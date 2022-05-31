Battered Boris accused of "unacceptable failings" by ex-ally Andrea Leadsom

Andrea Leadson slammed Boris Johnson. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Boris Johnson's one-time ally Andrea Leadsom has accused the battered PM of "unacceptable failures of leadership" amid growing anger among Tory MP's over his Premiership.

The Prime Minister faces the threat of a no confidence vote as early as next week as a growing number of MP's submit letters of no-confidence in his regime.

Mr Johnson is attempting to draw a line under the Partygate scandal following Sue Gray's report which exposed repeated examples of lockdown-busting drinking sessions in Downing Street during the pandemic.

But yesterday four Tory MP's added their names to the growing tally of Tories calling on the Prime Minister to resign and today in a letter to her constituents Ms Leadsom, a former Cabinet Minister, said she agreed with Ms Gray that report there had been "significant failures of leadership".

Although she stopped short of openly calling for the premier to quit, some 27 MPs have now openly done so. Not all will have sent letters though - and others might have registered their views privately.

Ms Leadsom's intervention is one of the most significant yet, as she campaigned for Vote Leave and endorsed Mr Johnson in the 2019 leadership contest.

She wrote: “The conclusion I have drawn from the Sue Gray report is that there have been unacceptable failings of leadership that cannot be tolerated and are the responsibility of the Prime Minister."Each of my Conservative MP colleagues and I must now decide individually on what is the right course of action that will restore confidence in our government.”

Ms Leadsom did not call for the PM to resign, but her public expression of discontent will alarm Downing Street.

Andrea Leadsom. Picture: Alamy

Boris Johnson. Picture: Alamy

Supporters fear yet more Conservative MPs are set to submit letters demanding a confidence vote to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the party’s 1922 Committee.Once 54 are received, a secret ballot must be triggered.

Sir Graham Brady must call a vote of no confidence when 15 per cent of Conservative MPs ask for one - making the threshold 54.But he has broad discretion on when to announce the move and is not expected to do so when Parliament is in recess. In the past he has given Downing Street some advance notice.

Rebels are downbeat about their prospects of winning a contest even if one happens. More than half of the Tory benches would need to oppose Mr Johnson, and he still has significant support.

Under party rules, if the PM sees off the challenge he cannot face another confidence vote for a year.