Retail tycoon Mike Ashley rescues fast fashion firm Missguided in £20m deal

1 June 2022, 08:19

Mike Ashley's Frasers Group revealed it has bought online fashion retailer Missguided out of administration
Mike Ashley's Frasers Group revealed it has bought online fashion retailer Missguided out of administration. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Mike Ashley's retail empire has snapped up troubled fast fashion brand Missguided in a £20m rescue deal.

It comes after Missguided collapsed into administration on Monday after suppliers accused the business of millions of pounds worth of outstanding payments.

Insolvency specialists at Teneo had been tasked with seeking to sell the business and assets of the retailer, which employs about 330 staff from its Manchester base.

On Wednesday Frasers Group, which also owns Sports Direct and House of Fraser, confirmed it has bought the intellectual property of the retailer, and sister brand Mennace, for around £20 million.

Read more: Boris insists he did not break ministerial code as Lord Geidt questions his Partygate fine

Read more: Bradford beats Southampton and County Durham to be crowned UK City of Culture 2025

It confirmed that Missguided will continue to be operated by administrators for a transition period of around eight weeks. Frasers will then continue to run Missguided as a "standalone" brand within its group.

Remaining assets of the group could still be sold separately as part of the administration.

Missguided was founded in 2009 by Nitin Passi and grew rapidly amid rising demand for online fashion.

However, the company was hit hard by surging supply costs, wider inflationary pressures and waning consumer confidence in the increasingly competitive market.

Rival retailers Boohoo, Asos and JD Sports had all been linked with potential rescue deals for the business.

Michael Murray, chief executive of Frasers Group, said: "We are delighted to secure a long-term future for Missguided, which will benefit from the strength and scale of Frasers Group's platform and our operational excellence.

"Missguided's digital-first approach to the latest trends in women's fashion will bring additional expertise to the wider Frasers Group."

It comes amid a planned shift in strategy by Frasers Group under new boss Mr Murrary, who is also Mr Ashley's son-in-law.

Mr Murray was previously the company's so-called head of elevation, and has been tasked with modernising the retail giant.

Missguided will become the latest troubled retail brand to join the Frasers retail vehicle, after the group picked up House of Fraser, Game, Evans Cycles, Jack Wills and Sofa.com in similar deals.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Lord Stevens warned Nick Ferrari the Met was in crisis

Met in crisis: Top job is 'too political and not enough police', Lord Stevens warns

Public don't want 'Westminster naval-gazing' Tory leadership contest, says Raab

Public don't want 'Westminster navel-gazing' Tory leadership contest, says Raab

The Queen's jet had to abandon landing as it took her to London for her jubilee

Queen caught in storm as her jet is forced to abandon landing ahead of Platinum Jubilee

The former princess was found in her Marbella home

Ex-wife of Qatari prince found dead in suspected drug overdose at Marbella home

Passengers have faced huge queues and delays or cancellations throughout Britain's airports

Airport chaos: Police forced to retrieve hundreds of passengers left abandoned on tarmac

Scotland's finance minister Kate Forbes

'A bad day for the public, a good day for criminals': Public services to be slashed across Scotland
Alexei Navalny could spend another 15 years in prison.

Putin critic Alexei Navalny faces another 15 years in prison over fresh 'extremism' claims

The plans for a 1,500 migrant camp in Linton-on-Ouse have not been finalised.

'No final decision' on plans to open camp for 1,500 migrants in Yorkshire village

Boris Johnson has claimed his partygate fine "did not breach" the Ministerial Code as there was "no intent to break the law".

Boris insists he did not break ministerial code as Lord Geidt questions his Partygate fine

Bradford has been named the UK City of Culture 2025.

Bradford beats Southampton and County Durham to be crowned UK City of Culture 2025

Labour confirmed questionnaires had been sent out

Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner receive police questionnaires over 'Beergate'

The Home Secretary Priti Patel has confirmed the first flight to Rwanda will leave the UK on June 14.

First group of migrants to be sent to Rwanda in two weeks, Home Office says

The Archbishop suggested Prince Andrew should be forgiven.

Prince Andrew is 'making amends' after sex abuse scandal, says Archbishop of Canterbury

Kevin Spacey will 'voluntarily' visit Britain to face sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey will 'voluntarily' visit Britain to face sexual assault charges

A man was arrested for allegedly trespassing in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Man who 'wanted to see the Queen' arrested in grounds of Buckingham Palace

Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis

'They're still eating McDonald's!': Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pallbearers carry the casket of Amerie Jo Garza following a funeral service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas

Mourners gather as funerals begin for Uvalde school shooting victims
The 387ft Motor Yacht A belonging to Russian oligarch Andrey Melnichenko is anchored in the port of Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Sanctioned Russian oligarch’s megayacht hides in a UAE creek

Elvis impersonator Brendan Paul, right, walks down the aisle during a wedding ceremony for Katie Salvatore, centre, and Eric Wheeler at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas

Las Vegas wedding chapels told to stop using Elvis impersonators in ceremonies
Bill Cosby in 2018

Bill Cosby faces sex abuse allegations again as civil trial opens
US President Joe Biden

Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

Iran Building Collapse

Experts: Iran disrupts internet as tower collapse deaths reach 36
Disc Golf Gator Death

Man found dead in alligator-filled lake near disc golf course
Tropical Weather Hurricane Agatha

Hurricane Agatha sets May record before weakening over Mexico
Russia Ukraine War

Sievierodonetsk mayor says Russian forces have seized half of city
Capitol Riot Investigation Peter Navarro

Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro subpoenaed in Capitol riot probe

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM

Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM
Tonight with Ben Kentish 31/05 | Watch again

Tonight with Ben Kentish 31/05 | Watch again

Texas Republican: Ensuring doors work properly will stop school shootings

Texas Republican: Ensuring doors work properly will stop school shootings
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/05 | Watch again

Disabled Liverpool fan slams French interior minister 'lies' over Champions League final

Disabled Liverpool supporter slams French minister's Champions League final 'lies'
Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

'I'll give you one last chance to recant': Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough
Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown

Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 30/05 | Watch again

Liverpool fan faced 'most uncomfortable experience of my life' at Champions League final

Stade de France chaos 'very similar' to Hillsborough disaster, Liverpool fan tells LBC
'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to Champions League chaos

'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to CL final chaos

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London