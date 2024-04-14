‘Together we will win’: Netanyahu vows to fight off attacks from Iran after over 300 drones and missiles fired

The IDF said over 300 weapons were fired by Iran.
The IDF said over 300 weapons were fired by Iran. Picture: Alamy/IDF

By Jenny Medlicott

More than 300 drones and missiles were fired by Iran overnight - 'nearly all' of which were intercepted with the help of the RAF and the US military, an IDF spokesman has said.

Explosions were spotted in the air as Israel's defence systems intercepted Iranian ordinances during the first direct attack since the 1970s on Saturday night.

Air raid sirens were sounded across Israel to warn civilians of the threat from above after the Israel Defense Force (IDF) warned of the incoming assault at 11pm local time (9pm BST).

In an update on Sunday morning, Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that more than 300 weapons had been fired by Iran, 99% of which were intercepted.

He said few of the missiles reached Israel, after Iran fired 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles.

He described the country’s interception mission as “a very significant strategic success” but said the situation is still unfolding and aircraft continue to patrol the skies.

“Iran pushed the Middle East towards escalation. We will do whatever is necessary,” he added.

While few of the missiles reached Israel, a seven-year-old girl was critically injured in the south of the country and an army base was lightly damaged.

Additional RAF jets have been moved to the region to bolster Operation Shader, the UK’s counter-Daesh operation in Iraq and Syria, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement on Sunday morning.

The MoD said it will continue to intercept any airborne attacks within its range of existing missions.

In an update posted to X on Sunday morning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “We intercepted. We blocked. Together we will win.”

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant also said he has carried out an operational situation assessment with officials in Israel’s defence establishment as he warned the situation is "not yet over".

He said: “Together with the United States and additional partners, we managed to defend the territory of the State of Israel. Very little damage was caused – this is the result of the IDF’s impressive operations.

“The campaign is not yet over - we must remain alert and attentive to the instructions published by the IDF and Homefront Command. We must be prepared for every scenario. Having said this, we have thwarted the most significant wave [of the attack], and we did so successfully.”

Speaking to LBC’s Matthew Wright, former foreign office minister Alistair Burt said the UK is "doing everything it can" to reduce tensions in the region.

He said: “The issue is where this goes from here.

“There is still an opportunity, as many countries are saying in their statements, to reduce this tension by saying to both states we can’t really go on like this, sooner or later, tit for tat goes wrong and then you have a real disaster in the region.”

He continued: “The UK is doing everything it can to warn of an increased risk of escalation, but the United Kingdom's support for the existence of the state of Israel is pretty well unquestioned throughout the UK and the political system, as is the case with the United States.

“By having military activity in the area to defend Israel, making a point to Iran about its activities, but it’s not designed to be aggressive or offensive, it’s designed to say to Iran there are consequences to actions - do not go any further. But I would imagine the private messaging to Israel will also be today: your response to this must be extremely careful, if not to escalate the situation still further.”

IDF pilots returning from the interception mission.
IDF pilots returning from the interception mission. Picture: IDF

Israel's sophisticated Iron Dome and other defences were seen intercepting drones and missiles - including parts of the disputed West Bank region.

Rockets fired by Hezbollah militants in Lebanon were also fired into northern Israel during the attack.

An IDF spokesperson earlier confirmed that Israelis are no longer required to stay near bomb shelters - as the military gives the all-clear to civilians.

The Israeli army had ordered residents of the Golan Heights in the north and Nevatim, Dimona and Eilat in the south to stay close to a protected space - such as a shelter, stairwell or inner room - until further notice.

This photo taken on April 14, 2024 shows flares from explosions in the sky over Jerusalem as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts missiles and drones from Iran
Israel's sophisticated Iron Dome and other defences were seen intercepting drones and missiles - including parts of the disputed West Bank region. Picture: Alamy
Missiles seen in skies above Tel Aviv
Missiles seen in skies above Tel Aviv. Picture: Getty

The IDF confirmed that a "small number" of hits were recorded in Israel - including a military base in the south which suffered minor infrastructure damage.

No casualties have been recorded - as most of the weapons were intercepted by Israeli air defences - alongside their air force, and jets from the Royal Air Force (RAF) and US military.

Israel has called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to hold a vote on condemning the unprecedented attack.

An Israeli official vowed a "significant response" to the direct attack by Iran, Reuters news agency reported.

Interceptors missiles are launched into the sky early Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Interceptors missiles are launched into the sky early Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick). Picture: Alamy

The attack was warned of in recent days since the IDF killed two Iranian generals in an air strike on the regime's consulate in Damascus, Syria on April 1.

The attack was first confirmed on Saturday evening by the IDF - saying that the Shahed drones were expected above Israel "within hours".

The drone attack is the first time Iran had ever launched a full-scale military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

More than 200 killer drones and cruise missiles began entering Israel around 2am local time (midnight BST).

After the confirmation of the incoming attack, Israeli, British and American forces have worked to down the weapons in Jordanian and Syrian airspace.

Reuters news agency also reported a "first wave of ballistic missiles" have also been launched - citing Iranian state news.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chaired a meeting of the war council at the headquarters of the IDF in Tel Aviv.

Iranian media also confirmed at 10pm BST that they have launched "drones and missiles" towards "specific targets" in Israel.

Iran's ally Hezbollah then began firing rockets into northern Israel during the Iranian onslaught - as it has done frequently since the war in Gaza began in October 2023.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has convened his war cabinet in Tel Aviv in response to the attack
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chaired a meeting of the war council at the headquarters of the IDF in Tel Aviv. Picture: IDF

The hostile state's Revolutionary Guard said that the attack dubbed "Operation True Promise" is a "punishment for Israeli crimes".

In a televised address Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was prepared for a "direct attack from Iran" following its threats of retaliation for a deadly air strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1.

He said: "We are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong.

"We appreciate the US standing alongside Israel, as well as the support of Britain, France and many other countries."

The strong warning came after Iran seized a container ship linked to Israel in the Gulf, and as Israel announced it was closing schools nationwide for security reasons.

The Iranian Mission to the United Nations said on X: "Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus.

"The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe.

"It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!"

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "We are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong."
Netanyahu said: "We are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong.". Picture: Alamy

Israeli aviation authorities said they were closing the country's airspace to all flights as of 12.30am local time (10.30pm BST).

The attack is the latest escalation in tensions in the Middle East since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel - and will heighten fears of a full-scale regional conflict breaking out.

The Iranian attack has been widely condemned by allies of Israel and other world leaders.

After a meeting with security officials, Joe Biden tweeted: "I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran’s attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad."

Biden and Netanyahu are expected to talk on the phone imminently.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel.

"These strikes risk inflaming tensions and destabilising the region. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard."

“The UK will continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq. Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed.”

RAF planes have been confirmed to be involved in the defence of Israel - alongside US and Israeli aircraft.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron added: "Iran's reckless attacks on Israel will only further inflame tensions in the Middle East.

"The UK calls on the Iranian regime to stop this serious escalation, which is in no one’s interest."

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel. "These strikes risk inflaming tensions and destabilising the region. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard.". Picture: Alamy

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “We condemn the Iranian regime’s decision to subject Israelis to these unacceptable attacks.

“The international community has been united in urging restraint and we regret that yet again Iran has chosen a different, dangerous path.

“Our thoughts are with all those in the region who want peace and security not the fear and instability being generated by Iran.

“We continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of our other partners in the region, including Jordan and Iraq. We support all measures designed to restore calm as we must do all we can to prevent a wider regional war.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tweeted: "I strongly condemn the serious escalation represented by the large-scale attack launched on Israel by Iran.

"I call for an immediate cessation of these hostilities.

"Neither the region nor the world can afford another war."

The IDF posted on X around 11pm local time (9pm BST): "Iran launched UAVs from within its territory toward Israel a short while ago.

"The IDF is on high alert and is constantly monitoring the operational situation.

"The IDF Aerial Defense Array is on high alert, along with IAF fighter jets and Israeli Navy vessels that are on a defense mission in Israeli air and naval space. The IDF is monitoring all targets."

The confirmation comes after the US implemented 'force posture changes' earlier on Saturday, deploying extra military assets near Israel, as it prepared for 'real and credible' threats from Iran.

President Biden rushed back to the White House Situation Room from his holiday home in Delaware to monitor the situation.

He arrived at around 5pm EST (10pm BST).

The White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said earlier: "Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel.

"President Biden is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team and will meet with them this afternoon at the White House.

"His team is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners and allies. This attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours.

"President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel’s security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran".

Israel reports that dozens of Shahed drones (file photo) have been launched by Iran
Israel reports that dozens of Shahed drones (file photo) were launched by Iran alongside a barrage of missiles, both cruise and ballistic. Picture: Alamy

Former army officer Major General Tim Cross has told LBC he thinks Tehran is doing something it feels it has to do.

He said: "I don't think Iran really wants a major conflict with Israel, but it had to be seen to be responding to that Israeli attack on their consulate as there were some major casualties."

