Remains of pregnant woman murdered by husband more than 20 years ago discovered in back garden

Debbie Griggs was murdered by her husband. Picture: Kent Police

By Emma Soteriou

The remains of a woman murdered by her husband more than 20 years ago have been discovered during the excavation of a garden in Dorset.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Debbie Griggs was 34 and pregnant when she went missing from her home in Deal - a seaside town in Kent - in May 1999.

Her husband, Andrew Griggs, was found guilty of her murder 20 years later, in October 2019, following a cold case review.

Police received a tip-off two weeks ago that her remains may be in the back garden of a house in St Leonards in Dorset, where Griggs had moved in 2001.

Officers found human remains including teeth fragments which were used to identify Mrs Griggs.

The remains were last week examined by specialists who confirmed the teeth fragments belonged to her.

Further tests are set to be carried out to establish the cause of her death.

Read more: Meet the vigilante mums stepping in to fight crime on London's streets

Read more: British woman, 67, shot dead on wild boar hunt in France by man holding rifle backwards

Andrew Griggs was jailed for life. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: "It is now more than 20 years since Debbie Griggs was murdered by her husband but we have never given up hope of one day finding her remains and giving her loved ones some closure.

"Andrew Griggs denied being responsible for his wife's disappearance but this discovery is further proof that he was lying all along, causing even greater anguish for everyone who knew and loved Debbie.

"Whilst they continue to mourn her tragic loss to this day, I hope they can take some comfort in the knowledge that she can now be laid to rest.

"We will continue to keep Debbie's family updated on the progress of our ongoing enquiries and provide support to them at this difficult time."