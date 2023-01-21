Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab defends Rishi Sunak after PM slapped with fine for not wearing seatbelt

21 January 2023, 12:22 | Updated: 21 January 2023, 13:33

Rishi Sunak was fined for not wearing a seatbelt
Rishi Sunak was fined for not wearing a seatbelt. Picture: LBC/Twitter

By Kit Heren

The Deputy Prime Minister has defended Rishi Sunak after the PM was hit with a fine for not wearing

Mr Sunak was issued with a fixed penalty notice for not wearing a seatbelt while travelling in a moving car, Lancashire Police said on Friday evening.

His deputy Dominic Raab said on Saturday that the PM accepted the mistake and wanted to "crack on with... delivering for the country".

"I think it was inadvertent, he's put his hands straight up and said this was a mistake, he's very sorry about it, he's said he'll pay the fine, Mr Raab told LBC's Andrew Castle on Saturday. "It's an inadvertent mistake but these things shouldn't happen and I think the right thing to do is to put your hand up and say 'look this was wrong, it was a mistake and I'm sorry.'"

Police previously said they were "looking into" a video of the prime minister not wearing a seatbelt in the back of a moving car, which was filmed as part of a promotional video.

The Prime Minister will pay the fine issued by Lancashire Constabulary and "fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologised", a No10 spokesperson said on Friday.

They said: "The Prime Minister fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologised. He will of course comply with the fixed penalty."

Reacting to the prime minister's fine, Labour described Mr Sunak as "hapless" and a "laughing stock".

"Hapless Rishi Sunak's levelling up photo-op has blown up in his face and turned him into a laughing stock," said a spokesman.

"He started the week hoping people would be grateful for a partial refund on the money that has been stripped from them over 13 years of the Tories. But instead he got a warring party and yet another fine from the police.

"Just when you thought this Tory government couldn't get any more ridiculous, they manage it."

The Prime Minister previously said sorry for taking off his seatbelt during the car ride to film the clip, with his spokesman saying it was a "brief error of judgement" and he "fully accepts this was a mistake".

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said today: "You will be aware that a video has been circulating on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire.

"After looking into this matter, we have today (Friday, January 20th) issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty."

Rishi Sunak Visits Lancashire
Rishi Sunak Visits Lancashire. Picture: Getty
Rishi Sunak Visits Lancashire And County Durham
Rishi Sunak Visits Lancashire And County Durham. Picture: Getty

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said: "Rishi Sunak is a total liability."

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: "Rishi Sunak has shown the same disregard for the rules as Boris Johnson, and now becomes the second ever Prime Minister to be fined by the police.

"From partygate to seatbelt gate, these Conservative politicians are just taking the British people for fools.

"Whilst they continue to behave as though it's one rule for them and another for everyone else, this fine is a reminder that the Conservatives eventually get their comeuppance."

Read More: Fury as pupils as young as 7 asked if they are transgender in Scottish schools under SNP plans branded 'indoctrination'

Read More: Anger after Tory MP uses own staffer to show it's possible to live off £30k, go on holiday and not use food banks

It is the second time the prime minister has been handed a fixed-penalty notice (FPN) by police in nine months.

In April last year, Mr Sunak, who was Chancellor at the time, was fined for breaching lockdown rules, alongisde Boris Johnsons and his wife Carrie.

They are understood to have paid £50 each - a reduced rate as the fixed penalty notices were settled within 14 days.

After he was handed a FPN for breaching lockdown rules, Mr Sunak said: "I understand that for figures in public office, the rules must be applied stringently in order to maintain public confidence.

"I respect the decision that has been made and have paid the fine.

"I know people sacrificed a great deal during Covid, and they will find this situation upsetting. I deeply regret the frustration and anger caused and I am sorry.

"Like the prime minister, I am focused on delivering for the British people at this challenging time."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rhett Wilson

Police officer jailed for abusing his position to have sex with vulnerable women

Russia Ukraine War Helicopter Crash

Volodymyr Zelensky honours people killed in helicopter crash in Kyiv

Miss Wales Darcey Corria

Miss Wales rushed to hospital with 'broken neck and pelvis' after horror crash that closed motorway for hours

Carrie McGuinness

Laughing killer teacher who told neighbour how she stabbed partner jailed for 15 years for manslaughter

Baruch Taub and Benjamin Hafetz

'I love you... we lost engines': Chilling last messages from passenger to families before plane crash

Robert Maudsley

British 'cannibal serial killer' sets world record for longest time spent in solitary confinement

Sajid Javid has said some patients should have to pay

'Charge patients for A&E and GP visits to fix unsustainable NHS', Tory ex-health secretary Sajid Javid says

India Sexual Harassment

Indian wrestlers end protest over sexual harassment claims

Mr Flintoff was filming Top Gear

Andrew Flintoff 'could never return to Top Gear' after horror smash left him 'psychologically traumatised'

APTOPIX Peru Political Crisis

Anti-government protesters clash with police in Peru for second day

A 27-year-old man has been arrested

Man, 27, re-arrested on terrorism charges after suspicious package found in maternity wing at Leeds hospital

Chris Hipkins

Chris Hipkins set to be New Zealand’s next prime minister

Labour has called on the Prime Minister to sack Mr Zahawi

Labour calls for Nadhim Zahawi to be sacked after Tory Party chairman made to pay ‘million pound’ fine to taxman

Dame Ann Gloag after being made a Dame Commander at an investiture ceremony

Stagecoach Group co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences

Rebekah Vardy has thanked firefighters after the blaze

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy's private gym at their £2.5m mansion destroyed in horror blaze

Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand PM

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jade Samuels said her daughter's school has a "racist" hair policy

Fury as Birmingham school bans girl from playground and canteen over 'racist' hair policy

Oliver Lewin will spend six and a half years in jail

Covid conspiracy theorist jailed for plotting terror attack to 'bring down the government'

Detectives are appealing for information following a series of incidents of indecent exposure in east London.

Police hunt 'night flasher' who exposed himself to elderly women through their letterboxes

Rishi Sunak said sorry for taking his seatbelt off during a video recording

Rishi Sunak 'fully accepts mistake' and will pay fine for not wearing seatbelt while filming video in moving car
A resident leaves the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure on Wednesday in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine as Kyiv craves tanks

Former US president Donald Trump

Donald Trump and lawyer fined for filing ‘bogus’ claim against Hillary Clinton

Sir Mark Rowley has pledged to turn around the force

'I will win back your trust': Met chief vows to turn around scandal-struck force with nine point plan
The fire broke out on a residential road near London Fields, Hackney.

Bus carrying school children engulfed in fireball as a thick plume of smoke closes East London street
Yousef Makki was stabbed to death in 2019

Family of teenager stabbed in fight with his friend win appeal for new inquest into his death
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Coroner says actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh

The term 'white privilege' is 'racist' according to teacher who condemns anti-racism training
Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos speech and will vote for him in next election

Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos forum and will vote for him in next election
James seatbelt

‘For a safe pair of hands he sure breaks a lot of laws!’: James O’Brien jabs at PM amid seatbelt scandal
James O'Brien

James O'Brien destroys Tory MP Lee Anderson for using his staffer as 'a human shield'

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Nick Ferrari

'We must give Ukraine every single weapon to push Russia out!' says caller, as Germany faces pressure to send tanks
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The collapse of electric battery maker BritishVolt matters more than the PM doling out public money
levelling up

Labour MP says Levelling up funding is 'fixed' after PM's constituency received £19m

James O'Brien

James O'Brien laughs at 'mad' Henry VIII story in this 'Woke Watch'

James O’Brien hammers ‘callous ignorance’ of Tories who blame the financially struggling for their suffering

James O’Brien hammers Tories for their ‘callous ignorance’ towards the financially struggling

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit