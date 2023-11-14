Rishi Sunak ditches Suella Braverman's ban on tents for the homeless as ring-wing Tories revolt grows

14 November 2023, 16:21

Suella Braverman's proposal to ban homeless people sleeping in tents has been shelved following her sacking
Suella Braverman's proposal to ban homeless people sleeping in tents has been shelved following her sacking. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Rishi Sunak has killed off Suella Braverman's proposed crackdown on homeless people sleeping in tents after sacking her as home secretary.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Downing Street said it has shelved plans to fine charities who hand out tents to rough sleepers, as well as ban people from sleeping in tents in towns and cities.

It is understood the Prime Minister's decision to fire Mrs Braverman was prompted partly by the controversy over her hardline approach to rough sleeping.

She was slammed after claiming many people living on the streets were doing so as a "lifestyle choice".

Suella Braverman, between James Cleverly, right, and Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lucy Frazer, left, at the Remembrance Day service. She was sacked the following day
Suella Braverman, between James Cleverly, right, and Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lucy Frazer, left, at the Remembrance Day service. She was sacked the following day. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Teacher wanted by police after holding sign comparing Sunak and Braverman to coconuts at Palestine protest

Read More: Cabinet reshuffle as it happened: Cameron appointed foreign secretary and Braverman sacked in top team shake-up

But Mrs Braverman's ousting from Cabinet - which came after another row over her stance on pro-Palestinian protests - has infuriated the Tory Right.

She had insisted the Government could not "allow our streets to be taken over by rows of tents occupied by people, many of them from abroad, living on the streets as a lifestyle choice".

Mrs Braverman claimed that without action, British cities were at risk of ending up like San Francisco and Los Angeles where "weak policies have led to an explosion of crime, drug taking, and squalor.

"What I want to stop, and what the law abiding majority wants us to stop, is those who cause nuisance and distress to other people by pitching tents in public spaces, aggressively begging, stealing, taking drugs, littering, and blighting our communities," she said.

It was reported that Mrs Braverman had pitched the inclusion of tough new laws as part of the new Criminal Justice Bill, which was unveiled as part of the King's Speech last week.

This included a new civil penalty for charities to stop them giving out tents to homeless people for free, as well as a ban on tents in urban areas - except on people's own land.

The PM's official spokesman said: "It's not going to be introduced in the Criminal Justice Bill. I'm not aware of any plans for its introduction elsewhere."

Member of the Tory right have reacted furiously to yesterday's reshuffle.

One group of Braverman supporters - known as the New Conservatives - made a fierce intervention against what they view as the Prime Minister's 'centrist' shift.

In a statement they accused Mr Sunak of abandoning 'Red Wall' voters who delivered Boris Johnson's 80-seat majority at the 2019 general election.

Miriam Cates and Danny Kruger, the co-chairpeople of the group, warned the PM he was "walking away" from those voters who brought the Tories their victory four years ago.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Travellers wait to check in and board flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, Netherlands

Dutch government shelves plans to reduce flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel

Palestinians call for evacuation of Gaza’s largest hospital amid battles outside

Suella Braverman has released a stinging resignation letter

Suella Braverman's stinging resignation letter: Read the text in full

Suella Braverman blasted Rishi Sunak in a scathing letter attacking the prime minister

Suella Braverman accuses Rishi Sunak of 'betraying the nation' in scathing resignation letter

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius (right)

EU struggles to produce and send promised ammunition to Ukraine

A man has been arrested for manslaughter over the death of Adam Johnson

Man arrested for manslaughter of ice hockey player Adam Johnson killed during match

Several footballers in France are said to have used 'witch doctors'

'You're like a slave': Footballers tell of witch doctors extorting vast sums and urging animal sacrifice to boost careers
The YouTube app

YouTube creators will have to disclose use of generative AI in videos

Fighting continues to rage around the Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza City’s largest medical facility, preventing bodies from being removed amid the relentless strikes.

Gaza's biggest hospital is 'nearly a cemetery', says WHO, as hundreds are buried in mass grave amid relentless strikes

Two Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines stand off the coast of Virginia Beach, Virginia

German government grants loan guarantee to Siemens Energy

Captain Tom Moore (main) his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore (top r) and the Ingram-Moore family home including spa (bottom right)

Inside the fight for Captain Tom's legacy: 'The hero, his daughter and the illegally built home-spa'

Dani Alves

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves to face trial on sexual assault charge in Spain

Luis Diaz has been reunited with his family after they were kidnapped

Luis Diaz tearful as he is reunited with his parents after kidnapping ordeal

Man admits spray painting the ulez camera near to his home in Bromley

Ulez camera vandal admits criminal damage with spray paint in first successful prosecution

Rita Roberts was 31 when she moved to Antwerp from Cardiff in February 1992

How the British ‘woman with flower tattoo’ was identified: Name of Belgium murder victim revealed as police hunt killer

Liberian President George Weah

Liberia’s leader faces tight run-off vote for second term against challenger

Latest News

See more Latest News

The daughter of the Hotel Rwanda hero has called for the UK to drop its migrant deportation scheme

'Don't send them to a dictatorship': Daughter of tortured Hotel Rwanda hero demands end to 'unconscionable' migrant plan
The group will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on 4 January

‘The depths of human depravity’: Seven members of Glasgow paedophile gang found guilty

Alistair Macrow was questioned by MPs from the business and trade select committee in the Palace of Westminster today after an investigation uncovered hundreds of allegations of harassment at its restaurants.

McDonald's receives 'one or two' sexual harassment claims from staff every week, UK boss admits
A wounded Palestinian boy in the emergency room of the Shifa Hospital

Palestinians call for evacuation of hundreds of patients from Gaza hospital

The armed robbers

Moment armed robber threatens shop workers with gun in north London Tesco

Kate and William posted this photo on Instagram

Kate and William lead royal well-wishes to King Charles as they share photos to mark his 75th birthday
French visa rules for second homeowners could be changed

France looks to relax 90-day stay limit for Brits with holiday homes, who have been 'punished by Brexit'
Weekly Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street

'The grown-ups are back in the building' - why Rishi Sunak has brought David Cameron back

Iceland is braced for a volcanic eruption

Iceland braced for volcanic eruption as river of magma flows under town and huge cracks open up in the ground
Palestinians wounded in Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip

Thousands flee Gaza’s main hospital but hundreds still trapped by fighting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles and Prince Harry

Prince Harry to give King a birthday call in fresh olive branch as Charles celebrates 75th birthday
Charles has released a new portrait ahead of his 75th birthday

Charles releases new portrait ahead of 75th birthday, with King still 'in great pain' over rift with Harry
Prince Harry has been given the legal green light to sue the Daily Mail's publisher

Prince Harry gets legal green light to sue Daily Mail publisher

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit