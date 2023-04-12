Rollercoaster horror as riders suspended mid-climb on 235ft ride, as Storm Noa's winds reach 70mph

Riders on the Blackpool Pleasure Beach ride were left mid-air as winds forced the ride to be halted. Picture: Getty images

By Jenny Medlicott

Ride operators were forced to suspend the 235ft rollercoaster with passengers still on it, as 70mph winds from Storm Noa threatened riders' safety.

The Big One, a rollercoaster at Blackpool Pleasure Beach resort, had to stop just seconds before it reached its tallest drop-point, as thrashing winds picked up.

Staff at the theme park were forced to climb the rollercoaster by foot to rescue the riders stuck near the rollercoaster's drop at around 2:50pm today.

The ride passengers were seen clinging to the handrails on their way down the 400 step flight of emergency stairs, The BlackPool Gazette reported.

The Big One, a ride at the Blackpool theme park, has a 235ft drop at its peak. Picture: Getty images

A spokesman for Blackpool Pleasure Beach said: "At 2.50pm Blackpool Pleasure Beach stopped the Big One train on the ride's lift hill due to sudden changes in weather conditions.

"Guests on the ride were reassured and escorted from the ride by Blackpool Pleasure Beach staff.

"Due to high gusts of wind the Big One rollercoaster closed for the remainder of the day."

It comes after a woman was 'seriously injured' and rushed to hospital earlier today, after being hit by flying scaffolding caused by Storm Noa's winds.

The Blackpool ride was closed for the remainder of the day following the incident.