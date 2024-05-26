James Cleverly says National Service is 'compulsory' but those who refuse will not receive 'criminal sanctions'

26 May 2024, 11:08 | Updated: 26 May 2024, 11:58

James Cleverly has defended Rishi Sunak's new pledge to attract voters
James Cleverly has defended Rishi Sunak's new pledge to attract voters. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

James Cleverly has said a proposed new National Service for 18-year-olds is "compulsory" but those who refuse will not receive "criminal sanctions".

On Saturday, the Prime Minister announced the new election pledge and confirmed all 18-year-olds will be made to enrol in a year-long military placement or spend one weekend each month volunteering under the plan.

Mr Sunak has received backlash to the proposal but said he wanted the changes to instil a "shared sense of purpose” in youngsters.

The Home Secretary has defended the idea to Lewis Goodall on LBC on Sunday and said he hopes the scheme will help fix social fragmentation.

Lewis Goodall quizzes Home Secretary over mandatory national service

Mr Cleverly said the service will be compulsory, adding: "We will look at what the appropriate response will be."

"There's not going to be a criminal sanction for this."

"The same way people are compelled to be in education or training between 16 and 18," he added.

Mr Cleverly clarified details of the scheme saying the military bit will be paid, but the non-military bit won't.

"The military bit will be a year long commitment, the non-military bit will be 25 days over a year.

'Within their bubble'

He also said many young people live "very much within their bubble".

"Lots of police officers, lots of people that work in public service also volunteer their time. The point we're making is a really important element of this is mixing with people outside your usual social circle."

James Cleverly says it's important young people mix outside their social circle
James Cleverly said it's important young people mix outside their social circle. Picture: Alamy

Mr Cleverly said the plans show the Party is investing in young people and trying to address some of the challenges that young people face.

"In other countries that we've looked at that do this, this is a very, very popular scheme, parents particularly very, very keen for their children to be involved in this kind of stuff."

Does Rishi Sunak's national service plan 'smack of desperation'?

Mr Sunak told The Sunday Telegraph: “This is a great country but generations of young people have not had the opportunities or experience they deserve and there are forces trying to divide our society in this increasingly uncertain world

“I have a clear plan to address this and secure our future. I will bring in a new version of National Service to create a shared sense of purpose among our young people and a renewed sense of pride in our country.

“This new, mandatory National Service will provide life-changing opportunities for our young people, offering them the chance to learn real-world skills, do new things and contribute to their community and our country.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said the announcement was "another desperate £2.5 billion unfunded commitment from a Tory Party which already crashed the economy, sending mortgages rocketing, and now they’re spoiling for more.

“This is not a plan – it’s a review which could cost billions and is only needed because the Tories hollowed out the armed forces to their smallest size since Napoleon," the spokesperson said.

The Lib Dems have also slammed the announcement with leader Ed Davey describing it as a "desperate" and "pathetic" attempt.

