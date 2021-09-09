Unnamed gay footballer 'advised not to come out by lawyer', Rio Ferdinand reveals

9 September 2021, 14:26

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Rio Ferdinand has told MPs he recently encouraged a gay male footballer to publicly come out but that the player was advised not to by a lawyer.

The former England and Manchester United defender was speaking to a joint committee of MPs and peers about the impact of online racist abuse when the session turned towards the issue of homophobia in the sport.

Giving evidence for the draft Online Safety Bill, Ferdinand revealed he had recently spoken to a current gay male footballer about coming out in public.

"I've just met currently a player who has come out and he was advised by a lawyer not to come out and speak," the ex-Premier League star told the committee.

Read more: Fan avoids jail after being racist online about black England players

Read more: Young player dies after suspected cardiac arrest at FA Youth Cup game

Rio Ferdinand said he recently spoke to a current gay male footballer about them coming out
Rio Ferdinand said he recently spoke to a current gay male footballer about them coming out. Picture: Alamy

"I was initially like, 'Wow, why? You need to come out. You need to speak and say your truth and be proud of who you are etcetera."

Asked by SNP MP John Nicolson whether he could reveal the player's identity, Ferdinand replied: "No. Not now. It's not for me to say that."

He added: "The reason why the lawyer, which I now understand why, is advising him not to come out is because every individual is very different and you can't use a blanket approach.

Read more: Benjamin Mendy refused bail as footballer faces four rape charges

Watch: Chaos as French top-flight football match abandoned after players attacked

"Every individual is at a different stage of their life and understanding themselves, their sexuality, and he advised him based on his experience with that individual.

"He didn't think that he was strong enough mentally at that time and had the right pieces in place to be able to withstand the media attention, the spotlight, all of the different emotions that are going to come out, and pressures to deal with that situation at that moment in time.

"Initially, I was quite put back about the advice, but after being explained to by someone who's actually been that process, I quite understood it."

Prior to his revelation, Mr Nicolson told Ferdinand he had previously spoken with a former chief executive of the Football Association (FA), who had told him he "would not advise any footballer to come out as gay".

"His (the ex-CEO of the FA) comments were very controversial," the MP said.

"I thought he received a bit of a rough ride and I don't think he intended to convey the message that some thought.

"I think he was saying that it just wasn't safe for footballers to come out and he said that he didn't think the FA could guarantee the safety of footballers if they came out."

The FA's director for equality, diversity and inclusion, Edleen John said her organisation was working hard to make men's football a more inclusive environment, and one a gay player would be comfortable to come out in.

However, there are still no openly gay current players in the English professional game.

Ferdinand felt the attention on men's football meant it was unfair to compare it with how many openly homosexual athletes there were in other sports.

"The amount of eyeballs and the amount of attention and press pages that they're going to get extra is so much more," he said.

"It's about, 'are you capable of coming out and being able to withstand that media attention?'"

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sept 11 Boston’s Scars

Subdued September 11 remembrances reflect Boston’s invisible scars
Confederate Monument Richmond

Time capsule from Confederate statue erected in 1887 set to be removed
Sept 11 Ground Zero

Ground zero rebuilding in New York still unfinished, 20 years later
Israel Palestinians Famed Militant

Theatre boy who grew up to be a militant stars in Israeli prison break
Charities and opposition parties have condemned Priti Patel's 'pushback' tactics

'Extreme, illegal, cowardly': Patel's 'pushback' tactics for migrant boats condemned
Indonesia Australia Diplomacy

Indonesia urges Taliban to respect the rights of women

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's mix-up of Black sportsmen

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's Black sportsmen mix-up
Nick Ferrari reacted to the news

Furious Nick Ferrari reacts to army of NHS bureaucrats on £200k a year
Tory MP tells LBC why he abstained on health and social care tax rise vote

Tory MP tells LBC why he abstained on health and social care tax rise vote
'14 dead and it's only May', Nick Ferrari grills Met Police Commissioner on violent crime

'Eddie, where do I start?': Caller lists grievances with Gavin Williamson
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/09 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/09 | Watch again

James O'Brien reflected on the issue

James O'Brien's warning on ignoring the fine print on Boris Johnson's care deal

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London