RAF jets shot down ‘a number’ of Iranian drones attacking Israel, Rishi Sunak says

Rishi Sunak confirmed a number of Iranian drones attacking Israel were shot down by RAF jets. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

RAF jets shot down a 'number of drones' fired by Iran in its attack on Israel on Saturday night, Rishi Sunak has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Sunak condemned Iran's attack on Israel as he said the UK participated in an "international coordinated effort" to intercept missiles and drones fired from Iran.

Speaking from Downing Street on Sunday, Mr Sunak said: "I want to pay tribute to the bravery of our pilots.

"I can confirm that our pilots did shoot down a number of Iranian attack drones."

He said lives were saved "not just in Israel, but in neighbouring countries such as Jordan as well".

Mr Sunak said Iran sent both missiles and attack drones but did not specify how many were shot down by RAF forces.

He described Iran's attack as a "dangerous and unnecessary escalation which I've condemned in strongest terms".

More updates to follow