'He was ready to smash the glass': Ricardo Dos Santos slams Met after 7 armed officers used during stop and search

14 August 2022, 16:26 | Updated: 14 August 2022, 16:47

Ricardo Dos Santos slams Met after seven armed officer used for stop and search
Ricardo Dos Santos slams Met after seven armed officer used for stop and search. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Megan Hinton

Ricardo dos Santos has hit out at the Met Police for a heavy handed approach after he was stopped and searched by armed officers whilst driving home.

The Portuguese sprinter shared three videos online of the moment he was pulled over by "seven armed officers" whilst driving in London at 7pm on Saturday.

The athlete condemned the number of officers needed for the search and claimed one officer was "ready to smash the glass" of his Telsa "out of frustration".

In the video you can see the dramatic moment a police car swoops in front of the sprinter's car forcing him to stop and then a different camera on the vehicle captured the moment officers approached the car.

One officer can be seen reaching for his baton and then holding it up to the drivers window.

Recalling the incident Mr Dos Santos wrote: "Not surprised I had to go through this again. Whilst driving home last night 7 armed Met Police officers stopped me because they thought I was on my phone whilst driving.

"At their request I pulled over when safe to do so.

"After I stopped two officers ran towards either side of the car, one fist clenched banged on my window and tried opening the car door.

"Not knowing how to use a Tesla handle he took out his baton out of frustration ready to smash the glass."

He added: "Annoyed that two years down nothing has changed but they still manage to over police... Why do seven armed officers need to be present when I was alone. Two or three max would of been enough."

It comes just two years after Ricardo dos Santos and his Team GB athlete girlfriend, Bianca Williams, were pulled over by Met police when they were travelling with their young baby in Maida Vale.

The athletes accused police of "racial profiling" over the incident, and Ms Williams said officers spoke to Mr Dos Santos "like he was scum, dirt on their shoe".

Footage of the search for drugs and weapons, during which the couple were handcuffed, was shared on social media and details of the couple's three-month-old son were then also stored on a police database.

Nothing was found during the search and the Met later apologised for the the distress caused by the incident and referred itself to the IOPC.

Five police officers face the sack over the incident and are set to face a gross misconduct disciplinary hearing.

Speaking about the first stop and search, Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, previously said: "This incident was understandably deeply distressing for Bianca Williams and Ricardo Dos Santos, and I, like many Londoners, was disturbed by the footage of what happened.

"I welcome the independent investigation by the IOPC and its findings. It is important there is no further delay and these officers now face gross misconduct proceedings as soon as possible.

"This case is yet another example of why it is vital that the next Commissioner has a more effective plan to tackle the serious cultural issues within the Met Police and to regain the trust of Londoners."

The Met Police have been contacted for comment.

