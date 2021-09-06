Young footballer dies after suspected cardiac arrest at FA youth cup match

Dylan Rich has died in hospital after collapsing during the FA youth cup match. Picture: Google Street View

By Sophie Barnett

A young footballer has tragically died after collapsing during an FA youth cup match in Nottingham, suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

Dylan Rich, a player at West Bridgford Colts FC, sadly died following a medical incident during the club's FA cup youth match.

Emergency services were called to the match against Boston United on Thursday evening at the club's ground in Regatta Way.

Dylan was taken to hospital after becoming seriously unwell and collapsing during the game, which was abandoned as a result.

Multiple reports say the footballer was treated with a defibrillator at the ground before paramedics arrived.

He is suspected to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Read more: Christian Eriksen to be fitted with a heart starter after Euro 2020 collapse on pitch

Read more: Christian Eriksen sends 'greetings' to teammates after collapsing on pitch at Euro 2020

The club said in a statement: "This news has left everyone involved with our club devastated and heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Mike and Anna, his sister Lucy and Dylan’s family, friends and teammates.

"The club would like to thank everyone within the Colts and wider football community for the hundreds of heartfelt messages and thoughts that we have received over the past few days.

"The club will provide all the support it can to those players and club officials impacted by this tragic event, but for now there are no further words possible, and we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

The FA said it is "deeply saddened" by the "tragic news".

A statement read: "We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and everybody at the club at this very difficult time.

"We would like to recognise the courageous response of all those who reacted quickly to the situation at the FA Youth Club fixture on Thursday evening and we thank the emergency services for their efforts.

"We ask that the privacy of both his family and the club is respected at this time."

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to the teenage player, including from a number of other clubs in the area.

Read more: Teenager arrested after football club's defibrillator is vandalised

Read more: How do I do CPR during the Covid-19 pandemic, and is it safe?

One person said on Facebook: "So sorry to hear this tragic, terrible news. All our prayers, love and thoughts are with Dylan’s family, friends, team mates and everyone at West Bridgford Colts FC, from all of us at Elston United Football Club."

Football clubs such as Nottingham Forest, Notts County, and Boston United also shared their condolences on social media.

Dylan's tragic death comes just months after Danish ace Christian Eriksen had to be resuscitated on the pitch after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The 29-year-old collapsed during the first half of his nation's 1-0 defeat in the Euro 2020 Group B game against Finland.

Eriksen regained consciousness before being taken to hospital, where doctors decided he will be fitted with an under the skin heart starter.