Boris insists he did not break ministerial code as Lord Geidt questions PM's Partygate fine

31 May 2022, 20:05 | Updated: 31 May 2022, 20:19

Boris Johnson has claimed his partygate fine "did not breach" the Ministerial Code as there was "no intent to break the law".
Boris Johnson has claimed his partygate fine "did not breach" the Ministerial Code as there was "no intent to break the law". Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson's ethics adviser has suggested his Partygate fine may have broken the ministerial code.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister was issued a fixed penalty notice (FPN) - along with his wife and Chancellor Rishi Sunak - over a birthday party thrown in his honour in the Cabinet Room in June 2020 - when indoor socialising was banned.

But in a letter to Lord Geidt, his independent adviser on the Ministerial Code, Mr Johnson said his judgment on why he did not break the rules for ministers included that there have been "past precedents of ministers who have unwittingly breached regulations where there was no intent to break the law".

In his latest annual report, Lord Geidt said a "legitimate question" had arisen as to whether the case of the FPN might have constituted a breach of the "overarching duty within the Ministerial Code of complying with the law".

Mr Johnson, in a letter released on Tuesday evening, said he had taken "full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch" in light of lockdown-busting gatherings in Downing Street and pointed to his House of Commons apology.

He reiterated there was "no intent to break the regulations", adding: "I did not consider that the circumstances in which I received a fixed penalty notice were contrary to the regulations.

"I have accepted the outcome and paid it in compliance with legal requirements. Paying a fixed penalty notice is not a criminal conviction."

Read More: Boris' battle for survival as 3 Tories call for PM to quit over 'corrosive' No10 culture

Read More: 'Boris and Carrie celebrated PM’s birthday with several friends in No10 flat' Labour claim

It comes after Carlisle MP John Stevenson became the 28th to publicly call for Boris Johnson to go hours after one-time ally Andrea Leadsom accused the battered PM of "unacceptable failures of leadership".

Mr Stevenson said he has been "deeply disappointed" in the rule-breaking parties at Number 10 and Mr Johnson's response to parliament.

He said he has called for the PM to put himself forward for a vote of confidence to "draw a line" under the issue but said Mr Johnson appears unwilling to, so he has "taken the appropriate action" to get a vote of confidence to take place.

The Prime Minister faces the threat of a no confidence vote as early as next week as a growing number of MP's submit letters of no-confidence in his regime.

Mr Johnson is attempting to draw a line under the Partygate scandal following Sue Gray's report which exposed repeated examples of lockdown-busting drinking sessions in Downing Street during the pandemic.

Read more: Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner receive police questionnaires over 'Beergate' scandal

Read more: Tory troubles for Boris: MP becomes number 28 to publicly call for him to resign

Supporters fear yet more Conservative MPs are set to submit letters demanding a confidence vote to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the party’s 1922 Committee. Once 54 are received, a secret ballot must be triggered.

Sir Graham Brady must call a vote of no confidence when 15 per cent of Conservative MPs ask for one - making the threshold 54. But he has broad discretion on when to announce the move and is not expected to do so when Parliament is in recess. In the past he has given Downing Street some advance notice.

Under party rules, if the PM sees off the challenge he cannot face another confidence vote for a year.

Which Tory MPs have publicly called for Boris Johnson to resign?

William Wragg - MP for Hazel Grove and Vice-Chairman of the 1922 Committee

Caroline Nokes - MP Romsey and Southampton North

Tim Loughton - MP for East Worthing

David Davis - MP for Haltemprice and Howden

Andrew Mitchell - MP for Royal Sutton Coldfield

Peter Aldous - MP for Waveney

Tobias Ellwood - chairman of the defence select committee and MP for Bournemouth East

Sir Gary Streeter - MP for South West Devon

Anthony Mangnall - MP for Totnes

Aaron Bell - MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme

Sir Nick Gibb - MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Craig Whittaker - MP for Calder Valley

Nigel Mills - MP for Amber Valley

Karen Bradley - MP for Staffordshire Moorlands

Mark Harper - MP for Forest of Dean

Steve Baker - MP for Wycombe

Sir Roger Gale - MP for North Thanet

Julian Sturdy – MP for York Outer

Angela Richardson – MP for Guildford

Steve Brine – MP for Winchester

David Simmonds - MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner

John Baron - MP for Basildon and Billericay

Stephen Hammond - MP for Wimbledon

Alicia Kearns - MP for Rutland and Melton

Sir Bob Neill - MP for Bromley and Chislehurst

Anne Marie Morris - MP for Newton Abbot

Jeremy Wright - MP for Kenilworth and Southam

Elliot Colburn - MP for Carshalton and Wallington

Andrew Bridgen - MP for North West Leicestershire

John Stevenson - MP for Carlisle

*The list above is those who have publicly called for Boris Johnson to resign or submitted letters of no confidence*

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Bradford beats Southampton and County Durham to be crowned UK City of Culture 2025

Breaking
Labour confirmed questionnaires had been sent out

Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner receive police questionnaires over 'Beergate' scandal

Breaking
The Home Secretary Priti Patel has confirmed the first flight to Rwanda will leave the UK on June 14.

First group of migrants to be sent to Rwanda in two weeks, Home Office says

The Archbishop suggested Prince Andrew should be forgiven.

Prince Andrew is 'making amends' after sex abuse scandal, says Archbishop of Canterbury

Kevin Spacey will 'voluntarily' visit Britain to face sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey will 'voluntarily' visit Britain to face sexual assault charges

A man was arrested for allegedly trespassing in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Man who 'wanted to see the Queen' arrested in grounds of Buckingham Palace

Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis

'They're still eating McDonald's!': Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis
Royal superfans camp out 48-hours before Jubilee celebrations to begin in London.

Ready for the party: Royal superfans camp out in London 48-hours before Platinum Jubilee

Sperm donor named after fathering 15 children without mentioning genetic condition

Sperm donor fathered 15 children without mentioning rare genetic condition

Mr Zahawi was accosted by protesters, including Joel Cooper (top right) the son of Labour politicians Yvette Cooper and Ed Balls.

Trans activist son of Ed Balls and Yvette Cooper heckles Zahawi off uni campus

Only one UK police force hitting key 999 10-second response target

Only one UK police force hits key 999 ten-second response target

Boris Johnson and John Stevenson

Tory troubles for Boris: MP becomes number 28 to publicly call for him to resign

Chaos at Britain's airports.

Holiday misery for 34,000 Brits as TUI cancels six flights a day

Muzzle Britain's 'sadistic' cats to stop birds being 'hunted to extinction' warns peer

Muzzle Britain's 'sadistic' cats to stop birds being 'hunted to extinction' warns peer

Boris Becker will not appeal against his jail term

Boris Becker will not appeal against jail term for hiding £2.5million after bankruptcy

Council killjoys have been banning bunting for the Platinum Jubilee

'Enjoy the Platinum Jubilee': Boris urges council killjoys to approve street parties

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tropical Weather Hurricane Agatha

Hurricane Agatha sets May record before weakening over Mexico
Russia Navalny

Alexei Navalny says he faces new criminal charges in Russia

Capitol Riot Investigation Peter Navarro

Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro subpoenaed in Capitol riot probe
Iran Building Collapse

Experts: Iran disrupts internet as tower collapse deaths reach 34
The collapsed building

Crowd confronts cleric after Iran tower collapse kills 33

A school building stands behind a tree with an American flag and crime scene tape at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

Uvalde locals grapple with school chief’s role

Nepal Plane Crash

All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

A view of a building destroyed during fighting in Mariupol

War crimes meeting being held at Hague over Russia-Ukraine war
European Council President Charles Michel speaks to media prior to the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels on Monday

EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil by year-end

A girl sits on a swing outside destroyed buildings in Irpin, Ukraine

Battle of Sievierodonetsk rages in Ukraine as Russia is blamed for food crisis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Ben Kentish 31/05 | Watch again

Tonight with Ben Kentish 31/05 | Watch again

Texas Republican: Ensuring doors work properly will stop school shootings

Texas Republican: Ensuring doors work properly will stop school shootings
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Disabled Liverpool fan slams French interior minister 'lies' over Champions League final

Disabled Liverpool supporter slams French minister's Champions League final 'lies'
Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

'I'll give you one last chance to recant': Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough
Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown

Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 30/05 | Watch again

Liverpool fan faced 'most uncomfortable experience of my life' at Champions League final

Stade de France chaos 'very similar' to Hillsborough disaster, Liverpool fan tells LBC
'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to Champions League chaos

'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to CL final chaos
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/05 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London