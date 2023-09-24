Sunak to 'fight general election on pledge to keep pension triple lock' despite warnings it is 'unsustainable'

24 September 2023, 09:34

Jeremy Hunt previously told LBC the Conservatives remain "committed" to the triple lock
Jeremy Hunt previously told LBC the Conservatives remain "committed" to the triple lock. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Rishi Sunak is set to fight the next general election centred around the pledge to keep the pension 'triple lock'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told LBC's Nick Ferrari that the Conservative prty remains "committed to the triple lock".

"We introduced the triple lock. Because of the triple lock the Conservatives introduced, there are 200,000 fewer pensioners in poverty than when we came in in 2010."It's a policy we believe in," Mr Hunt told LBC.

When grilled further by Nick on whether that meant he would promise it would definitely be in the manifesto, he failed to guarantee it.

Mr Hunt added: "It's a very valiant attempt to get me to tell you what's going to be in the next Conservative manifesto. And I would not expect anything less, but I'm really sorry."

The prime is understood to have made the decision to keep the pension triple lock after being told it would be "political suicide" to ditch it, the Mail on Sunday reports.

Under the triple lock, state pensions rise in line whichever is the highest out of three factors: inflation, wage growth, or 2.5 per cent

Sunak looks poised to keep the pension 'triple lock'
Sunak looks poised to keep the pension 'triple lock'. Picture: Getty

This is despite a warning from the work and pensions secretary Mel Stride, who told LBC last month the policy is "unsustainable" in the long term.

Read More: Sunak and Hunt mull major inheritance tax cut before election as policy blitz begins to turn around poll woes

Read More: 'Colossal waste of public money': Mayor of London joins senior Tory critics as Sunak set to scrap northern leg of HS2

Mr Sunak and the Government appear to be gearing up for the next general election, which looks set to take place in either May or November 2024.

A series of policy announcements have been made by the Conservative party in recent months, including a U-turn on Net Zero policies and the ban of XL Bully dogs.

Mr Hunt and Mr Sunak are also reportedly considering cutting inheritance tax, before abvolishing it all together, in a bid to win back voters before the election.

Jeremy Hunt says even after interest rates being held at 5.25% tax cuts are "impossible"

It also appears increasingly likely that the northern leg of HS2 is going to be scrapped amid spiralling costs.

When asked about plans to scrap the high-speed rail line north of Birmingham, Defence Secrerary Grant Shapps said the prime minister was willing to make tough choices.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Kosovo police officer guards the road near the village of Banjska

Kosovo police officer killed and another injured as tensions with Serbia rise

An armed police officer has been charged with the murder of Chris Kaba

Braverman backs armed cops who hand in weapons after officer charged with Chris Kaba murder

Taiwan fire scene

Two more bodies found in rubble of Taiwanese factory explosion

Top Gear is said to be unlikely to make a comeback

Freddie Flintoff 'raised safety concerns with Top Gear crew on day of 130mph horror crash'

Manchester United played away at Burnley on Saturday night

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford involved in 'serious car crash' after Burnley game

Donald Trump said he "always knew Sunak was smart"

'Green New Hoax': Donald Trump praises Rishi Sunak's Net Zero U-turn as he slams 'ridiculous climate mandates'

Waves break along the jetty at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, Virginia

Downgraded tropical storm Ophelia still poses threat, hurricane centre says

Palestinians inspect a damaged building

Two Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank, health officials say

An armed police officer has been charged with the murder of Chris Kaba

Armed cops in Met Police hand in weapons in protest after officer charged with murder of Chris Kaba

Cops were called to Redcar Road, Blackpool

Police launch murder investigation after woman, in her 50s, found dead with multiple injuries in Blackpool

Rishi Sunak is destined to scrap the northern leg of HS2 due to spiralling costs

'Colossal waste of public money': Mayor of London joins senior Tory critics as Sunak set to scrap northern leg of HS2

Congress Budget

Republican colleagues implore holdouts not to shut down government

The prime minister has been urged not to scrap the HS2 second leg.

Senior Tories warn Sunak against ‘delivering mutilated HS2’ amid concerns PM plans to scrap northern leg

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are considering abolishing inheritance tax to help them win the next election

Sunak and Hunt mull major inheritance tax cut before election as policy blitz begins to turn around poll woes

Downing Street's chief mouser Larry, 16, is in ill-health according to reports

Downing Street's pet cat Larry in 'ill-health' as officials plan protocol in case of chief mouser's death

A Chichester hotel has cancelled weddings and parties at short notice 'as it prepares to house asylum seekers' after an abrupt closure.

Hotel cancels weddings and Christmas parties as it closes 'to house asylum seekers'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A murder investigation is underway after a stabbing in Jubilee Park, Bromley

Detectives appeal for witnesses after teenager fatally stabbed in leafy south east London neighbourhood
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian minister lashes out at the West but barely mentions Ukraine in UN speech

Furious dog owners descended on London to protest against the proposed ban on American XL Bullies after a spate of attacks by the breed.

Thousands of XL Bully owners descend on London to protest against proposed breed ban

Amazon Prime will introduce ads from next year

Amazon Prime Video to introduce ads for subscribers to raise more cash after competitors

Canada Ukraine Zelenskyy Visit

Trudeau pledges Canada’s support for Ukraine and punishment for Russia

Pope Francis attends the final session of the Rencontres Mediterraneennes meeting at the Palais du Pharo in Marseille, southern France

Pope Francis insists Europe does not have migrant ’emergency’

Police are hunting a grey XL Bully (stock image)

Police hunt grey XL Bully and owner after man mauled by dog in south London

Small-boat migrants must stay in three star hotels as a minimum, the Home Office has said

Small-boat migrants must stay in three-star hotels as a minimum, new Home Office contract says as costs soar
Niko, a pet squirrel, on the shoulder of Yeison in their tent at a migrant camp in Matamoros, Mexico

Venezuelan faces having to part with pet squirrel after making it to US border

Russia's Black Sea naval headquarters has been hit by a missile strike

Ukraine claims 'senior officers' killed after 'British' missile smashes into Russian Black Sea navy HQ in Crimea

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles
King Charles made a historic address to the French Senate

King Charles receives rapturous applause after paying tribute to late Queen in emotional speech in French senate
King Charles made a historic address to the French Senate

'She loved France, France loved her': Emotional Charles remembers Queen's 'golden bond' with France in historic address

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules
Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller
JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others
JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien
The joint doctors strike on Wednesday is 'a moment in history', Andrew Marr said.

Andrew Marr: First ever joint doctors' strikes are an ‘immensely worrying’ moment in history that will cause ‘real harm’
Brook House

Sangita Myska links attitude of political leaders to 'toxic culture' revealed at immigration removal centre
James O'Brien appalled by proposal that doctors could be forced of picket lines

James O'Brien appalled by doctors set to be 'forced off picket lines'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit