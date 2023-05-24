Tory MP thrown out of Commons for heckling Sir Keir Starmer as Labour leader blasts government over migration figures

24 May 2023, 12:39 | Updated: 24 May 2023, 12:52

Sir Lindsay Hoyle booted out Paul Bristow
Sir Lindsay Hoyle booted out Paul Bristow.

By Will Taylor

A Tory MP has been booted out of the House of Commons after heckling Sir Keir Starmer during a debate about immigration.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer exchanged verbal attacks in Wednesday's Prime Minister's Question's when Speaker Sir Linsday Hoyle stopped them.

Sir Keir was being heckled as he began a question though it was hard to hear what was said.

"Mr Bristow, I think you're going to be leaving," Sir Lindsay told the MP for Peterborough.

"I'm asking you to leave now, otherwise I'll name you. I'm not having it, and I've warned you before - it's the same people."

He then gestured to the exit and warned he would be willing to do the same to Labour MPs.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle had warned members about listening to the questions and answers as Sir Keir made a jibe at home secretary Suella Braverman.

Tory MP thrown out of Commons

Referencing the ongoing controversy about allegations she tried to get officials to arrange a private speeding course - then accepted points on her licence - as well as the Government's migration points system, Sir Keir said: "Why does he think his home secretary seems to have such a problem coping with points-based systems?"

The exchange came ahead of official figures that are expected to show net migration rose from 504,000 in the year to June 2022 to more than 700,000 in the year to December.

Read more: Suella Braverman will not be sacked over claims she asked civil servants to arrange private speed awareness course

Mr Sunak hit back by saying he was taking away the right for international students to bring their dependants to the UK and would tighten the rules on post-study work.

Standing in front of a beaming Ms Braverman, Rishi Sunak said of Labour: "There are absolutely no ideas. There are absolutely no ideas, no semblance that there would be any control.

"Why? Because he believes in an open door migration policy."

Paul Bristow was kicked out the Commons
Paul Bristow was kicked out the Commons.

But Sir Keir hit back: "If anyone wants to see what uncontrolled migration looks like, all they've got to do is wake up tomorrow morning, listen to the headlines and see what this government-"

The speaker then intervened with Mr Bristow, a Boris Johnson supporter.

Ms Braverman is not only under pressure because of migration figures, which are inflated partially due to people arriving for Hong Kong, where China has tightened its grip, and Ukrainian refugees.

Read more: Sending migrants to Rwanda 'best available option' to crush people-smuggling gangs, David Cameron says

She is facing questions about allegations over the speeding awareness course.

However, earlier on Wednesday it was confirmed she will not be sacked by Mr Sunak.

Ms Braverman once again "expressed regret" over how she handled arranging a speed awareness course in a letter to the Prime Minister.

She said she "deeply regrets that my actions may have given rise" to a "perception" that she sought "bespoke arrangements" when organising her speed awareness course.

Responding to her letter, Mr Sunak said: "I am reassured you take these matters seriously.

"You have provided a thorough account, apologised and expressed regret."

