap the two-child benefit cap, Ms Reeves said: "We're not going to be able to put everything right that the Conservatives have done straight away, and our priority is reducing those NHS waiting lists."

Ms Reeves also insisted Labour “will end fire and rehire” after a union criticised the party for excluding an outright ban on the practice in the final version of its workers’ rights package.

The shadow chancellor said she is “sorry that Sharon feels like that” – after Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the plans now have “more holes than Swiss cheese” – but defended the pledges.

Ms Reeves said: “We will end fire and rehire which has seen companies… sack all their staff and then try and bring them back on worse contracts.

“That is deplorable and we will not allow that to happen.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israeli soldiers

Israeli strikes kill 35 in Rafah as displaced people hit, say Palestinian medics

US Severe Weather

At least 15 dead after storms wreak destruction in US

Georgie CAMPBELL of Great Britain with Global Quest during the first horse inspection at the Boekelo Horse Trials CCIO 4*-NC-L on October 4, 2023, Netherlands (Photo by Maxime David/MXIMD Pictures - mximd.com)

Professional horse rider, 36, dies in shock accident at Devon equestrian event

Labour will pledge a 100-day 'sprint review' of threats to Britain if the party wins the general election - as Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak make security a key part of their manifestos.

Labour pledges 100-day security review to take on Putin, Iran and AI threats

South Africa Elections

South African opposition party makes final pitch to voters

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte will be forced to undertake National Service under Rishi Sunak's bombshell election pledge, reports claim.

Royal children 'to face National Service under Sunak pledge' as new details emerge

Israel Palestinians

’22 killed’ in Israeli air strike on tents for displaced people

An urgent CCTV appeal has been launched after a fatal stabbing on Bournemouth Beach which killed fitness trainer Amie Gray, 34, and injured another woman.

Urgent manhunt launched after deadly double stabbing on Bournemouth Beach which killed Amie Gray, 34

An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in Bedford, police say.

Teenager, 18, arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing in busy part of Bedfordshire

Late PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray took his own life, his parents have confirmed a day after his death aged 30 was announced.

'He was loved': Heartbroken parents pay tribute to golfer Grayson Murray who 'took own life'

A woman killed in a double stabbing on Bournemouth Beach on Friday has been named as personal trainer Amie Gray.

Pictured: Bournemouth personal trainer, 34, killed in double stabbing as second woman fights for life

Israel Palestinians

Tel Aviv takes cover as Hamas targets Israel with rocket barrage

Post Office scandal campaigner Alan Bates has said ex-boss Paula Vennells' evidence at the Horizon Inquiry was 'well rehearsed' and that she was employing 'selective amnesia' in her recollections.

'Selective amnesia': Alan Bates criticises Paula Vennells Post Office inquiry evidence

The RAF pilot who died after a Spitfire at a Battle of Britain airshow in Lincolnshire on Saturday has been named as Squadron Leader Mark Strong.

'A passionate aviator': RAF pilot killed in Spitfire crash named as Mark Long

APTOPIX Bangladesh Cyclone

Bangladesh evacuates hundreds of thousands as a severe cyclone approaches

Hamas victim's funeral

Hamas rocket attack from Gaza sets off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron

Macron arrives in Germany for three-day state visit

Six passengers and six crew members on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin have been hurt

8 hospitalised due to turbulence on Qatar Airways flight after emergency services treated passengers at Dublin airport
A fire at baby care center in New Delhi, India, has killed six infants

Seven babies die after fire breaks out at children's hospital in New Delhi

Documents handedover

Norway hands papers to Palestinian PM for diplomatic recognition

Richard Tice said the world was a safer place under President Trump than President Biden

Richard Tice claims world was 'safer place' under Donald Trump than under Joe Biden

Severe Weather Iowa

Five dead after severe weather sweeps across Texas and Oklahoma

Aftermath of Russian attack

Zelensky warns of build-up of Russian troops as Kharkiv attack death toll rises

Landslide scene

Death toll after Papua New Guinea landslide soars to more than 670

Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, has slammed the proposal

Ed Davey 'alarmed' by 'pathetic' National Service plan as he slams 'out of touch' Tories

Tel Aviv protest

Israeli police scuffle with protesters in huge demo against Netanyahu government

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Charles has been discussing stripped the Sussexes of their royal titles

King Charles 'in discussion to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of royal titles', sources say
Fergie slammed the audience as she told them to be 'quiet' on Thursday evening.

Fergie furiously silences crowd at Cannes Film Festival during auction for portrait of late Queen
Prince Harry 'turned down the King's invitation to stay at a royal residence'.

Prince Harry ‘turned down King’s offer to stay in royal residence’ during UK trip because it ‘didn't come with security'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit