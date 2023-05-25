Rishi Sunak admits net migration figures remain 'too high' as numbers soar to record level of 606,000

25 May 2023, 14:22 | Updated: 25 May 2023, 14:25

The government is facing criticism over the rise in immigration despite a manifesto pledge to bring the numbers down
The government is facing criticism over the rise in immigration despite a manifesto pledge to bring the numbers down. Picture: Getty/ONS
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Rishi Sunak has admitted net migration is "too high" after official figures showed a record number of arrivals came to the UK last year.

Net migration in the UK soared to 606,000 in 2022, according to the latest official figures.

Some 1.2 million people arrived in the UK last year intending to stay for a year or more and 557,000 emigrated, adding 606,000 to the UK population.

The figure is up from 504,000 in the 12 months to June last year.

Speaking to This Morning, Mr Sunak said: "Numbers are too high, it's as simple as that, and I want to bring them down."

Asked whether numbers are 'out of control', he added: "Well, no, I think the numbers are just too high."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Meanwhile, the asylum backlog in the UK has hit a new record high as the immigration minister appeared to suggest processing claims faster could encourage more people to come to the country through illegal routes.

More than 100,000 people waited longer than six months for an initial decision on their case, the latest figures showed.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said he is "confident" the Government will clear the legacy asylum backlog by the end of 2023.

The comments came shortly after he suggested that processing migrant claims faster would likely "lead to an increase" in people crossing the Channel.

"I'm confident that we're going to get the legacy backlog cleared by the end of the year," he said.

Rishi Sunak has already refused to commit to Boris Johnson’s manifesto pledge
Rishi Sunak has already refused to commit to Boris Johnson’s manifesto pledge. Picture: Alamy

Net migration figures have soared in recent years. When the Conservative party pledged to bring down net migration in 2019, figures stood at 271,000.

This year's figure is also up 118,000 compared to 2021 numbers.

The ONS said factors contributing to relatively high levels of immigration over the past 18 months include people coming to the UK from non-EU countries for work, study, and for humanitarian purposes, including those arriving from Ukraine and Hong Kong.

Read More: Tory MP thrown out of Commons for heckling Sir Keir Starmer as Labour leader blasts government over migration figures

Ahead of the release of the figures, Stephen Kinnock criticised the government, telling LBC: "It will say that they've lost control of the issue.

"They have failed to have a strategy in place for our local labour market, and as a result of that, employers are being forced to reach for overseas immigration.

"We need a much more balanced approach, ensuring that we have the immigration we need of course, but that there's much more opportunity for skills, productivity training, workforce planning to get our economy firing on all cylinders again."

In recent days Rishi Sunak has attempted to distance himself from the Tories’ election pledge to reduce net migration.

Read more: Overseas students banned from bringing family to UK as they ‘make limited contribution to the economy’

Flying to the G7 summit in Japan earlier this month the PM was asked whether he stood by the manifesto pledge to bring the numbers down.

Rishi Sunak pointed the finger at his predecessors in No10, saying only: “I've inherited some numbers, I want to bring the numbers down."

There were 45,755 people detected arriving to the UK by small boats in 2022
There were 45,755 people detected arriving to the UK by small boats in 2022. Picture: Alamy

The PM added: "I've said I do want to bring legal migration down. I think illegal migration is undoubtedly the country's priority, and you can see all the work I'm putting into that.”

The record levels of net migration are down to a "series of unprecedented world events throughout 2022 and the lifting of restrictions following the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic", the ONS said.

The director of the Centre for International Migration at the ONS said numbers arriving on humanitarian routes increased over the 12-month period.

Read More: 'Common sense rather than government by gimmick': Shadow Minister takes aim at Tories' migration plans

Jay Lindop said: "The main drivers of the increase were people coming to the UK from non-EU countries for work, study and for humanitarian purposes, including those arriving from Ukraine and Hong Kong.

"For the first time since using our new methods to measure migration, we have also included asylum seekers in our estimates, with around 1 in 12 non-EU migrants coming via this route.

"There are some signs that the underlying drivers behind these high levels of migration are changing. As lockdown restrictions were lifted in 2021, we saw a sharp increase in students arriving.

"Recent data suggests that those arriving in 2021 are now leaving the country, with the overall share of non-EU immigration for students falling in 2022.

"In contrast, those arriving on humanitarian routes increased over the 12 months. Evidence also suggests immigration has slowed in recent months, potentially demonstrating the temporary nature of these events."

Rishi Sunak has already refused to commit to Boris Johnson’s manifesto pledge to bring down overall immigration levels. He says he wants immigration to fall but failed to stick to the pledge made by the Conservatives at the last general election.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Nine arrests over Cardiff riots that broke out following crash that killed two teenagers

The academic in postcolonial literature has accused Beatrix Potter of cultural appropriation.

Beatrix Potter accused of 'cultural appropriation' amid claims Peter Rabbit stories originated in African folktales

Two young people died at the beauty spot

Two young people drown and four rescued in tragedy at east Yorkshire beauty spot

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu attends a session of the Council of Defence Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) in Minsk, Belarus

Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

Rightmove reveal top five most viewed homes - including a £5 million 'coastal masterpiece'

Rightmove reveal top five most viewed homes - including a £5 million 'coastal masterpiece'

Police officers stand guard on a street leading to a building where a man was holed up in Nakano, central Japan

‘Three dead’ after attack by man with rifle and knife

Florida governor Ron DeSantis

Republican Ron DeSantis launches presidential campaign to challenge Donald Trump

The group said they had "rescued" the lambs from the King's estate

Animal activists brazenly take 'the King's sheep' from Charles' Sandringham estate saying they 'rescued' them

Jan Egeland, the secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, meets with the head of Kandahar’s Economy Directorate, Mawlawi Abdul Salam Baryali, in Kandahar

Taliban ‘agree to consider allowing women to resume agency work in Kandahar’

Chris Packham won the court case agains two men, while a third claim was dismissed

Chris Packham wins libel case against two men over false tiger donation accusations

Police Scotland Chief Constable Sir Iain LIvingstone

Police Scotland 'institutionally racist' says Chief Constable

Orla Sloan stalked and harassed several Chelsea players, including England international Mason Mount

'Devil Baby' Mason Mount stalker made '£50k from eating Percy Pigs naked' and was banned for dancing in Asda aisle

The Nuri rocket lifts off

South Korea launches first commercial-grade satellite

Una Healy has addressed reports she was in a 'throuple' with David Haye for the first time in the Global podcast with Vogue Williams and Michelle McNally.

'It wasn't a throuple': Una Healy breaks silence to address David Haye relationship rumours

Moment have-a-go hero douses Just Stop Oil protesters at Chelsea Flower Show

Have-a-go hero hoses down Just Stop Oil activists after Chelsea Flower Show orange powder stunt

Tina fans in the West End were given news of her death half way through last night's performance

Moment cast of Tina Turner The Musical tell devastated audience that the legendary singer had just died

Latest News

See more Latest News

Denis Pushilin, head of the Russian-controlled Donetsk region, sets a Russian-controlled Donetsk region flag atop of a damaged building in Bakhmut, Ukraine

Wagner head says his forces are handing control of Bakhmut to Moscow

Ukraine has admitted killing Vladimir Putin is a top priority

Ukraine admits Putin and Wagner chief are on 'kill list' - but efforts have been hampered by Vladimir's 'body doubles'
The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station

Nuclear watchdog asks Fukushima operator to assess risk from reactor damage

The South Korean army’s drones fly during South Korea-US joint military drills at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea

South Korean and US troops hold live-fire drills near border with North Korea

A Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location

Iran unveils latest version of ballistic missile

Just Stop Oil protesters targeted the Chelsea Flower Show in London on Thursday morning

‘Utterly contemptible’ Just Stop Oil target ‘Britain’s greenest event’ the Chelsea Flower Show as three arrested
Mum who killed 38-day-old son with paracetamol days after breaking baby's leg jailed for five years

Teenage mum who killed 38-day-old son by spiking his bottle with paracetamol days after breaking baby's leg jailed
The government is facing criticism over the rise in immigration despite a manifesto pledge to bring the numbers down

Net migration soars to record high of 606,000 despite government pledge to bring numbers down
Investigators will search a remote reservoir in Portugal on Thursday

'Credible evidence' that Madeleine McCann prime suspect visited reservoir 'days after she vanished'
Concerns grew after she failed to show up for her shift at Tipple Bar the following day, a move Lancashire Police described as "out of character".

Body recovered from river following 5 day hunt for missing woman, 24, who failed to arrive at work at Lancashire cocktail bar

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland (pictured), 81, from Essex, was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Sister of great-grandmother hit and killed by police outrider escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh 'loved the royals'
Mike Tindall shared his thoughts about the Coronation.

Mike Tindall reveals King’s Coronation was ‘frustrating’ as former rugby star says he ‘couldn’t see’
Helen Holland (pictured), 81, from Essex, was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh ‘deeply saddened’ after great-grandmother hit and killed by police outrider

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James and Chemical Weapons expert

Expert banned from government event says Jacob Rees-Mogg's legislation smells like ‘stalinism’
'But how will that stop the boats?': Nick Ferrari presses Shadow Immigration Minister on Labour's solutions

'Common sense rather than government by gimmick': Shadow Minister takes aim at Tories' migration plans
Are working class students being put off university?

Is university once again beyond the reach of working class students?

Shelagh migration 'self-harm'

'Assuming that people in the boats are a danger to us is self-harm,' says Shelagh Fogarty

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID with no loved ones as Partygate continued

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID without loved ones around him as Partygate continued
Boris Johnson 'definitely' will answer questions on lockdown breaches, Rachel Johnson says

Boris Johnson 'definitely' will answer questions on lockdown breaches, Rachel Johnson says

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Tuesday's show

Andrew Marr: Suella Braverman is facing a controversy bigger than her speeding awareness course
Brexit caller

‘They’re like drug dealers!’: Tearful anti-Brexit caller doesn’t feel he belongs to a country anymore
Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex govt adviser

Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex-govt adviser
Lisa Nandy and Nick Ferrari

'It's a source of embarrassment': Nick Ferrari challenges Labour's Lisa Nandy on Rachel Reeves' luxury flight

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit