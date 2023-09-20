‘Rishi Sunak has sold out the biggest economic opportunity of the 21st century,’ Shadow Environment Secretary says

Labour's Shadow Environment Secretary said the decision will "threaten the future economy". Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The prime minister’s ‘U-turn’ on the sale of petrol and diesel cars has robbed Britain of the opportunity to ‘lead the world in the economy of the future’, the Shadow Environment Secretary has told LBC.

The prime minister announced today the ban would come into place in 2035, five years later than originally planned, though insisted the government remains committed to becoming net zero by 2050.

But Labour has hit out at Rishi Sunak for “threatening the future economy” by delaying the green energy pledges.

“The most damaging thing the PM has done is sold out the biggest economic opportunity of the 21st century,” Labour’s Shadow Environment Secretary Steve Reed told Ben Kentish.

“And that is for Britain to lead the world in the transition to the green economy, with all of the jobs and opportunities that come with that.”

As well as pushing back the ban on petrol and diesel cars in today’s announcement, the government also said it will give people “far more time” to change over to heat pumps in their homes.

The move has caused uproar among those in the Conservative party, including former energy minister Chris Skidmore, who told LBC: "There's a complete lack of certainty, clarity, and consistency over the UK's Net Zero pathway."

Labour has said it would reverse the decision to delay the ban on petrol and diesel cars if elected. Picture: Alamy

Mr Reed continued: “Business and the motor industry are absolutely furious about this - they have been investing in shifting to electric vehicles for years now with a 2030 dedline and Rishi Sunak has jettisoned it.

“Potential investors will see that the UK government is chaotic and indecisive - that damages all of us. “

“Threatening the future of the economy as well by jettisoning this opportunity to lead the world in the economy of the future.

“We’re losing out to our competitors and we’re losing the well-paid, secure jobs that British people need up and down this country.”

Tory peer Zac Goldsmith - who resigned over Mr Sunak's "apathy for the environment" - called for a snap election in the wake of the policy announcement.

Meanwhile, those on the right of the Tory party, including former prime minister Liz Truss, have backed Mr Sunak's major policy shift.

Rishi Sunak unveiled the plans on Wednesday evening. Picture: Getty

Mr Sunak conceded there is "lots of resistance" to his row back on climate pledges, as he dodged a question on whether he was making the move in a panic ahead of the next general election.

Mr Reed also warned of the impact the ‘U-turn’ could have on future household bills.

He said: “By failing to transition, we’re stuck in the past with fossil fuels that cost people more and household bills and business bills will be higher as a result. It’s a doom-loop that the Tories are stuck in, and today rishi sunak voted for the past instead of the future.

“He’s selling our economy out by failing to invest in the good green jobs of the future, we all lose out because of this and our bills will be higher because of this - it’s a disaster all round and Labour won’t tolerate it.”