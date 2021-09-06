Young footballer dies after suspected cardiac arrest at FA youth cup match

6 September 2021, 10:20 | Updated: 6 September 2021, 10:35

Dylan Rich has died in hospital after collapsing during the FA youth cup match.
Dylan Rich has died in hospital after collapsing during the FA youth cup match. Picture: Google Street View

By Sophie Barnett

A young footballer has tragically died after collapsing during an FA youth cup match in Nottingham, suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

Dylan Rich, a player at West Bridgford Colts FC, sadly died following a medical incident during the club's FA cup youth match.

Emergency services were called to the match against Boston United on Thursday evening at the club's ground in Regatta Way.

Dylan was taken to hospital after becoming seriously unwell and collapsing during the game, which was abandoned as a result.

Multiple reports say the footballer was treated with a defibrillator at the ground before paramedics arrived.

He is suspected to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Read more: Christian Eriksen to be fitted with a heart starter after Euro 2020 collapse on pitch

Read more: Christian Eriksen sends 'greetings' to teammates after collapsing on pitch at Euro 2020

The club said in a statement: "This news has left everyone involved with our club devastated and heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Mike and Anna, his sister Lucy and Dylan’s family, friends and teammates.

"The club would like to thank everyone within the Colts and wider football community for the hundreds of heartfelt messages and thoughts that we have received over the past few days.

"The club will provide all the support it can to those players and club officials impacted by this tragic event, but for now there are no further words possible, and we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

The FA said it is "deeply saddened" by the "tragic news".

A statement read: "We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and everybody at the club at this very difficult time.

"We would like to recognise the courageous response of all those who reacted quickly to the situation at the FA Youth Club fixture on Thursday evening and we thank the emergency services for their efforts.

"We ask that the privacy of both his family and the club is respected at this time."

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to the teenage player, including from a number of other clubs in the area.

Read more: Teenager arrested after football club's defibrillator is vandalised

Read more: How do I do CPR during the Covid-19 pandemic, and is it safe?

One person said on Facebook: "So sorry to hear this tragic, terrible news. All our prayers, love and thoughts are with Dylan’s family, friends, team mates and everyone at West Bridgford Colts FC, from all of us at Elston United Football Club."

Football clubs such as Nottingham Forest, Notts County, and Boston United also shared their condolences on social media.

Dylan's tragic death comes just months after Danish ace Christian Eriksen had to be resuscitated on the pitch after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The 29-year-old collapsed during the first half of his nation's 1-0 defeat in the Euro 2020 Group B game against Finland.

Eriksen regained consciousness before being taken to hospital, where doctors decided he will be fitted with an under the skin heart starter.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Three-year-old AJ Elfalak

Boy, three, back with family after ‘miracle’ survival in Australian woodland
Belarus Opposition

Opposition activists in Belarus given lengthy prison sentences
People enjoy the sunshine in St James's Park on Sunday

Brits to bask in glorious sunshine as forecasters predict highs of 29C
Jerusalem (Adam Davy/PA)

Israel sets out rules for foreign tour groups amid coronavirus surge
The Taliban have said they have control of the whole of Afghanistan

Taliban claims control of whole of Afghanistan after 'taking' final province
The Parliament buildings stand in the central business district of Wellington, New Zealand (Nick Perry/PA)

Most of New Zealand to emerge from lockdown on Tuesday

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James reacted to the reported plans

James O'Brien's take on why the PM is concerned about social care finding
Karim Mussilhy was speaking LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We haven't been consulted': Grenfell activist on plans to demolish tower
Government 'erasing memory of Grenfell for convenience', Maajid Nawaz fears

Government 'erasing memory of Grenfell for convenience', Maajid Nawaz fears
Grenfell activist: 'You are not touching the tower until we say so'

Grenfell activist: 'You're not touching the tower until we say so'
Matthew Wright's furious row with caller over vaccinating children

Matthew Wright's furious row with caller over vaccinating children
Teaching union chief attacks government handling of school reopening

Teaching union chief attacks government handling of school reopening

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London